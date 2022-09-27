ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

texomashomepage.com

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Police in historic St. Augustine, Florida, say water is rising in many areas of the city and are advising residents to stay inside until after Hurricane Ian passes. The storm’s center moved off the coast earlier Thursday, but the old city continued to see rain...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
texomashomepage.com

Hurricane Ian to bring ‘life-threatening’ floods, storm surge to Carolinas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After barreling through southwest Florida and battering Tampa Bay with strong winds and heavy rains on Wednesday, Ian weakened overnight and became a tropical storm Thursday morning. By Thursday evening, the storm regained hurricane strength ahead of a Friday South Carolina landfall. The storm made...
FLORIDA STATE
texomashomepage.com

Uvalde families make tearful pleas in Edinburg ahead of governor’s debate

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Families affected by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, assembled at a press conference Friday in Edinburg, speaking in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. In tearful tones, parents took turns before a microphone to talk about the 19...
EDINBURG, TX
texomashomepage.com

3 ways to watch the Abbott-O’Rourke Texas Governor debate Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group. The debate is ahead of the November election, where voters will decide who will represent them as the state’s chief executive officer.
TEXAS STATE
texomashomepage.com

Georgia election officials discuss breach, security measures

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board held a meeting Wednesday meant to reassure board members and the general public that the state’s elections remain secure following the revelation of a breach of voting equipment in one county. The meeting included a presentation on state election law,...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

