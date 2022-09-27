ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
cbs17

Wake County residents to vote on 3 bonds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Raleigh and Wake County residents will be able to vote for three bond referendums in November that would impact the city’s parks, Wake County schools as well as Wake Tech Community College. Each bond on the ballot would be a several million-dollar investment. Wednesday night, the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Education
County
Wake County, NC
cbs17

Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Wake sheriff candidate Willie Rowe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County sheriff Gerald Baker will not be on the fall ballot after losing the Democratic primary. That means either former Republican sheriff Donnie Harrison or retired major Willie Rowe will replace him. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Rowe to talk about the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
K97.5

This School in The Triangle Voted Best Public H.S. in The Country

A new study by education site Niche just revealed the best public high schools in the country… and a local school is at the top of the list! As reported by Fox 8, the site combines ratings from students, parents and alumni with quantitative data to determine their rankings. Based on their findings, Niche determined […]
DURHAM, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Gun taken from student at Nash County elementary school

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say a gun was taken from a student at an elementary school on Wednesday. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says late in the school day, a student reported to school staff that another student had a gun at Middlesex Elementary School.
NASH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#School Board#Elementary School#At Risk Students#The School Board
cbs17

Dozens of out-of-state crews in Raleigh to help with storm outages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian hitting our region, thousands of people have already lost power at some point on Friday. Duke Energy welcomed help from dozens of out-of-state crews. “We’ve been preparing for Ian long before it even hit Florida,” Jeff Brooks,...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
thelocalreporter.press

A Living Legend’s Legacy to Affordable Housing

Editor’s Note: This is the last article in a four-part series during the month of September on affordable housing in the town of Carrboro. To read Part 1, click here. For Part 2, click here. And to read Part 3, click here. To say this man has been around...
CARRBORO, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Sheriff’s office responds to physical confrontation at Northwood High School

Pittsboro, NC – On the morning of September 20, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a physical confrontation in progress in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro. Student Resource Officers (SROs) on campus immediately responded to the parking lot where they encountered multiple students and adults engaged in a physical altercation.
PITTSBORO, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy