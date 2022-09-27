ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

I’ve Inherited a Lot of Money. Now What?

It’s no surprise that many people who inherit millions of dollars are uncertain about what to do with their newfound wealth. The possibilities of becoming a multimillionaire overnight can be overwhelming, especially during a period when most are grieving the loss of a parent or other loved one. I...
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist

Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Some virtual workers are moving abroad without telling their boss or coworkers — and are taking elaborate measures to not get caught

Some virtual workers are moving to another country without telling their bosses or coworkers. They're taking elaborate measures to conceal their locations, according to Vice and Fortune reports. One virtual worker who's secretly moving to Mexico told Insider it's worth the risk of being fired. Some employees are working virtually...
INTERNET
BBC

Redcar steel plant: 'Biggest demolition' of its kind in 75 years

A building on the site of a former steelworks has been brought down in what is thought to be one of the largest single explosive demolition operations in the UK in 75 years. The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant in Redcar refined molten iron from the blast furnace, until the works closed in 2015.
WORLD
