Thora Birch Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Couldn't Be In "Hocus Pocus 2"
The sequel recently hit Disney+ and it brings back some very familiar faces — but not everyone returned.
Adrien Brody says 'Blonde' is supposed to be a 'traumatic experience' and defends the film against critics
Some critics slammed "Blonde," which hit Netflix on Wednesday, as exploitative based on intense scenes shown in the film.
‘The Kings of the World,’ ‘Stuntwomen’ Triumph at Zurich Film Festival
Laura Mora’s “The Kings of the World” was named Best Film at Zurich Film Festival. The jury, presided over by Asghar Farhadi and featuring Clio Barnard, Daniel Dreifuss, Petra Volpe and Piodor Gustafsson, was taken with the coming-of-age drama about young friends living on the streets of Medellín, one that has triumphed at San Sebastian as well. Film Factory Entertainment handles sales. “I am so happy the jury voted for it. I am convinced this film will stand the test of time,” artistic director Christian Jungen told Variety. “It shows that film can be an art form, but it also provides social criticism...
Billy Eichner Revealed That Meghan McCain Blocked Him On Twitter, And I Suspect It Had To Do With A 2017 Meryl Streep Speech
"I'm sure there are others, but those are two of my favorites."
Lantern
Duckwrth talks new tour, new music and new lessons learned
Musician Duckwrth has found his life’s purpose in performing. The Los Angeles-based singer and performer Jared Lee, better known as Duckwrth, has made a name for himself in the world of hip-hop and R&B with a sound that blends styles to make them uniquely his own. Duckwrth has amassed...
3 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 6
'The Rings of Power' Episode 6 features a number of big developments, but it also has a few smaller Easter Eggs for fans to appreciate.
Lil Nas X Delayed A Concert Because He Was "Dropping Demons" In The Bathroom
"I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."
