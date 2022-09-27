Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Road work schedule in the VDOT Culpeper District for the first week of October
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Albemarle County. (NEW) Interstate 64 – Rest area inspection. Expect mobile, alternating...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Part of Carters Mountain Road closing for seven weeks for bridge work
The Virginia Department of Transportation bridge crew will close Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) in Albemarle County between Route 708 (Secretarys Road) and Route 727 (Blenheim Road) for seven weeks beginning on Monday. No residential or business entrances are located in the section of roadway where crews will be replacing...
Augusta Free Press
Update on scheduled road work in the Lynchburg District corridor for next week
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include,...
WDBJ7.com
VDOT advising residents to be prepared for remnants of Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT is encouraging residents to be prepared for the remnants of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian. The department says residents can expect the weather to worsen Friday afternoon and continue into the night. The Lynchburg district is expecting to get rain totals of around 3″-6″ and wind gusts...
WHSV
Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open. The Greenway has been a work in progress since 2018. Prior to this extension, the city had 1.2 miles of trail. Now, that’s up to two miles. The latest addition to the trail connects the two sides of the city.
WSET
'Powerlines & trees down': Concord Volunteer Fire Department reminds public about safety
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The storm over the last couple of days has caused many trees to fall to the ground. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to multiple calls for powerlines and trees being down. The department is asking the public to please use caution while driving on...
Augusta Free Press
Farm Credit honors Augusta County resident for four decades with the cooperative
Augusta County resident Katrina Davis has retired from Farm Credit of the Virginias after more than four decades with the cooperative. Davis was raised on a beef cattle farm in Augusta County. She joined the association as a loan assistant at the Verona branch in 1982. At the time, she...
WSLS
Crash cleared on I-81 in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A crash is causing delays on I-81 north in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. This comes after another incident just a few miles down the road – VDOT said a vehicle fire was delaying traffic at mile marker 156.
wfxrtv.com
Fallen tree causes fatal crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred during the storm last night. VSP says the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road in Campbell County. Troopers say a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on the road when a tree fell across it causing the car to run off the road. The adult male driver passed away at the scene.
Virginia Business
Valley views attract scenic train tours
The views Steve Powell and his employees at Buckingham Branch Railroad see daily while riding the rails inspired him to launch the Virginia Scenic Railway. “There are a lot of people that love railroads, and we love sharing our railroad. It’s a unique way of seeing the Virginia scenery instead of riding on the interstate,” says Powell, the railroad’s president.
Augusta Free Press
Holy smokes! Harrisonburg sewer line test under way starting Monday
The City of Harrisonburg’s public utilities department will begin its annual testing of the sanitary sewer system on Monday. The testing will run through November. During this time, residents may notice smoke rising from manhole covers, yards where systems run, or even from their bathtubs, toilets or sinks. Some...
cbs19news
Expected Ian impacts postpone Nelson County project
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian have delayed a project to repair a slope in Nelson County. The Virginia Department of Transportation says the work on Mountain Cove Road, just north of Lovingston, will now get underway on Oct. 3. The project was originally...
wfxrtv.com
Brush fire closes Rattlesnake Trail in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Forestry says the Rattlesnake Trail System has been closed due to a large emergency presence in response to a brush fire. The department of forestry says people should avoid travelling in the area. The size of the fire is unknown.
cbs19news
Water main on Route 29 repaired
UPDATE: A damaged water main on Route 29 has been repaired. Some Albemarle County residents have had water service restored after a water main on 29 on Wednesday morning. Service was restored at 4 p.m. The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority worked for several hours to get things fixed. "We...
WHSV
Elkton man looks to address Kudzu infestation along Route 33
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An Elkton man is taking action after learning about an infestation of an invasive plant in the town. Kudzu is a vine that is native to Asia and continues to spread year after year. The plant has spread throughout the Southeastern United States and has been spreading along Route 33 in Elkton.
WHSV
Ahead of Ian’s remnants, Valley orchard looking for volunteer harvesters
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- The owners of Showalter’s Orchard and Greenhouse in Timberville are hoping volunteers will help save as much of their crop as possible ahead of Tropical Storm Ian’s impact in Virginia. The Rockingham County orchard is looking for people to spend time picking apples...
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
NBC 29 News
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County. VSP announced Friday, September 30, that it was called out to a single-vehicle crash along Fredericks Hall Road around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta ran off the road and struck a tree.
timesvirginian.com
Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store
Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
WDBJ7.com
MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
