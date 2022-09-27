ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

myhorrynews.com

Hurricane Ian floods out Garden City Beach

After ravaging Florida, Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand as a Category 1 hurricane around 2 p.m. Friday, damaging several piers and flooding low-lying coastal areas. Before the storm landed, folks were stopping by the Garden City Pier to watch the thrashing ocean. Bryan Talbott Sr. moved to Myrtle Beach...
GARDEN CITY, SC
South Carolina State
WRAL News

Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Pawleys Island to reopen North Causeway; South Causeway to remain closed

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Pawleys Island are set to reopen part of the town’s causeways on Saturday after Hurricane Ian. The Pawleys Island Police Department said the North Causeway will reopen at 10 a.m. for homeowners and contractors, while the South Causeway will remain closed. The decision was made at a town council meeting earlier in the morning.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

Road closure in Garden City

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — North and South Waccamaw Drive have been closed to traffic, according to the Horry County Police Department. HCPD asks that people do not attempt to visit Garden City area beaches and hotels until further notice. Crews are currently working to restore regular services in the area. Only authorized public safety […]
GARDEN CITY, SC
WMBF

Roads closed in Garden City as crews begin recovery from Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads in Garden City are closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that North Waccamaw Drive and South Waccamaw Drive are both closed to all traffic except authorized public safety and public works personnel. Authorities also said...
GARDEN CITY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

IAN 1:07 p.m. video update: Ocean Breaches Dunes

2:05 p.m. update – Hurricane Ian hits land officially in Georgetown, S.C. As the outer rims of Hurricane Ian make landfall in Myrtle Beach, the beaches begin to breach the dunes. This footage was captured 40 minutes ago. NOTABLE. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach dunes major impact. Cherry...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Gov. McMaster holds briefing on Hurricane Ian in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be in the Grand Strand on Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The governor’s office said a briefing will also be held at 4 p.m. at the Beck Recreation Center in Georgetown. It’s the second scheduled briefing for...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Preparations for Hurricane Ian underway in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ian gained strength in the Atlantic Thursday, becoming a hurricane again at 5 p.m after the National Hurricane Center’s update. Horry County, among many other local governments in our area, declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm. It’s forecast to make landfall on the southern shores of South […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash

Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Santee Cooper crews begin work to restore power

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper crews are beginning work Friday afternoon to restore power. The power company said winds have subsided enough for workers to use the bucket trucks. Santee Cooper crews are in the area of 52nd Avenue and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach to repair some damage. Thousands of Santee Cooper […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach to cut ties with county over campground property

Myrtle Beach is one step closer to severing ties with Horry County over two campground properties after years of litigation. The city plans to terminate a nearly 20-year agreement with the county involving about 145 acres of city-owned land. The city council passed the first of two readings during its...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

