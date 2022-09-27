ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Cyclist dead two days after crash with semi-truck near Apex

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A bicyclist has died two days after colliding with a semi-truck near Apex, Nevada. The crash occurred on Tuesday, September 27, at Las Vegas Boulevard North, south of US-93, near the Love's Travel Stop. According to police, the cyclist was traveling north on Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

18-year-old dies in Henderson crash, suspected DUI

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on U.S 95 on Monday. Nevada State Police reported to U.S 95 and mile marker 53 around 12: 30 a.m. Driver Taylor Madison was traveling southbound on U.S 95 when she failed to maintain her lane and drove northbound in front of the victim.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Fire consumes South Mojave home, dog injured

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire consumed a house near Paradise this afternoon injuring a dog. Clark County fire reported near South Mojave Road and Hacienda around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense, they had to fight the fire defensively. The fire demolished most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com

1 person injured in shooting near Las Vegas Strip; victim dropped off at hospital

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was dropped off at a hospital after being shot near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, police believe. Detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting reported around 2:50 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Circle, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect wanted in murder of rapper PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect wanted in the murder of rapper PnB Rock was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Freddie Lee Trone was located around 1 p.m. at an apartment near Charleston and Las Vegas Blvd. and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force, LAPD's media relations division said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man accused of threatening to blow up Las Vegas bank

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened people at two Las Vegas banks, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Ashton Aspley, 24, of Palm Springs into custody on Saturday. According to the report, police responded to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 OCTOBER: UMC hosts memorial blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are welcome to honor the five-year anniversary of 1 October by donating blood. UMC is partnering with Vitalant for its annual 1 October Memorial Blood Drive. The event invites others to save lives to remember those impacted the most. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Morning storms bring street flooding in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County is currently working on 8 flood control projects in the valley including one on East Charleston. Work here stretches from Maryland Parkway all the way to Boulder Highway. Even a little rain can cause street flooding, but nearby business owners are trying to...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

1 October gunman's weapons cleared for destruction

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — $62,000 worth of weapons owned by 1 October gunman Stephen Paddock is now cleared for destruction in a matter of a few weeks, following a hearing Thursday morning at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas. Judge Gloria Sturman agreed to sign an Order...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bath and Body Works employee fired for wrong accusations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A spokesperson for Bath and Body Works says they fired a local employee for wrongfully accusing a man of shoplifting. Shopper Ray Ivory says he was buying candles at a Summerlin location earlier this week when it happened. At first, he thought the employee was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nightmare on Spring Mountain at The Sand Dollar Lounge

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge will once again transform itself into the 'Nightmare on Spring Mountain' this year. Joining us now to tell us all about it is Chase Gordon, lead purveyor of revelry at the Sand Dollar Lounge, and Melissa Asker, a bartender at the Sand Dollar Lounge.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 OCTOBER: Events happening across the valley commemorating fifth anniversary

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Several events across the valley will be taking place Friday and Saturday to commemorate the fifth remembrance of One October. Friday night, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will lead a healing lantern event with bereaved families, survivors, first responders, and all impacted members. Saturday morning....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Meet the Pattersons, bonds formed after 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans stand united today as the community commemorates 1 October. Among those directly impacted by the tragic event are the Patterson's, recalling their pain and continued healing on this five-year anniversary. After speaking with the family, we discovered a connection between the family and...
LAS VEGAS, NV

