Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
NASCAR Can’t Touch Kyle Larson for Saying What Everyone Is Thinking
Kyle Larson seems to cast doubt on whether NASCAR genuinely missed Sunday's incident that led to mid-week penalties against William Byron. The post NASCAR Can’t Touch Kyle Larson for Saying What Everyone Is Thinking appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Another driver change announced for Talladega
Noah Gragson was originally set to drive for Beard Motorsports in this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, but that won’t be the case. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Thursday that Alex Bowman will not compete in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Research Identifying the Second-Most Hated NASCAR Driver Adds Insult to Injury, Literally
A website scanned social media for reactions to NASCAR drivers, determining the most and least popular competitors. The post Research Identifying the Second-Most Hated NASCAR Driver Adds Insult to Injury, Literally appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin Unexpectedly Pulled Aside by Joe Gibbs After Texas for Conversation, and Driver Didn’t Have Much to Say
Denny Hamlin was unexpectedly pulled away from reporters after Texas by Joe Gibbs, who had a very one-side conversation with his driver. The post Denny Hamlin Unexpectedly Pulled Aside by Joe Gibbs After Texas for Conversation, and Driver Didn’t Have Much to Say appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jimmie Johnson Once Saved Dale Earnhardt Jr. After a Drunken Night Gone Wrong
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson have shared some pretty epic memories over the years. Back in the day, the legendary NASCAR drivers both raced for Hendrick Motorsports, and considering that they were in their twenties at the time, they enjoyed quite a few wild and crazy nights together. Sometimes, those nights were run into the early mornings, which is when all the best (and worst) stories tend to go down.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Explains Why He Can't Race Sunday
Alex Bowman announced that he will not compete in this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race because he's experiencing concussion-like symptoms. The Hendrick Motorsports driver confirmed Thursday in a Twitter post that he won't race at Talladega Superspeedway following last weekend's crash at Texas Motor Speedway. "After undergoing medical evaluation...
NASCAR: Driver change announced for Hendrick Motorsports
With Alex Bowman experiencing concussion-like symptoms, Noah Gragson is set to replace him at Hendrick Motorsports for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Concussion-like symptoms brought on by a single-car wreck in the Gen 7 car have sidelined another NASCAR Cup Series driver, with Hendrick Motorsports’...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
NASCAR: Why is Bubba Wallace listed as ‘playoffs’?
Bubba Wallace is listed with a “playoff” classification, but he isn’t in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Why is this the case?. Of the four races that have been contested so far in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, none have been won by a driver who was able to lock himself into the next round of the postseason.
Denny Hamlin Feels for Alex Bowman, Blasts NASCAR for Refusing to Accept Responsibility for Injuries and Calls Out System That Takes Advantage of Drivers
Denny Hamlin doesn't hold back after the Alex Bowman concussion news, blasting NASCAR for a system that takes advantage of the drivers and doesn't accept any responsibility for driver injuries. The post Denny Hamlin Feels for Alex Bowman, Blasts NASCAR for Refusing to Accept Responsibility for Injuries and Calls Out System That Takes Advantage of Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 rolls on with the final pack race of the season.
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
2 of the 3 Formula 1 Rules Kevin Harvick Wants NASCAR To Adopt Should Be No-Brainers
Kevin Harvick has been busy again this week on Twitter, where he extolled the virtues of Formula 1. The post 2 of the 3 Formula 1 Rules Kevin Harvick Wants NASCAR To Adopt Should Be No-Brainers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Appeal News
Hendrick Motorsports has decided to appeal the $50K penalty that William Byron was assessed on Tuesday. Byron was fined that amount for bumping fellow driver Denny Hamlin out of position during a late-race caution during Sunday's race. He was also hit with a 25-point penalty in both the driver and team owner standings.
It's time to check your weekend racing schedule
We have a full slate of racing action, including NASCAR, NHRA, Formula One, IMSA and ARCA
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Talladega: How to watch, stream, preview, picks for the YellaWood 500
In the romantic sense, one of the great appeals of driving a racecar is the idea of taking control of a great mechanical beast and control of one's own destiny along with it. But the Talladega Superspeedway has a special way of breaking the illusion of control -- Particularly come the fall, when the largest and fastest speedway known to man can break the championship hopes of even the most seemingly in-control of their playoff destinies.
Elliott: NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety
NASCAR’s most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott. NASCAR’s top drivers essentially have turned into an angry mob as they head into Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch are both sidelined with concussions, and Cody Shane Ware will race with a broken foot. All three drivers were injured in crashes in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. The car had a honeymoon phase when it debuted at the start of the year because it delivered on its promise to improve the racing and level the competitive playing field. And while the Next Gen faced some bugs in the first seven months, the car is now experiencing serious problems during the playoff portion of the season. That’s created a growing sense of urgency from the drivers that NASCAR must soften the rear of the cars in the interest of safety.
NASCAR Fantasy Picks: Best Talladega Superspeedway Drivers for DraftKings
Our daily fantasy (DFS) NASCAR expert gives the best lineup picks for DraftKings success with the Cup Series' YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway as the last pack race of the season doubles as a playoff event.
