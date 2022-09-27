ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies Head to Cal Fall Invitational to Open 2022-23 Season

DAVIS, Calif. – The UC Davis women's tennis team officially opens its 2022-23 season at the Cal Fall Invitational at the Hellman Tennis Complex. Fourteen teams will be represented in the annual singles and doubles event, which begins this Friday, Sept. 30 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2. Matches will start at 8 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Goodman's second half goal gives Aggies draw against Cal Poly

Davis, Calif. - Cason Goodman tied the game in the second half and UC Davis opened Big West play with a 1-1 tie against Cal Poly at Aggie Soccer Field. Goodman's header in the 77th minute from Ethan Hoard drew the Aggies even after Cal Poly took the lead in the 22nd minute on a ball that bounced between teams on the right side of the box before finding the back of the net.
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evanston, IL
City
Davis, CA
City
Skokie, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Davis, CA
Sports
Skokie, IL
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Golf, IL
NBC Los Angeles

Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School

Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Florida#Aggies#Golf Club#The Windon Memorial#Evanston Gc#Northwestern#Par

Comments / 0

Community Policy