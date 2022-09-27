ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

$1.5 million investment expanding Pigeon Forge’s Winterfest

By Hannah Moore
 3 days ago

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pigeon Forge’s Winterfest will be bigger and brighter than ever this year with one million LEDs being added to the all-new Winterfest Wonders of Light Walking Trail .

The additions were made possible through a $1.5 million investment in the Pigeon Forge Winterfest celebration which will expand to include the city’s Riverwalk nature trail.

The new 20 displays are programmed to music with some standing more than 25 feet tall. There are walk-thru arches, a colorful 52-foot-long caterpillar, larger-than-life flowers, and more. The expansion brings the total number of light displays to 40 located. The addition is also the largest single investment in Pigeon Forge Winterfest since it began in 1989.

“When you enter the greenway, you’ll be in a canopy of lights as you walk through with existing snowflakes. You’re going to encounter a 52-foot caterpillar along the way, as well as a 20-foot fountain. You’re gonna see some large turtles, some fireflies, dragonflies, and Old Man Winters’ even gonna make an appearance as you walk along the greenway,” said Sue Carr, marketing manager for Pigeon Forge.

According to the city, the festival is one of the country’s largest free outdoor lights festivals. In years past, more than two million people have come to the Great Smoky Mountains gateway city for Winterfest.

“Pigeon Forge Winterfest is one of our city’s most popular events that has transformed a shoulder tourism season into one of our busiest and most successful,” said Pigeon Forge City Manager Earlene Teaster. “The Winterfest Wonders of Light Walking Trail, a $1.5 million investment, represents our city’s commitment to offering our visitors something new to experience with their families and friends, and it also showcases Pigeon Forge’s scenic Riverwalk nature trail.”

Once finished, the Winterfest Wonders of Light Walking Trail will go span the Riverwalk the access point in the city’s Municipal Parking Lot to the approximate intersection of Old Mill Avenue and Butler Street.

People will be able to get to the light display via the six-mile out-and-back Riverwalk which has several access points, including one at the city’s Patriot Park, the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge, the Old Mill and the city’s Municipal Parking Lot. The trail is paved and it is pet-(leashes required) and wheelchair-friendly.

Winterfest kicks off on Nov. 10 and continues through Feb. 19.

