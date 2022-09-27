ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSU Changing Our Transportation

PSU is in partnership with city and regional government offices. PSU professor, Jenny Liu, and Master’s student Rohan Khanvikar talk about the research and how long it might take to gain their results. For more information visit: Homepage | Portland State University (pdx.edu)
A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
Poll reportedly shows Gonzalez ahead of Hardesty at debate

City Council candidates spar over blame for crime, in-office work during City Club of Portland debate.Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and businessman Rene Gonzalez clashed before the City Club of Portland as a new poll reportedly shows the challenger with a large lead over the incumbent. The Oregonian/Oregonlive.com reported the poll shows Gonzalez leading Hardesty by a margin of 50% to 26%. It was reportedly conducted by DHM Research for the Portland Business Alliance. Although not released, it is the first poll in the race to be publicly reported. Gonzalez repeatedly accused Hardesty of contributing to crime and homelessness by undermining...
Gresham, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sandy High School football team will have a game with Gresham High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022

Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from the 69th Annual Portland Greek Festival to Street Bazaar and from Lardo's 10 Year Anniversary with Quasi and Help to Nancy Wilson of Heart. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
Happy Valley resident: Respect security services, not their culture

Brian Fitzgerald: 5th Congressional District voters should support Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.In a recent front-page New York Times article, Oregon' s 5th Congressional District is featured. The article, "As Republicans intensify focus on crime, Democrats push back," states that "a Republican campaign ad juxtaposes video of Jamie McLeod-Skinner ... protesting with footage of rioters and looters. Ms. McLeod — Skinner, an ominous-sounding narrator warns, is 'one of them.'" While Mcleod-Skinner's opponent isn't named in the article, let me break the news: It's Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who calls herself America First, a disgusting appellation of nativists who worship the flag, not...
