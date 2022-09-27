Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra Side-By-Side & Bezel Comparison
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra CAD-based renders surfaced quite recently. Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, took those renders and created some new ones, to compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra, side-by-side. The Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra get side-by-side comparison. The tipster actually published four different...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive their first limited edition makeovers
Over the last year, Samsung has taken a liking to releasing exclusive, limited-edition versions of its most successful products. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s staple fashion-forward foldable, benefitted from this treatment more than 5 times. It seems that the trend (pun intended) is set to continue. Less than...
Android Authority
This foldable beats the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with bigger battery, faster charging
There aren't many upgrades over the original model, but it's still a pretty compelling proposition. Vivo has announced the X Fold Plus foldable. It offers a faster chipset, faster wired charging, and a slightly bigger battery. There’s no word on a global release for this device. The Vivo X...
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Digital Trends
The first Galaxy S23 Ultra leak is great news for S22 Ultra fans
After months of anticipation, we’ve finally gotten our first full look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra via leaked renders — just a day after we saw renders of the S23 and S23 Plus. While there are some clear technical differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the rumored specs of the upcoming S23 Ultra, in terms of the looks department, Samsung seems to be pushing for more of the same.
9to5Google
Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB falls to new low of $134 off, Goal Zero power stations, more
All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new low on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB at $926. That’s alongside Goal Zero’s popular Sherpa 100 AC/PD portable power banks at the best prices of the year from $150 and UGREEN’s new 200W GaN II charging station at $170. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11 series will pack 16GB of RAM and a Samsung E6 display even in the base model
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Storage. The iQOO 10 series of premium Android smartphones debuted with a world-first 200W charging system in 2022, and boasted the latest Qualcomm flagship silicon to drive displays with up-to-LTPO 3.0 Samsung OLED on top of that. Therefore, it is hard to see where the brand could go from there in 2023. However, according to the famous tipster Digital Chat Station, the only way is up for the Vivo subsidiary.
daystech.org
Razer Edge 5G is an upcoming Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Android handheld gaming console
Mobile World Congress Las Vegas is underway and Razer alongside Qualcomm and Verizon introduced a brand new Android-handled gaming console – the Razer Edge 5G. The machine shall be unveiled formally on October 15 at RazerCon however we do get a quick introduction. As the identify implies Razer Edge...
CNET
Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online
The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
Motorola to launch Moto G72 with 108MP camera on October 3
Specs include Helio G99 chip, 120Hz refresh rate and monster 5000mAH battery
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Feature Sensor-Shift Camera Stabilization
Samsung may use sensor-shift camera stabilization tech on the Galaxy S23 series, or at least the Galaxy S23 Ultra. A newly-discovered patent application from the company hints at this possibility. Accompanying documents suggest the Korean firm is ready to introduce the new stabilization tech. Sensor-shift works differently from the traditional...
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series is now orderable as Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T drones
DJI has introduced the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T, the sole members of the new Mavic 3 Enterprise series. Building on the regular Mavic 3 series, the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T offer up to 45-minute flight times and even a thermal camera in the case of the Mavic 3T.
Samsung Galaxy S20 begins its One UI 5 (Android 13) beta program in South Korea
Samsung has begun the beta testing phase of One UI 5 for the Galaxy S20 in South Korea. Samsung's One UI 5 OS is the company's own skin atop Android 13 which should usher in several impactful improvements.
Engadget
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 falls to $250 plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The week may...
Best cheap Android phones 2022
Want to save as much money as possible when getting an Android phone? We've done the research to show you which best cheap phone to buy.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei removes Leica branding from P50 Pro smartphones
Huawei has updated its P50 Pro product page, two months after introducing the smartphone. Unsurprisingly, Huawei has removed references to its cooperation with Leica, which has now struck up a comparable agreement with Xiaomi. Incidentally, the P50 Pro arrived after Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which all feature Leica branding.
notebookcheck.net
1MORE SonoFlow hands-on: A simply amazing ANC headset for less than US$100
Audio Accessory Android Apple Smartphone Phablet Tablet Desktop Laptop. The 1MORE SonoFlow is the brand's first wireless over-ear headset to feature noise canceling capabilities and, as we will see in today's hands-on review, it also leaves room for a future improved (or maybe one with a "Pro" label on it) version that would get almost everything right. The SonoFlow is tuned by Grammy Award Winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi and comes with 12 studio-grade EQ presets like most of the recently released 1MORE products. Just like the popular 1MORE EVO TWS, it also carries the Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification alongside LDAC support.
Android Authority
A new leak spills all the details on the upcoming OnePlus 11R
A leak suggests the OnePlus 11R could have a 5,000mAh battery and Full HD+ display. A new leak has given us details on the OnePlus 11R. The leak reveals that the phone may come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The battery is expected to be 5,000mAh with 100W...
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D get a tentative release date via leaked roadmap
The supposed "previous generation" AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D decimated flagships from Zen 4 and Raptor Lake in gaming. AMD has at least two more 3D V-Cache processors in the pipeline, namely the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D. A previous leak speculated that they would offer a 30% performance uplift over their non-X3D counterparts. Those waiting for the processors will be pleased to know that they finally have a tentative release date.
