Read full article on original website
Related
WHIZ
Fatal crash in Muskingum County
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Dresden man. The accident happened at 11:20 pm Thursday on State Route 586 in Licking Township. Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post said 46-year-old Jason Lynn was driving south on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Woman dies in crash on U.S. 50
WALKER — A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Robert C. Byrd Highway (U.S. 50) near Montgomery Hill Road, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department announced. The accident was called in to the Wood County 911 Center around 1:39 p.m. with a report that a woman...
ycitynews.com
Name released in fatal Thursday night crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of a Dresden man killed Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash. Jason Lynn, 46-years-old, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Jires with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, first responders were alerted about a crash along SR-586...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics responded to a single-vehicle crash along route 50 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics with deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident this afternoon. The call came shortly after 1 p.m. about a crash in the 6000 block of Route 50 near Bainbridge. According to initial reports, the driver of a pickup...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead in Perry County head-on crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
Woman dead after crashing into horse-drawn cart, tree in Knox County
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old woman died Monday after a collision with a horse-drawn cart sent her car into a tree. Around 8:15 a.m., Emma West, of Fredericktown, was driving on Green Valley Road east of Mile Creek Road in a Chevrolet Cruze when she hit the three-passenger, horse-drawn cart that was also […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Circleville man pleads guilty to assaulting an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Circleville man has pled guilty to the felonious assault of an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper. 49-year-old Dennis Pryor was arrested on March 13 after a DUI traffic stop along Route 23. According to reports at the time, troopers approached his Ford Mustang and noticed...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
UPDATE: Teen in serious condition following Amish buggy and tractor-trailer collision
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A 15-year-old teen is fighting for his life today following an accident in Jackson County yesterday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in the area of Route 32 and Glade Road shortly after 10 a.m. Troopers said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWK
Murder investigation underway in Pomeroy, Ohio
UPDATE: (Sept. 30, 2022, 9:40 p.m. – Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said the suspect is now in custody. He was captured in Pomeroy. POMEROY, OHIO (WOWK) – A murder investigation has prompted a search for a man that officers are describing as “possibly armed and dangerous.”
WTAP
Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time. Traffic going westbound...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
One killed in U.S. 50 traffic accident
WALKER – One woman was killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Robert C. Byrd Highway (U.S. 50) at Montgomery Hill Road. A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the deputies of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Athens Co. woman killed in deadly crash
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County woman lost her life yesterday in a single-vehicle crash. The accident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Janet McCoy, of Millfield, was traveling along County Road 27 when she veered off the right side of the road, striking several objects, including a tree and utility pole, before overturning into a nearby creek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop
PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
WTAP
Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff says there was a wreck on Tuesday on SR 339 in front of Warren High School. It involved a Warren Local Schools bus and a car. The bus was empty except for the driver. The sheriff says a woman in the...
sciotopost.com
Update – Homeowner Fires Gun at Man Breaking into his Home in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – Pickaway law enforcement responded to a burglary in process in the area of 100 blocks west main street in Ashville around 11 pm on Friday. According to the 911 caller, he fired a gun when the man in the hoodie and smiley face shirt broke into his home. The homeowner claimed that he fired the gun into the ground as a warning shot, and the burglar fled.
sciotopost.com
One Arrested During Garage Structure Fire in Ross County
ROSS – A fire broke out in a garage fire on Wednesday, 9/28/22 during the investigation a man was arrested. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a fully involved structure fire at 966 Dayton St along with Chilliothe fire departments. When they arrived a man reported that when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the garage. He stated he investigated and found that it appeared a couch was on fire inside by the garage door. He reported that he attempted to put the fire out with a garden hose and thought he got it extinguished, but shortly afterward then found that there were flames on the outside of the garage door and then the entire.
Body camera video shows Ohio officers dragged by car
Watch the body camera footage of the incident in the player above. GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police released body-camera video Friday of an incident showing two police officers being dragged by a car during an attempted arrest. Officers Kyle Coffey and Dylan Eason observed two people, later identified as Abel Martinez and […]
Houtzdale man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police. According to the report, police were called to a home on Ida Street in Woodward Township Sept. 27 at around 9 […]
ycitynews.com
ZFD responds to house fire Friday
Zanesville Fire Department responded to a residential structural fire late Friday afternoon. Initial reports appear to show that the home was empty at the time the call came in. According to scanner traffic, the report of a fire came in at around 5:50 p.m. Friday, the caller notifying dispatch that...
Comments / 0