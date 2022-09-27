Read full article on original website
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safe
DURHAM — Durham Public Schools, Durham law enforcement agencies and Durham emergency services teams discussed plans and answered questions about how they will keep students safe at the two-part 2022 Safe Schools Summit.
Ian NC: Shelters, safe places open for unhoused individuals in Raleigh
Oak City Cares is providing its regular services throughout the storm, the agency said.
Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools will close Friday as Hurricane Ian nears
Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties are canceling in-person classes for Friday.
Wake County residents to vote on 3 bonds
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Raleigh and Wake County residents will be able to vote for three bond referendums in November that would impact the city’s parks, Wake County schools as well as Wake Tech Community College. Each bond on the ballot would be a several million-dollar investment. Wednesday night, the...
Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Wake sheriff candidate Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County sheriff Gerald Baker will not be on the fall ballot after losing the Democratic primary. That means either former Republican sheriff Donnie Harrison or retired major Willie Rowe will replace him. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Rowe to talk about the...
This School in The Triangle Voted Best Public H.S. in The Country
A new study by education site Niche just revealed the best public high schools in the country… and a local school is at the top of the list! As reported by Fox 8, the site combines ratings from students, parents and alumni with quantitative data to determine their rankings. Based on their findings, Niche determined […]
DEPUTIES: Gun taken from student at Nash County elementary school
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say a gun was taken from a student at an elementary school on Wednesday. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says late in the school day, a student reported to school staff that another student had a gun at Middlesex Elementary School.
Raleigh church to open doors Friday night for homeless ahead of Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Baptist church is opening its doors Friday night for people experiencing homelessness as Hurricane Ian moves toward the Carolinas. Pullen Memorial Baptist Church at 1801 Hillsborough St. plans to open its doors at 4 p.m. Friday and people can stay until 8 a.m. Saturday. St....
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,” said...
Dozens of out-of-state crews in Raleigh to help with storm outages
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian hitting our region, thousands of people have already lost power at some point on Friday. Duke Energy welcomed help from dozens of out-of-state crews. “We’ve been preparing for Ian long before it even hit Florida,” Jeff Brooks,...
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
A Living Legend’s Legacy to Affordable Housing
Editor’s Note: This is the last article in a four-part series during the month of September on affordable housing in the town of Carrboro. To read Part 1, click here. For Part 2, click here. And to read Part 3, click here. To say this man has been around...
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
Large trees fall in Raleigh, 47,000 without power in Wake County
Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. At least one person died in the state. Outages were improving slowly on Saturday, but according to Duke Energy, 20% of Wake County was without power at...
Business leaders and Raleigh, Durham mayors get look at Triangle public transit
About 80 people traveled the Triangle on public transit on Thursday to learn more about the future of a potential commuter rail. Reporter: Monica CaseyPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
28 North Carolina agencies taking part in virtual career fair
Twenty-eight state agencies are taking part in a free one-day virtual career fair happening this Thursday, September 29th from 10AM until 4PM.
Sheriff’s office responds to physical confrontation at Northwood High School
Pittsboro, NC – On the morning of September 20, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a physical confrontation in progress in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro. Student Resource Officers (SROs) on campus immediately responded to the parking lot where they encountered multiple students and adults engaged in a physical altercation.
More than 55,000 customers without power in Wake County, 1 out of 10
Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. The focus on Saturday turns to cleanup and power restoration. At 8 a.m., WRAL News received an update on outages from Duke Energy. "We've made some good...
Ride of a lifetime: NC woman drives FEMA convoy of relief supplies to Florida
Photos from the U.S. Coast Guard flying over the city of Fort Myers in Florida show a terrifying story: Massive flooding. Neighborhoods underwater. Homes torn apart. The mayor there is telling people to stay in their homes if they can – because it's too dangerous to go outside. Meanwhile,...
