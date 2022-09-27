Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Cyclist dead two days after crash with semi-truck near Apex
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A bicyclist has died two days after colliding with a semi-truck near Apex, Nevada. The crash occurred on Tuesday, September 27, at Las Vegas Boulevard North, south of US-93, near the Love's Travel Stop. According to police, the cyclist was traveling north on Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
18-year-old dies in Henderson crash, suspected DUI
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on U.S 95 on Monday. Nevada State Police reported to U.S 95 and mile marker 53 around 12: 30 a.m. Driver Taylor Madison was traveling southbound on U.S 95 when she failed to maintain her lane and drove northbound in front of the victim.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police arrest man in connection rideshare shooting that injured one woman
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that injured a woman while she was traveling in a rideshare last month. Robert Sult was arrested on Tuesday, September 27, after being identified by detectives as the suspect involved...
news3lv.com
Fire consumes South Mojave home, dog injured
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire consumed a house near Paradise this afternoon injuring a dog. Clark County fire reported near South Mojave Road and Hacienda around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense, they had to fight the fire defensively. The fire demolished most of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
1 person injured in shooting near Las Vegas Strip; victim dropped off at hospital
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was dropped off at a hospital after being shot near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, police believe. Detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting reported around 2:50 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Circle, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Suspect wanted in murder of rapper PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect wanted in the murder of rapper PnB Rock was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Freddie Lee Trone was located around 1 p.m. at an apartment near Charleston and Las Vegas Blvd. and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force, LAPD's media relations division said in a news release.
news3lv.com
Man accused of threatening to blow up Las Vegas bank
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened people at two Las Vegas banks, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Ashton Aspley, 24, of Palm Springs into custody on Saturday. According to the report, police responded to...
news3lv.com
EXCLUSIVE: Former Metro Lieutenant offers insight about capturing escaped inmates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A retired Metro Lieutenant spoke exclusively with News 3 about the latest prison escape and his experience leading an investigation to capture another high-profile escapee in 2005. Ted Snodgrass retired from the department in 2011 after nearly 30 years of service which included helping to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police officer arrested on suspicion of domestic battery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of domestic battery. Officer Eric Halverson was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Sgt. Jeff Wall with NLVPD confirmed to News 3. Halverson has been with the North Las Vegas Police Department...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police anticipate new grant to increase safety enforcement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pedestrian deaths in Las Vegas are up 32% over the past year. Metro police hope new funding will help them crack down on reckless drivers. This Saturday marks the beginning of a new grant year giving officers access to extra money to increase enforcement. MORE...
news3lv.com
Four teens carrying several firearms, drugs inside backpack arrested at fall festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Several teenagers are now in juvenile detention after an incident involving drugs and firearms at a fall festival over the weekend. The incident happened on Friday, September 23, at the Pahrump Fall Festival, which takes place about 65 miles west of Las Vegas. The Nye...
news3lv.com
1 OCTOBER: UMC hosts memorial blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are welcome to honor the five-year anniversary of 1 October by donating blood. UMC is partnering with Vitalant for its annual 1 October Memorial Blood Drive. The event invites others to save lives to remember those impacted the most. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Morning storms bring street flooding in the valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County is currently working on 8 flood control projects in the valley including one on East Charleston. Work here stretches from Maryland Parkway all the way to Boulder Highway. Even a little rain can cause street flooding, but nearby business owners are trying to...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas gas prices surge as west coast refineries shut down for maintenance
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Gas prices are once again through the roof in Las Vegas. They jumped another 13 cents, with locals now paying on average $5.34 a gallon. According to Triple-A, prices are .42 cents higher than they were a week ago and .50 cents higher than last month.
news3lv.com
1 October gunman's weapons cleared for destruction
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — $62,000 worth of weapons owned by 1 October gunman Stephen Paddock is now cleared for destruction in a matter of a few weeks, following a hearing Thursday morning at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas. Judge Gloria Sturman agreed to sign an Order...
news3lv.com
Bath and Body Works employee fired for wrong accusations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A spokesperson for Bath and Body Works says they fired a local employee for wrongfully accusing a man of shoplifting. Shopper Ray Ivory says he was buying candles at a Summerlin location earlier this week when it happened. At first, he thought the employee was...
news3lv.com
Nightmare on Spring Mountain at The Sand Dollar Lounge
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge will once again transform itself into the 'Nightmare on Spring Mountain' this year. Joining us now to tell us all about it is Chase Gordon, lead purveyor of revelry at the Sand Dollar Lounge, and Melissa Asker, a bartender at the Sand Dollar Lounge.
news3lv.com
1 OCTOBER: Events happening across the valley commemorating fifth anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Several events across the valley will be taking place Friday and Saturday to commemorate the fifth remembrance of One October. Friday night, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will lead a healing lantern event with bereaved families, survivors, first responders, and all impacted members. Saturday morning....
news3lv.com
Meet the Pattersons, bonds formed after 1 October
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans stand united today as the community commemorates 1 October. Among those directly impacted by the tragic event are the Patterson's, recalling their pain and continued healing on this five-year anniversary. After speaking with the family, we discovered a connection between the family and...
Comments / 0