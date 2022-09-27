ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30 and 4-Day Sale through Sunday

Harris Teeter has a new 4-Day e-Vic Sale including Smithfield Pork Roast for only $0.97/lb and more! You'll also find a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website and the Express Lane prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
Smithfield, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington man wins $286,000 lottery prize

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Burlington returned home from an out-of-state trip to some pretty big news. Alan Cheek came home to find out he won $286,845 through a second chance drawing win. “I thought, ‘oh my gosh, that’s quite a surprise,’” retired law enforcement officer Cheek...
BURLINGTON, NC
raleighmag.com

Unwine at downtown Cary’s first Champagne and wine bar.

There’s no need to hide your resting b*tch face at the new RBF, Your Authentic Champagne Bar in Cary. … It’s in the name after all. Created to crush the patriarchy (!) and remind women they don’t always have to smile (IYKYK), RBF touts authenticity, sharing truth, and showing up for yourself and for others—over wine and cheese, natch. #GirlPower!
CARY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence sells for $1 million in Raleigh

The property located in the 8700 block of Noble Flaire Drive in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 7, 2022. The $1,025,000 purchase price works out to $184 per square foot. The house built in 2018 has an interior space of 5,572 square feet. The house sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

33 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 29–Oct. 5

Join Designed for Joy in celebrating an amazing feat of hiring nearly 90 women with over $200,000 in living wages earned in the last five years! The occasion, taking place at the NCMA, will feature Designed for Joy success stories, a silent auction, three catered stations with beer and wine, and more. #GirlPower! designedforjoy.com.
RALEIGH, NC
nsjonline.com

Local families break ground on the future of Raleigh

RALEIGH — It has been over 20 years since Ven Poole and Todd Saieed first purchased 20 acres of land just a mile east of North Hills and through the woods of St. Albans Dr. Since then, the partners of DeWitt Carolinas, Inc. have acquired an additional 20 acres and patiently weathered through two economic recessions while envisioning what could be created.
RALEIGH, NC
wnctimes.com

NC State Fair:New opening time, new parking, entrance options

RALEIGH – With Oct. 13-23 just around the corner, the N.C. State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions and a new special event at the NC Public House. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

