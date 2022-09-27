Read full article on original website
Related
texomashomepage.com
DPS: Man drove ‘erratically’ onto Texas State Capitol grounds, caused damage
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A San Marcos man was arrested after law enforcement said he drove onto the Texas State Capitol grounds and caused some damage to a gate and metal bollard Wednesday night. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver is Dries M. Bedingfield, 42. He was...
texomashomepage.com
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Police in historic St. Augustine, Florida, say water is rising in many areas of the city and are advising residents to stay inside until after Hurricane Ian passes. The storm’s center moved off the coast earlier Thursday, but the old city continued to see rain...
texomashomepage.com
Hurricane Ian to bring ‘life-threatening’ floods, storm surge to Carolinas
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After barreling through southwest Florida and battering Tampa Bay with strong winds and heavy rains on Wednesday, Ian weakened overnight and became a tropical storm Thursday morning. By Thursday evening, the storm regained hurricane strength ahead of a Friday South Carolina landfall. The storm made...
texomashomepage.com
Is Texas prepared for hurricane season? We still need funding for Coastal Spine project that would help
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As Texas crews head to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, there’s still work that needs to be done to make Texas’ Gulf Coast more secure against future storms. In Texas, it’s just a matter of time before we deal with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texomashomepage.com
Uvalde families make tearful pleas in Edinburg ahead of governor’s debate
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Families affected by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, assembled at a press conference Friday in Edinburg, speaking in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. In tearful tones, parents took turns before a microphone to talk about the 19...
texomashomepage.com
3 ways to watch the Abbott-O’Rourke Texas Governor debate Friday
AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group. The debate is ahead of the November election, where voters will decide who will represent them as the state’s chief executive officer.
texomashomepage.com
Georgia election officials discuss breach, security measures
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board held a meeting Wednesday meant to reassure board members and the general public that the state’s elections remain secure following the revelation of a breach of voting equipment in one county. The meeting included a presentation on state election law,...
Comments / 0