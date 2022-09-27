ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Michaels, AZ

knau.org

Man arrested in connection with Petrified Forest shooting

Officials say a man is facing charges after he allegedly shot at an unmarked vehicle carrying two employees in Petrified Forest National Park last week. Matthew Lamar Williams of Chambers is charged with felony endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
CHAMBERS, AZ

