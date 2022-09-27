Davis, Calif. - Cason Goodman tied the game in the second half and UC Davis opened Big West play with a 1-1 tie against Cal Poly at Aggie Soccer Field. Goodman's header in the 77th minute from Ethan Hoard drew the Aggies even after Cal Poly took the lead in the 22nd minute on a ball that bounced between teams on the right side of the box before finding the back of the net.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO