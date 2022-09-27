Read full article on original website
North Daviess High School students take racist photo, post it on social media
A group of six students at North Daviess High School in Daviess County, Indiana, took a photo spelling out an unspeakable racial slur, while at school. This week is spirit week at the high school. Students participated in scrabble day, in which they wore letters of the alphabet on their person.
Former Evansville mayor and his brother overcome same heart condition, reflect on World Heart Day
September 29th is internationally observed as World Heart Day. Mike and Steve Vandeveer have a lot more than just a last name. Both brothers have both been navigating the same heart condition, a heart murmur, at the same time. During this year's checkup, both Mike and Steve were told it...
Kentucky State Police invites community to 'Coffee with a Trooper'
The Kentucky State Police is inviting the community to a "Coffee with a Trooper" event in Owensboro on Wednesday. Organizers say it's in conjunction with the national "Coffee with a Cop." The event will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gramps Coffee and Donuts.
'Sgt. Teddy Pig' stops by Evansville Police headquarters
Members of the Evansville Police Department had an unexpected visitor on Friday. EPD says that "Sergeant Teddy Pig" stopped by headquarters on Friday morning to make sure everyone was doing their jobs. The say Sgt. Pig was a joy to have at the station, but that he was ready to...
Fundraiser Planned for Daviess County, Kentucky 6-Year-Old Battling Brain Cancer
This month has been a whirlwind for the McDaniel family. On August 17th, 2022, 6-year-old Remi was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). She's in the fight of her young life, but she isn't alone. The Daviess County community is rallying and raising money for the family. It's easy...
Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Updated: 6 hours ago. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Lt. Gov. Crouch speaks...
Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday
There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
Evansville Half Marathon happening on Saturday
The annual Evansville Half Marathon is set to take place on Saturday. The 13.1-mile Half Marathon will begin at 7 a.m. The scenic route overlooks the Ohio River, utilizes the Greenway, historic Bosse Field, and Garvin and Bayard Parks. Organizers say the event, which is presented by German American Bank...
The importance of checking your furnace yearly
According to officials, checking your furnace yearly is essential, as it could lead to fatal consequences. "When you're dealing with gas and carbon monoxide it can be very deadly to the person or even pets," said James Dickerson, a service technician at Brackett Heating and Air in Evansville. The National...
Boil advisory lifted for German Township residents
A boil advisory has been lifted for residents in a portion of western Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Officials with the German Township Water District (GTWD) said Friday that the precautionary boil advisory that was issued for some of its customers on Tuesday had been lifted. Customers impacted by the advisory were...
Death of a Dependent Arrest
Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive 18-month-old that was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful. Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. The toddler’s mother stated that she arranged for Tavion D. Cobb (21) to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. Tuesday morning, Cobb informed her of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive. She then drove him to the emergency room.
Marley is a Bombshell Black German Shepherd Available for Adoption in Newburgh, IN
It's a well-known theory that black dogs are passed up more than any other color at shelters. Many shelter workers believe it's because Hollywood portrays them as the "bad guy" in movies and that they aren't as photogenic as other colors. First off, that's just stupid. I have a tiny...
All Paws On Deck – Indiana Canine Rescue Needs Emergency Fosters To Make Room For Hurricane Dogs
If you have never lived in Florida, and faced hurricane or even tropical storm winds, let me tell you it is scary. My family and I lived in Tallahassee, Florida during a tropical storm, and that it something that I do not want to experience ever again. Now, think about...
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
Dubois County Health Department holding late-night vaccine clinic
The Dubois County Health Department will be holding a special late-night clinic to help anyone needing routine vaccinations or wanting the COVID-19 or flu vaccine. Health officials say the clinic will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 3:30p.m. to 6p.m. at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper. No appointment...
City of Evansville offering special METS shuttles during Fall Festival
The City of Evansville will be providing lunch-time shuttles to and from the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Starting on the first day of the Fall Festival, the city will off the shuttle service to the public from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. In addition to the Fall Festival...
Family asking for public’s help finding Henderson woman missing for 16 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Henderson is working to uncover what happened to their mother, who disappeared more than 16 years ago. It’s a cold case we’ve been following since 2006. Tiffany Phelps’s family says they last saw her in January of 2006. Her kids were...
Delusional Man Tried Running People Over With Van
Evansville Police made a run to the area of North St Joseph Avenue and West Virginia regarding someone trying to run people over with their van. This occurred Around 5:00 Monday evening. Officers say they found the vehicle, but the driver wasn’t there. 62 year old John Gildersleeve returned...
Mother seeks justice after child’s death
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville mother is grieving and searching for answers after the death of her 18 month old son. His death, police say, was at the hands of her boyfriend, 21 year old Tavion Cobb, who is now charged with murder and neglect. The mother, Germia Groves, says the pain makes it […]
