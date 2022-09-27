ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Associated Press

Montana judge rules transgender sports rule unconstitutional

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana state judge has determined three laws passed by Montana’s Republican-controlled legislature to regulate activities on university campuses are unconstitutional, including one that sought to ban transgender women from participating on female collegiate sports teams. Montana’s Constitution gives the state board of regents full authority to govern public college campuses and precludes state lawmakers from imposing their own rules, District Court Judge Rienne McElyea said in a ruling issued Wednesday that was emailed to attorneys in the case on Friday. Her ruling noted that the Montana Supreme Court recently affirmed the same conclusion in...
International Business Times

Liberal Justice Jackson Joins A Rightward-moving U.S. Supreme Court

President Joe Biden's liberal appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson, set to hear arguments for the first time on Monday as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, joins the nation's top judicial body at a consequential time when its conservative majority has shown an increasing willingness to exert its power on a range of issues.
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
The Week

Court vacates decision blocking California ban on under-21 rifle sales

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a May decision that deemed California's ban on selling semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 to be unconstitutional, citing recent Supreme Court ruling New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. Inc. v. Bruen. The court has now sent the case back to the federal trial judge who refused to block the ban from 2019, when a 19-year-old opened fire in a synagogue near San Diego.
Daily Montanan

Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court

A Gallatin County district judge has dismissed a complaint against a fellow district court judge in Helena, saying that the complaint is a matter for the state’s judicial standards commission, not a matter for the courts. Attorney Matthew Monforton filed a notice of appeal of the decision on Monday at the Montana Supreme Court, asking […] The post Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
CBS Minnesota

Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution.The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in April 2021 that makes it a crime to trespass on a property to place a camera to record or transmit images. The law, which had support from Republicans and some Democrats made the first offense punishable by up to two years in prison and subsequent offenses...
thecentersquare.com

21 Attorneys General want U.S. Supreme Court to uphold immigration law

(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is leading a group of 21 attorneys general in an amicus brief regarding federal immigration law. The attorneys general are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to uphold a federal statute to enforce federal immigration law in United States v. Hansen.
Newsweek

Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts

Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
Montana Free Press

Transgender athlete bill declared ‘unconstitutional’

A district court judge in Bozeman this week permanently barred the state from enforcing a 2021 prohibition on transgender athletes participating on collegiate women’s sports teams, ruling that the Republican-led Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Montana Board of Regents when it passed the new law. The...
MONTANA STATE

