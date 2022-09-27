Read full article on original website
WTA Tallinn Final Prediction – Anett Kontaveit vs Barbora Krejcikova
The final at the WTA Tallinn Open in the Estonian capital is set as this field of 32 has been dwindled down to just two competitors. This 250-level event has provided a lot of intrigue and some great tennis all week long. This final should not disappoint as top seed and home hope Anett Kontaveit squares off against seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova. But who will come out on top?
ATP Seoul Final Prediction – Denis Shapovalov vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Denis Shapovalov takes on Yoshihito Nishioka in the final of the 2022 ATP Seoul Open. Both players have been in great shape all week. One is yet to drop a set, while the other scored a fantastic win over top-seeded Casper Ruud. Both are seeking their second ATP Tour titles. Who do you think will clinch it?
ATP Sofia Semifinal Predictions Including Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune
The semifinal matches are upon us at the ATp 250 in Sofia and we’re left with an exciting group of four players squaring up in two enticing semifinals. The ever-unpredictable Marc-Andrea Huesler is looking for one of the biggest wins of his career over Lorenzo Musetti who has done well to get this far on an indoor hard-court (he saved two match points earlier in the week against Alexandar Lazarov). In the other semifinal, defending champ Jannik Sinner takes on up-and-comer Holger Rune for the first time. Plenty to look forward in two tough matches to predict.
ATP Seoul Quarterfinal Predictions Including Casper Ruud vs Yoshihito Nishioka
The top two seeds remain in the ATP 250 event in Seoul as we’ve reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 Korea Open. Both Casper Ruud and Cameron Norrie might have their hands full on Friday though. Can Yoshihito Nishioka or Jenson Brooksby produce an upset? Who do you think takes the other two last eight matches?
Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Andujar: 3 Keys To The Match
Top seed Novak Djokovic thrashed Pablo Andujar of Spain 6-0 6-3 in the round of 16 at the ATP Tel Aviv Open on Thursday. The Serbian was excellent throughout, playing some top-quality tennis to dismantle his opponent. Djokovic will next take on Vasek Pospisil of Canada in the quarterfinals and remains the odds-on favourite to win the title. But what were the keys to his win over the Spaniard?
ATP Tel Aviv Semifinal Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin
The ATP Tel Aviv semifinal round features a couple of faces that won’t surprise anyone, with a couple other faces that many might not recognize. On paper, both of these matches look to be heading toward blowouts, but actual on-court play gives the underdogs a better shot than at first seems. All shocking upsets are, by nature, unlikely, but here we have a couple opportunities for shocking upsets that seem more possible than normal. Will Djokovic storm the 250-level event as everyone would assume, or can either or both of the two unheard-ofs reach the first ATP final of their career? We call the matches below, including Marin Cilic vs Constant Lestienne.
WTA Tallinn Quarterfinal Predictions Including Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Barbora Krejcikova
The quarterfinals at the WTA Tallinn Open are set. Some of the world’s best remain in what is a loaded 250-level field with five seeded players in action on Friday looking to punch a ticket into the semifinals. All four quarterfinal matches provide intrigue, with the pick of the matches third seed Beatriz Haddad Maia vs seventh eed Barbora Krejcikova. As always, we at LWOT will have the prediction every match in Tallinn on quarterfinal Friday, but who will reach the last four?
Carlos Alcaraz: Dawn of a New Era
Carlos Alcaraz’s sensational victory at the US Open has subsequently catapulted him to global superstardom. As we say goodbye to one of the game’s greatest players, Roger Federer, many see more than a passing similarity in the young talent. His youthful exuberance and big match temperament are almost a mirror image of a young Federer.
