Nelson County, VA

Augusta Free Press

Road work schedule in the VDOT Culpeper District for the first week of October

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Albemarle County. (NEW) Interstate 64 – Rest area inspection. Expect mobile, alternating...
CULPEPER, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update on scheduled road work in the Lynchburg District corridor for next week

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

VDOT advising residents to be prepared for remnants of Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT is encouraging residents to be prepared for the remnants of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian. The department says residents can expect the weather to worsen Friday afternoon and continue into the night. The Lynchburg district is expecting to get rain totals of around 3″-6″ and wind gusts...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open. The Greenway has been a work in progress since 2018. Prior to this extension, the city had 1.2 miles of trail. Now, that’s up to two miles. The latest addition to the trail connects the two sides of the city.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on I-81 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A crash is causing delays on I-81 north in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. This comes after another incident just a few miles down the road – VDOT said a vehicle fire was delaying traffic at mile marker 156.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fallen tree causes fatal crash in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred during the storm last night. VSP says the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road in Campbell County. Troopers say a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on the road when a tree fell across it causing the car to run off the road. The adult male driver passed away at the scene.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

Valley views attract scenic train tours

The views Steve Powell and his employees at Buckingham Branch Railroad see daily while riding the rails inspired him to launch the Virginia Scenic Railway. “There are a lot of people that love railroads, and we love sharing our railroad. It’s a unique way of seeing the Virginia scenery instead of riding on the interstate,” says Powell, the railroad’s president.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Holy smokes! Harrisonburg sewer line test under way starting Monday

The City of Harrisonburg’s public utilities department will begin its annual testing of the sanitary sewer system on Monday. The testing will run through November. During this time, residents may notice smoke rising from manhole covers, yards where systems run, or even from their bathtubs, toilets or sinks. Some...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Expected Ian impacts postpone Nelson County project

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian have delayed a project to repair a slope in Nelson County. The Virginia Department of Transportation says the work on Mountain Cove Road, just north of Lovingston, will now get underway on Oct. 3. The project was originally...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Brush fire closes Rattlesnake Trail in Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Forestry says the Rattlesnake Trail System has been closed due to a large emergency presence in response to a brush fire. The department of forestry says people should avoid travelling in the area. The size of the fire is unknown.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Water main on Route 29 repaired

UPDATE: A damaged water main on Route 29 has been repaired. Some Albemarle County residents have had water service restored after a water main on 29 on Wednesday morning. Service was restored at 4 p.m. The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority worked for several hours to get things fixed. "We...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Elkton man looks to address Kudzu infestation along Route 33

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An Elkton man is taking action after learning about an infestation of an invasive plant in the town. Kudzu is a vine that is native to Asia and continues to spread year after year. The plant has spread throughout the Southeastern United States and has been spreading along Route 33 in Elkton.
ELKTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County. VSP announced Friday, September 30, that it was called out to a single-vehicle crash along Fredericks Hall Road around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta ran off the road and struck a tree.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store

Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
CONCORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
LYNCHBURG, VA

