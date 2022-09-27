ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
FanSided

NASCAR: Another driver change announced for Talladega

Noah Gragson was originally set to drive for Beard Motorsports in this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, but that won’t be the case. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Thursday that Alex Bowman will not compete in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
FanBuzz

Jimmie Johnson Once Saved Dale Earnhardt Jr. After a Drunken Night Gone Wrong

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson have shared some pretty epic memories over the years. Back in the day, the legendary NASCAR drivers both raced for Hendrick Motorsports, and considering that they were in their twenties at the time, they enjoyed quite a few wild and crazy nights together. Sometimes, those nights were run into the early mornings, which is when all the best (and worst) stories tend to go down.
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Explains Why He Can't Race Sunday

Alex Bowman announced that he will not compete in this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race because he's experiencing concussion-like symptoms. The Hendrick Motorsports driver confirmed Thursday in a Twitter post that he won't race at Talladega Superspeedway following last weekend's crash at Texas Motor Speedway. "After undergoing medical evaluation...
FanSided

NASCAR: Driver change announced for Hendrick Motorsports

With Alex Bowman experiencing concussion-like symptoms, Noah Gragson is set to replace him at Hendrick Motorsports for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Concussion-like symptoms brought on by a single-car wreck in the Gen 7 car have sidelined another NASCAR Cup Series driver, with Hendrick Motorsports’...
FanSided

NASCAR: Why is Bubba Wallace listed as ‘playoffs’?

Bubba Wallace is listed with a “playoff” classification, but he isn’t in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Why is this the case?. Of the four races that have been contested so far in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, none have been won by a driver who was able to lock himself into the next round of the postseason.
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Feels for Alex Bowman, Blasts NASCAR for Refusing to Accept Responsibility for Injuries and Calls Out System That Takes Advantage of Drivers

Denny Hamlin doesn't hold back after the Alex Bowman concussion news, blasting NASCAR for a system that takes advantage of the drivers and doesn't accept any responsibility for driver injuries. The post Denny Hamlin Feels for Alex Bowman, Blasts NASCAR for Refusing to Accept Responsibility for Injuries and Calls Out System That Takes Advantage of Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Appeal News

Hendrick Motorsports has decided to appeal the $50K penalty that William Byron was assessed on Tuesday. Byron was fined that amount for bumping fellow driver Denny Hamlin out of position during a late-race caution during Sunday's race. He was also hit with a 25-point penalty in both the driver and team owner standings.
CBS Sports

NASCAR playoffs at Talladega: How to watch, stream, preview, picks for the YellaWood 500

In the romantic sense, one of the great appeals of driving a racecar is the idea of taking control of a great mechanical beast and control of one's own destiny along with it. But the Talladega Superspeedway has a special way of breaking the illusion of control -- Particularly come the fall, when the largest and fastest speedway known to man can break the championship hopes of even the most seemingly in-control of their playoff destinies.
The Associated Press

Elliott: NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety

NASCAR’s most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott. NASCAR’s top drivers essentially have turned into an angry mob as they head into Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch are both sidelined with concussions, and Cody Shane Ware will race with a broken foot. All three drivers were injured in crashes in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. The car had a honeymoon phase when it debuted at the start of the year because it delivered on its promise to improve the racing and level the competitive playing field. And while the Next Gen faced some bugs in the first seven months, the car is now experiencing serious problems during the playoff portion of the season. That’s created a growing sense of urgency from the drivers that NASCAR must soften the rear of the cars in the interest of safety.
