New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country's escalating culture war. Newsom signed...
Here's where San Francisco ranks in affordability for first-time homeowners
San Francisco ranks as the city with the highest costs for the first year of homeownership, according to a study released Thursday by SmartAsset, a financial technology company. The study compared 20 of the largest U.S. cities across five metrics: down payment on the median-valued home, average closing costs, monthly...
San Francisco is in trouble. Here is what we can do
John Farrell is owner of Farrell Real Estate and a former assistant assessor for the City of San Francisco. Our city is in big trouble. And it is not just because of the pandemic that devastated our economy. A continued string of bad policies and decisions by City Hall over the past 10 years has led to a dramatic drop in San Franciscans’ quality of life.
Hate crimes and retail theft: four bills that may help San Francisco
Anti-Asian hate crimes, larceny and theft in San Francisco experienced a historic spike last year, and polls have shown that citizens are deeply concerned about crime in the city. Officials say that these four bills signed by Governor Newsom could take steps toward a safer San Francisco. SB 301 and...
Kaiser draws ire after no-show at S.F. probe into mental health worker strike
Frustration ran high this week after Kaiser Permanente failed to attend a San Francisco Board of Supervisors hearing over the seven-week strike by thousands of its mental health clinicians. The absence prompted one supervisor to call on the governor to intervene, highlighting the limitations of a local fix to a...
Here's how the Deptartment of Defense could help out the S.F.F.D.
With wildfire season becoming a year-round threat in California, and San Francisco’s persistent firefighter staffing shortages, the department may not be opposed to a little outside help. A resolution, proposed by Mayor London Breed, is circulating City Hall that would authorize the San Francisco Fire Department to join the...
Move over, Mass-holes: See where S.F. ranks in national swearing survey
Question: which city swears the most in the United States? Is it:. If you guessed D, you'd be correct — but if you guessed Columbus, OH, you'd be damn right. A survey by Preply found that out of all major cities in the U.S., San Francisco was ranked fifth in profanity use with an average of 24 swears per day, tied with Louisville, KY and Fort Worth, TX. Columbus, OH ranked first, with 36 swears/day — 15 swears higher than the national average.
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
Here's how San Francisco plans to reduce overdose deaths by 15%
San Francisco has a new target for one of its most dire public health challenges: Reduce overdose deaths by 15% by 2025. The goal is part of a sweeping four-part plan introduced Wednesday that includes at least three “wellness hubs” that will provide overdose prevention services, clean supplies for drug use and connections to treatment or social services.
Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Mill Fire Case
Weed, CA September 30, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel filed a lawsuit against Roseburg Forest Products, Co., in San Francisco County Superior Court, alleging it is responsible for the death of 65-year-old Weed resident, Lorenza Mondoc Glover. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Glover’s son, alleges his mother died while trying to escape from the Mill Fire.
A Tesla that can swim: Electric hydrofoils could speed up S.F. ferry rides dramatically
Imagine yourself running late for work in San Francisco from the East Bay. Instead of rushing to BART or resigning to drive and pay the all-day parking fee, what if you could hop on a nautical Tesla and arrive at your destination across the Bay in 10 minutes flat?. A...
Fort Point is bringing these beers to San Francisco's newest park
A popular hometown brewery is bringing its beers to San Francisco's newest public park. Fort Point Beer's Presidio Tunnel Tops pop-up debuts on Sunday, not far from where the company makes its ales, IPAs, lagers and pilsners, at the park's main parade lawn along Lincoln Boulevard. ‘Our vision is to...
