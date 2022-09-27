Award-winning Diné filmmaker and former forensic photographer captures life and death on the Navajo Reservation in “Shutter”

Read full article on original website
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
Flagstaff businesses near NAU campus report increase in illegal parking
Some Flagstaff businesses surrounding the campus of Northern Arizona University say they’re seeing an increase in non-patrons using their customer parking lots. NAU reports receiving numerous complaints on the matter. University officials say they’ll reinforce parking rules among students and staff. They recommend purchasing an NAU parking permit, carpooling...
UPDATE FOUND SAFE — Missing Teen Alert – Emma Wright. Next articleLevel 2 Sex Offender Notification – Alfred C. Diaz.
YCSO Patrol Public Lands In The Verde Valley
Verde Valley Public Lands Patrol Over the weekend, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted an intensive patrol on public lands between Cottonwood and Sedona. Deputies connected with folks who were using the lands for recreational camping and some users who were using the land for residential use. YCSO has seen a pattern of this residential use being associated with increased littering, the abuse of methamphetamine, and areas being inaccessible to visitors hoping to utilize the area for day or short camping trips. These details have resulted in arrests, criminal citations, education, and referrals to local resources including those in mental health. Deputies were pleased to come across a large group of concerned employees from Vortex ATV Rentals and volunteers from trashdogsaz.org who were conducting their own cleanup of trash left in this same area. YCSO will implement additional details in the coming weeks and continue to work to make sure our public lands are preserved and stay available for shared recreational use by our whole community.
UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
Prescott Valley is Looking for Volunteers
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, Parks Arts and Recreation Commission, and the Library Board of Trustees. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
K-9 helps Cottonwood Police find 100K fentanyl pills during traffic stop; suspect arrested
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - A Mexican man was arrested after police seized 100,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Cottonwood. K-9 Duke was assisting Cottonwood Police on a drug investigation along Interstate 17 on Sept. 29. During the investigation, multiple traffic stops were made and during one of the stops, police say evidence of drug trafficking was identified.
Just In Now PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
Those Stripes on the Highways Before Flagstaff Gets Snow
Before the first snowflakes fall in northern Arizona, one of the most common questions we get in ADOT’s North Central District office is: “What are those white stripes on the highways around Flagstaff?”. Did a tanker spring a leak? Did we groove the road? Could it be the...
Woman killed in wrong-way crash along I-40 near Winslow
WINSLOW, AZ — A woman was killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning near Winslow, Arizona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred around 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Winslow. DPS says a sedan was headed eastbound in the westbound...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
Volunteers take Mohave High, Bradshaw Mtn￼
KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School Volunteers Boys Golf Team hosted against Bradshaw Mountain and Mohave High Schools at Kingman Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, on Tuesday, September 13. Coach Scott Lander announced LWHS team won overall at 161 for the Volunteers, team scores of 180 for Bradshaw Mountain Bears...
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
4 dead after fatal semi-truck and car crash on I-17 near Flagstaff, victims not yet identified
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday, leaving four people dead. New information from DPS says that impairment didn't play a part in the crash. The driver of the...
