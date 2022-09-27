ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

North Daviess High School students take racist photo, post it on social media

A group of six students at North Daviess High School in Daviess County, Indiana, took a photo spelling out an unspeakable racial slur, while at school. This week is spirit week at the high school. Students participated in scrabble day, in which they wore letters of the alphabet on their person.
wevv.com

Kentucky State Police invites community to 'Coffee with a Trooper'

The Kentucky State Police is inviting the community to a "Coffee with a Trooper" event in Owensboro on Wednesday. Organizers say it's in conjunction with the national "Coffee with a Cop." The event will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gramps Coffee and Donuts.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

'Sgt. Teddy Pig' stops by Evansville Police headquarters

Members of the Evansville Police Department had an unexpected visitor on Friday. EPD says that "Sergeant Teddy Pig" stopped by headquarters on Friday morning to make sure everyone was doing their jobs. The say Sgt. Pig was a joy to have at the station, but that he was ready to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Health
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Health
14news.com

Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group

Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Updated: 6 hours ago. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Lt. Gov. Crouch speaks...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday

There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Volunteers#Disability#Optimal Rhythms
wevv.com

Evansville Half Marathon happening on Saturday

The annual Evansville Half Marathon is set to take place on Saturday. The 13.1-mile Half Marathon will begin at 7 a.m. The scenic route overlooks the Ohio River, utilizes the Greenway, historic Bosse Field, and Garvin and Bayard Parks. Organizers say the event, which is presented by German American Bank...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

The importance of checking your furnace yearly

According to officials, checking your furnace yearly is essential, as it could lead to fatal consequences. "When you're dealing with gas and carbon monoxide it can be very deadly to the person or even pets," said James Dickerson, a service technician at Brackett Heating and Air in Evansville. The National...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Boil advisory lifted for German Township residents

A boil advisory has been lifted for residents in a portion of western Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Officials with the German Township Water District (GTWD) said Friday that the precautionary boil advisory that was issued for some of its customers on Tuesday had been lifted. Customers impacted by the advisory were...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Death of a Dependent Arrest

Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive 18-month-old that was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful. Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. The toddler’s mother stated that she arranged for Tavion D. Cobb (21) to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. Tuesday morning, Cobb informed her of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive. She then drove him to the emergency room.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WIBC.com

Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana

STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Dubois County Health Department holding late-night vaccine clinic

The Dubois County Health Department will be holding a special late-night clinic to help anyone needing routine vaccinations or wanting the COVID-19 or flu vaccine. Health officials say the clinic will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 3:30p.m. to 6p.m. at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper. No appointment...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Delusional Man Tried Running People Over With Van

Evansville Police made a run to the area of North St Joseph Avenue and West Virginia regarding someone trying to run people over with their van. This occurred Around 5:00 Monday evening. Officers say they found the vehicle, but the driver wasn’t there. 62 year old John Gildersleeve returned...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mother seeks justice after child’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville mother is grieving and searching for answers after the death of her 18 month old son. His death, police say, was at the hands of her boyfriend, 21 year old Tavion Cobb, who is now charged with murder and neglect. The mother, Germia Groves, says the pain makes it […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy