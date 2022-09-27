Read full article on original website
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
Montana judge rules transgender sports rule unconstitutional
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana state judge has determined three laws passed by Montana’s Republican-controlled legislature to regulate activities on university campuses are unconstitutional, including one that sought to ban transgender women from participating on female collegiate sports teams. Montana’s Constitution gives the state board of regents full authority to govern public college campuses and precludes state lawmakers from imposing their own rules, District Court Judge Rienne McElyea said in a ruling issued Wednesday that was emailed to attorneys in the case on Friday. Her ruling noted that the Montana Supreme Court recently affirmed the same conclusion in...
International Business Times
Liberal Justice Jackson Joins A Rightward-moving U.S. Supreme Court
President Joe Biden's liberal appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson, set to hear arguments for the first time on Monday as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, joins the nation's top judicial body at a consequential time when its conservative majority has shown an increasing willingness to exert its power on a range of issues.
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
U.S. Supreme Court's Gorsuch allows enforcement of $155 million award against Energy Transfer unit
Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday rejected a request by pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP's (ET.N) Sunoco Inc unit to block efforts to enforce a $155 million judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of failing to pay interest on late payments to 53,000 oil-well owners across Oklahoma.
Ninth Circuit sends case challenging California's 'draconian' gun law to lower court, citing SCOTUS ruling
A federal appeals court in California sent a lawsuit challenging the state’s "draconian infringement" on Second Amendment rights back to a district court in response to a Supreme Court decision in June that overruled a New York state concealed carry law. On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals...
Court vacates decision blocking California ban on under-21 rifle sales
The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a May decision that deemed California's ban on selling semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 to be unconstitutional, citing recent Supreme Court ruling New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. Inc. v. Bruen. The court has now sent the case back to the federal trial judge who refused to block the ban from 2019, when a 19-year-old opened fire in a synagogue near San Diego.
Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court
A Gallatin County district judge has dismissed a complaint against a fellow district court judge in Helena, saying that the complaint is a matter for the state’s judicial standards commission, not a matter for the courts. Attorney Matthew Monforton filed a notice of appeal of the decision on Monday at the Montana Supreme Court, asking […] The post Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution.The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in April 2021 that makes it a crime to trespass on a property to place a camera to record or transmit images. The law, which had support from Republicans and some Democrats made the first offense punishable by up to two years in prison and subsequent offenses...
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
Appeals court questions ruling on Florida’s 2021 elections law
TALLAHASSEE — Arguing that the ruling was an “insult” to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge’s ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.
BET
Florida Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Uphold Its Controversial Social Media Law
Florida asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the Constitution permits social media companies to limit political speech on their platforms. The state made that request in a petition filed Sept. 21 that asks the high court to resolve conflicting rulings by two different federal appeals courts, Reuters reports.
thecentersquare.com
21 Attorneys General want U.S. Supreme Court to uphold immigration law
(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is leading a group of 21 attorneys general in an amicus brief regarding federal immigration law. The attorneys general are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to uphold a federal statute to enforce federal immigration law in United States v. Hansen.
Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts
Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer refuses to condemn Ginni Thomas over efforts to overturn election
Former US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has refused to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Ginni Thomas’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Mr Breyer told CNN that the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas can make her own decisions about her political activity and whether...
Alito: Questioning Supreme Court legitimacy ‘crosses an important line’
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the decision earlier this year overturning Roe v. Wade, told The Wall Street Journal that implying the court is illegitimate “crosses an important line.”. Alito offered the remark in response to an inquiry from the Journal about whether the court’s justices were...
Transgender athlete bill declared ‘unconstitutional’
A district court judge in Bozeman this week permanently barred the state from enforcing a 2021 prohibition on transgender athletes participating on collegiate women’s sports teams, ruling that the Republican-led Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Montana Board of Regents when it passed the new law. The...
