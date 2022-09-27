Read full article on original website
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen across the Grand Strand as the storm made landfall near Georgetown on Friday. WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery spent Saturday viewing damage seen in areas including Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet. He was later joined by First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold in Garden City.
myhorrynews.com
Hurricane Ian floods out Garden City Beach
After ravaging Florida, Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand as a Category 1 hurricane around 2 p.m. Friday, damaging several piers and flooding low-lying coastal areas. Before the storm landed, folks were stopping by the Garden City Pier to watch the thrashing ocean. Bryan Talbott Sr. moved to Myrtle Beach...
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground announced Saturday that it will not allow any camping guests in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a statement, the campground cited water, power and electrical issues caused by the storm as reasons for the decision. Ocean Lakes also said it...
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Drive staple closes; local cities going green with EV chargers
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — There is one less seafood restaurant on the Grand Strand as a North Myrtle Beach landmark on Ocean Drive has closed its doors for the last time after decades in business. Duffy Street Seafood Shack Main St recently announced it was closing after 27 years,...
Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
wpde.com
Government building closures, suspended services on Friday for Grand Strand & Pee Dee
WPDE — In anticipation of Hurricane Ian, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas are closing city and county buildings and offices. Below is a list of government-owned buildings that will be closed Friday. HORRY COUNTY. All Horry County government offices including the Horry County Museum and the L.W. Paul...
WMBF
Pawleys Island to reopen North Causeway; South Causeway to remain closed
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Pawleys Island are set to reopen part of the town’s causeways on Saturday after Hurricane Ian. The Pawleys Island Police Department said the North Causeway will reopen at 10 a.m. for homeowners and contractors, while the South Causeway will remain closed. The decision was made at a town council meeting earlier in the morning.
WMBF
Crews working to restore power to thousands in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County on Friday, leading to thousands of power outages in the area. As of Saturday morning, many areas remain without power as crews continue working to restore it:. Santee...
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought significant damage across the Grand Strand on Friday, including in northern parts of the area such as Cherry Grove Beach. WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in the field Saturday morning surveying what was left in Ian’s wake. Among...
Road closure in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — North and South Waccamaw Drive have been closed to traffic, according to the Horry County Police Department. HCPD asks that people do not attempt to visit Garden City area beaches and hotels until further notice. Crews are currently working to restore regular services in the area. Only authorized public safety […]
WMBF
No swimming allowed: Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach extend double red flag advisories
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Grand Strand beaches continue to prohibit swimming Friday ahead of Ian’s landfall in South Carolina. The City of Myrtle Beach and the City of North Myrtle Beach each extended double red flag advisories on Friday, meaning the water is closed to the public.
WMBF
Roads closed in Garden City as crews begin recovery from Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads in Garden City are closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that North Waccamaw Drive and South Waccamaw Drive are both closed to all traffic except authorized public safety and public works personnel. Authorities also said...
myrtlebeachsc.com
IAN 1:07 p.m. video update: Ocean Breaches Dunes
2:05 p.m. update – Hurricane Ian hits land officially in Georgetown, S.C. As the outer rims of Hurricane Ian make landfall in Myrtle Beach, the beaches begin to breach the dunes. This footage was captured 40 minutes ago. NOTABLE. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach dunes major impact. Cherry...
WMBF
Gov. McMaster holds briefing on Hurricane Ian in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be in the Grand Strand on Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The governor’s office said a briefing will also be held at 4 p.m. at the Beck Recreation Center in Georgetown. It’s the second scheduled briefing for...
First Coast News
Hurricane Ian landfall expected soon Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Friday, Sept. 30
Hurricane Ian remained a Cat. 1 storm Friday afternoon with an estimated landfall time in South Carolina | Friday, Sept. 30.
WMBF
Cherry Grove, Apache, 2nd Avenue piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Parts of the Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and 2nd Avenue Pier collapsed Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hurricane Ian has caused major flooding throughout the Grand Strand, the piers are among many structures downed by the storm surge. The Cherry Grove Pier...
Preparations for Hurricane Ian underway in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ian gained strength in the Atlantic Thursday, becoming a hurricane again at 5 p.m after the National Hurricane Center’s update. Horry County, among many other local governments in our area, declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm. It’s forecast to make landfall on the southern shores of South […]
PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash
Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
Santee Cooper crews begin work to restore power
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper crews are beginning work Friday afternoon to restore power. The power company said winds have subsided enough for workers to use the bucket trucks. Santee Cooper crews are in the area of 52nd Avenue and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach to repair some damage. Thousands of Santee Cooper […]
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach to cut ties with county over campground property
Myrtle Beach is one step closer to severing ties with Horry County over two campground properties after years of litigation. The city plans to terminate a nearly 20-year agreement with the county involving about 145 acres of city-owned land. The city council passed the first of two readings during its...
