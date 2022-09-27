ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra Side-By-Side & Bezel Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra CAD-based renders surfaced quite recently. Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, took those renders and created some new ones, to compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra, side-by-side. The Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra get side-by-side comparison. The tipster actually published four different...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Smart Phone#Ios#Onleaks#The Galaxy S23#Apple#Chinese#Galaxy S23 Using 1080p
Phone Arena

Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The first Galaxy S23 Ultra leak is great news for S22 Ultra fans

After months of anticipation, we’ve finally gotten our first full look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra via leaked renders — just a day after we saw renders of the S23 and S23 Plus. While there are some clear technical differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the rumored specs of the upcoming S23 Ultra, in terms of the looks department, Samsung seems to be pushing for more of the same.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

iQOO 11 series will pack 16GB of RAM and a Samsung E6 display even in the base model

5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Storage. The iQOO 10 series of premium Android smartphones debuted with a world-first 200W charging system in 2022, and boasted the latest Qualcomm flagship silicon to drive displays with up-to-LTPO 3.0 Samsung OLED on top of that. Therefore, it is hard to see where the brand could go from there in 2023. However, according to the famous tipster Digital Chat Station, the only way is up for the Vivo subsidiary.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Housing
CNET

Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online

The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Feature Sensor-Shift Camera Stabilization

Samsung may use sensor-shift camera stabilization tech on the Galaxy S23 series, or at least the Galaxy S23 Ultra. A newly-discovered patent application from the company hints at this possibility. Accompanying documents suggest the Korean firm is ready to introduce the new stabilization tech. Sensor-shift works differently from the traditional...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Huawei removes Leica branding from P50 Pro smartphones

Huawei has updated its P50 Pro product page, two months after introducing the smartphone. Unsurprisingly, Huawei has removed references to its cooperation with Leica, which has now struck up a comparable agreement with Xiaomi. Incidentally, the P50 Pro arrived after Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which all feature Leica branding.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

1MORE SonoFlow hands-on: A simply amazing ANC headset for less than US$100

Audio Accessory Android Apple Smartphone Phablet Tablet Desktop Laptop. The 1MORE SonoFlow is the brand's first wireless over-ear headset to feature noise canceling capabilities and, as we will see in today's hands-on review, it also leaves room for a future improved (or maybe one with a "Pro" label on it) version that would get almost everything right. The SonoFlow is tuned by Grammy Award Winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi and comes with 12 studio-grade EQ presets like most of the recently released 1MORE products. Just like the popular 1MORE EVO TWS, it also carries the Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification alongside LDAC support.
NFL
Android Authority

A new leak spills all the details on the upcoming OnePlus 11R

A leak suggests the OnePlus 11R could have a 5,000mAh battery and Full HD+ display. A new leak has given us details on the OnePlus 11R. The leak reveals that the phone may come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The battery is expected to be 5,000mAh with 100W...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D get a tentative release date via leaked roadmap

The supposed "previous generation" AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D decimated flagships from Zen 4 and Raptor Lake in gaming. AMD has at least two more 3D V-Cache processors in the pipeline, namely the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D. A previous leak speculated that they would offer a 30% performance uplift over their non-X3D counterparts. Those waiting for the processors will be pleased to know that they finally have a tentative release date.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy