What’s that in my sausage? 4,480 pounds recalled in four states after discovery
The latest not-food-in-your-food recall involves plastic and 4,480 pounds of Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage that went to Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. According to the USDA-posted recall notice, manufacturer Sunset Farm Foods “received consumer complaints reporting thin blue plastic embedded inside the pork and chicken sausage...
Salad dressing recall: Check your home for this dressing from a major supermarket
A company issued a salad kit recall a few weeks ago, as the dressing in the kit contained undeclared allergens. It’s now time for a similar recall, but this time around it’s a Whole Foods dressing recall that has come into focus. The problem is similar, however. The...
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent recall has been issued across 15 states after a dangerous bacteria was found in packets of a common grocery store item. Salmonella was found in multiple products from Tai Phat Wholesalers as part of routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health. Tai Phat Wholesalers FDA announced the...
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination
It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
Colgate toothpaste recall: 5 types of toothpaste sold in 11 states were just recalled
Family Dollar just issued a recall for 5 types of Colgate toothpaste and one mouthwash, as the company stored the products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. The company stored and shipped the products in the new recall to a number of stores in 11 US states. Colgate toothpaste recall.
These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note
Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
Recall Alert: More Than 4,400 Pounds Of Sausages May Have Plastic Pieces In Them
A company is recalling certain sausage products because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. More than 4,400 pounds of product are affected. The problem with Sunset Farm Foods' pork and chicken sausages was discovered through customer complaints about the products being embedded with "thin blue plastic," according to the recall announcement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.
Ready-to-eat chicken products recalled after testing finds Listeria
Connoisseur’s Kitchen, a Surrey, British Columbia establishment, is recalling 880 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken entree products because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The problem was discovered when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified...
Ready-To-Eat Veggie Products Sold At Kroger In 3 States Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
A company is recalling various ready-to-eat vegetable products because of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The products were sold at Kroger stores in three states. The recall was initiated after a "single sample" of a product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the GHGA company announcement on the U.S....
Multiple Seafood Recalls Issued
Consumers should take a quick look before they plan to make seafood for dinner. Amid a string of recalls making grocery store shelves look a little barer, two new seafood recalls have just hit the market, and they affect everything from salmon to ready-to-eat seafood meals and span across multiple states.
Food Stamps Schedule: Massachusetts SNAP Payments for October 2022
Like most states, Massachusetts keeps a set monthly schedule for when Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients get their benefits. SNAP benefits in the Bay State are deposited into...
SEE IT: The ‘Pet’ This Person Was Spotted Walking Around Boston
Jerry Seinfeld once observed that if aliens came to earth (as Exeter, New Hampshire, claims they have, though it’s been debunked), and saw someone walking their dog, they would assume the dog is the master. After all, it’s leading the walk, it’s relieving itself, and its human is picking up after it.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
This Mass. city topped a list of nation’s most family friendly
The list was created by analyzing family-friendly features in cities. A real estate brokerage site has rated Cambridge the most family-friendly city in the U.S. The 2022 list was created by OpenDoor.com, a site that helps people buy and sell homes. To create the list, it said, it tallied and...
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts
(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!
These Massachusetts Public High Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
A publication has shared a new ranking of the best public high schools in Massachusetts. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, released its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Massachusetts." Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science, located...
Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall
Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
