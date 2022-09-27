Read full article on original website
TN lawmaker calls unproven claim of students being allowed to use litter boxes a ‘growing crisis’
In a video of a Tennessee Legislature Committee hearing that has amassed thousands of views online, two state lawmakers claim there are children in Tennessee who identify as "furries" being allowed to use litter boxes at school.
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
Hawkins, Loudon County 911 specialists join Hurricane Ian response in Florida
The Hawkins County 911 dispatcher is part of a statewide team heading to Florida to help answer 911 calls and dispatch resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Storm Team: Hurricane Ian in East Tennessee 6
WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team will have the updates for Hurricane Ian. Sevierville elementary school learning with new STEM …. Piggly Wiggly: “America’s First True Self-Service …. Ian’s expected impacts in TN, University of Tennessee …. Friday Frenzy Player of the Week: Joshuah Keith. Cocke...
Gov. Lee signs Executive Order suspending vehicle restrictions as Hurricane Ian resources move through TN
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order to suspend transportation regulations in order for Hurricane Ian resources to move through the state.
Florida man pleads guilty to bank fraud, identity thefts throughout East Tennessee
A Florida man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
VIDEO: Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Myrtle Beach
Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday as a Category 1, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this week, it carved a swath of destruction across Florida.
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed dozens of additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian's devastation to much of southwest Florida.
Smokies monitoring weather conditions as Ian approaches
Staff at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is monitoring weather conditions to determine what measures may need to be taken as rainfall from Hurricane Ian is expected later this week according to a GSMNP spokesperson.
South Carolina pier collapses as Hurricane Ian batters coast
The Pawleys Island Police Department shared two photos of strong waves crashing into the pier and eventually overtaking the structure.
Film industry ‘booming’ for Tennessee as movie shot in Knoxville premieres
The film and television industry continues to grow in Tennessee.
Piggly Wiggly: "America's First True Self-Service Grocery Store"
Clarence Saunders founded the store in Memphis. Piggly Wiggly: “America’s First True Self-Service …
Hurricane Ian to bring ‘life-threatening’ floods, storm surge to Carolinas
Hurricane Ian continues to batter the Florida peninsula Thursday after it was downgraded to a Category 1 system Wednesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Civil rights lawyer John Burris confronts police narratives
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Before John Burris became the go-to lawyer for Northern California families grieving a loved one killed by police, the civil rights legend was a child suspicious of the Santa Claus narrative. He didn’t understand why Santa was white. He was confused by Santa’s modus operandi...
Texas governor’s debate: Abbott, O’Rourke split on abortion, power grid, guns
Who will be Texas' governor in 2023?
