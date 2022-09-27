Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
WRAL
New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30 and 4-Day Sale through Sunday
Harris Teeter has a new 4-Day e-Vic Sale including Smithfield Pork Roast for only $0.97/lb and more! You'll also find a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website and the Express Lane prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Sept. 28 - Oct. 4: Fall squash, Roma tomatoes, chicken thighs, London broil, Toaster Strudel
Food Lion has new sales starting Sept. 28 including Fall squash, Roma tomatoes, plantains, navel oranges, chicken thighs or drumsticks, baby back pork ribs, London broil, Sunny Delight drink, Pillsbury Toaster Strudel, Green Giant frozen veggies, Nature's Promise cleaning wipes and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh,...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
alamancenews.com
Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch
Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
Home food delivery by drone now available in a second Triangle community
One Philly steak, coming up. Up to now, Flytrex drones in the Triangle have delivered meals only in parts of Holly Springs.
Burlington man wins $286,000 lottery prize
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Burlington returned home from an out-of-state trip to some pretty big news. Alan Cheek came home to find out he won $286,845 through a second chance drawing win. “I thought, ‘oh my gosh, that’s quite a surprise,’” retired law enforcement officer Cheek...
raleighmag.com
Unwine at downtown Cary’s first Champagne and wine bar.
There’s no need to hide your resting b*tch face at the new RBF, Your Authentic Champagne Bar in Cary. … It’s in the name after all. Created to crush the patriarchy (!) and remind women they don’t always have to smile (IYKYK), RBF touts authenticity, sharing truth, and showing up for yourself and for others—over wine and cheese, natch. #GirlPower!
Triangle Parade of Homes showcases new homes, latest technology
Builders in Wake, Durham, Orange, and Chatham counties will open doors to homes taking part in the annual Triangle Parade of Homes.
Raleigh News & Observer
Despite 1 in 12.6 million odds, this NC man hit a Mega Millions jackpot, officials say
A North Carolina man decided to spend $2 when he stopped at a convenience store and to give it a go in a Mega Millions drawing, N.C lottery officials said Thursday. At 1 in 12.6 million, the odds were stacked against him, but his ticket matched all five white balls, scoring him a $1 million jackpot, according to a lottery news release.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells for $1 million in Raleigh
The property located in the 8700 block of Noble Flaire Drive in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 7, 2022. The $1,025,000 purchase price works out to $184 per square foot. The house built in 2018 has an interior space of 5,572 square feet. The house sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Raleigh News & Observer
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Johnston County the week of Sep. 18?
A house in Clayton that sold for $650,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Johnston County in the past week. In total, 84 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $325,185, $168 per square foot.
raleighmag.com
33 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 29–Oct. 5
Join Designed for Joy in celebrating an amazing feat of hiring nearly 90 women with over $200,000 in living wages earned in the last five years! The occasion, taking place at the NCMA, will feature Designed for Joy success stories, a silent auction, three catered stations with beer and wine, and more. #GirlPower! designedforjoy.com.
Happy birthday! 1 day before turning 68, retired Wake County teacher wins $160,000 lottery jackpot
A former teacher hit it big when she won a jackpot just in time for her birthday.
Fortune ranked the 25 best places for families in the US. This NC town is in the Top 5.
Fortune magazine looked at more than 2,000 cities and towns in the country. Here’s where this Triangle town landed in the inaugural ranking.
Raleigh church to open doors Friday night for homeless ahead of Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Baptist church is opening its doors Friday night for people experiencing homelessness as Hurricane Ian moves toward the Carolinas. Pullen Memorial Baptist Church at 1801 Hillsborough St. plans to open its doors at 4 p.m. Friday and people can stay until 8 a.m. Saturday. St....
nsjonline.com
Local families break ground on the future of Raleigh
RALEIGH — It has been over 20 years since Ven Poole and Todd Saieed first purchased 20 acres of land just a mile east of North Hills and through the woods of St. Albans Dr. Since then, the partners of DeWitt Carolinas, Inc. have acquired an additional 20 acres and patiently weathered through two economic recessions while envisioning what could be created.
wnctimes.com
NC State Fair:New opening time, new parking, entrance options
RALEIGH – With Oct. 13-23 just around the corner, the N.C. State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions and a new special event at the NC Public House. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
Good news for renters: Apartment costs in Raleigh decline in September
RALEIGH – The median monthly rental price for an apartment in Raleigh fell in September, according to the latest data from Apartment List. But that doesn’t mean folks are able to secure affordable rentals, as the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is now $1,341 and a two-bedroom apartment is $1,525.
Chase CEO says presence in North Carolina is going to get bigger – ‘we’re ambitious’
CARY – North Carolina’s recent wins in economic development across a broad swath of industries – from biotech to electric vehicles – comes as no surprise to JPMorgan Chase’s top executive Jamie Dimon. After all, his own company continues to expand its presence in the state. Plus, he’s very familiar with the Triangle area.
