KTVU FOX 2
Newly elected Alameda County sheriff says office owes deputies deemed 'unsuitable' an apology
OAKLAND, Calif. - In her first statement since KTVU revealed that more than 40 deputies were hired despite receiving "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams, Alameda County's newly elected sheriff said she promises to reexamine the "flawed" background and hiring process and that they deserve an apology. Yesenia Sanchez...
SFist
More Details Emerge About Shocking Double Homicide In Which Sheriff's Deputy Is the Sole Suspect
The double homicide that took place earlier this month in a Dublin, California subdivision has sent shockwaves across the law-enforcement community — and sent a cadre of state inspectors to examine the hiring practices of the sheriff's department for whom the suspect was working. We know that 24-year-old former...
Man arrested, accused of cutting phone lines in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of cutting phone lines and fiber optic lines in a residential neighborhood, Fremont police said. Roshan Patel, 46, faces four felony counts. Throughout September, the Fremont Police Department said it has been investigating several incidents of cut phone and fiber […]
crimevoice.com
Armed Robbery and Carjacking Suspect Held in Lieu of $350,000 Bond
OAKLEY — An armed robbery and carjacking suspect was arrested, and a firearm confiscated from him. Johnathan R. Bordelon, a 26-year-old resident of Concord, is being held in custody in lieu of $350,000 bond. Bordelon allegedly robbed a night clerk at the AMPM convenience store and gas station at...
Two arrested for Geary Street homicide: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were arrested for the Sept. 18 killing of a man in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department said on Friday. Joshua Burnham, 51, of San Francisco was taken into custody Tuesday, and Jay Bucy, 52, of San Francisco was arrested Wednesday. At 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 18, SFPD […]
OPD Chief speaks out in aftermath of Oakland school shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the aftermath of Wednesday’s mass shooting at a school in Oakland, in which six people were injured, Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong spoke out about the incident and recent violence in the city. Do you have any updates on the suspects who are involved in this shooting? “No, we […]
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Custody Accused of Murdering a Father and Son
HAYWARD — A man suspected of murdering a father and son is in custody and faces 16 charges. The victims were stabbed to death inside a residence on the 100 block of Lund Avenue. Police received a 911 call September 25 shortly before 4:30 a.m., concerning an altercation inside...
KGO
School officials texted Oakland shooting victims to not cooperate with police investigation: Sources
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Another disturbing headline about the shooting in Oakland comes from the ABC7 I-Team, law enforcement sources tell us school officials have sent text messages to shooting victims, instructing them not to cooperate with police. We're hearing it's a pattern, and some parents at the school are...
Two shot, another injured in Oakland on International Boulevard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot and another sustained injuries on the 900 block of International Boulevard Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said all three victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police were called to the address of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two […]
One DUI arrest at San Pablo checkpoint
One driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, another two drivers were arrested for warrants, and 14 more drivers received citations at a sobriety checkpoint in San Pablo on Thursday night, according to the San Pablo Police Department. The checkpoint occurred on El Portal Drive and Mission Bell Drive and...
crimevoice.com
Solano County Woman Accused of Identity and Mail Theft; Police Identify 29 Victims So Far
Solano County authorities have arrested a Suisun woman on suspicion of identity theft, as well as at least twenty-nine suspected incidents of mail theft. Fairfield police opened an investigation in August after a woman reported that her newly issued driver’s license had never been delivered, and that she believed it had been stolen in the mail.
KTVU FOX 2
1 person injured in shooting at West Oakland BART parking lot
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Officials said BART police responded to reports of a shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Oakland Police Department confirm there was a...
Oakland school shooting investigation leads to questions over text messages
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the tense aftermath of an Oakland school shooting, questions have arisen over whether victims were discouraged from cooperating with investigators. Six people, including two students, a counselor, a security guard, a carpenter, and a school staff member, were shot by two gunmen who stormed into Rudsdale Newcomer High School and […]
Man arrested for alleged assault with a stick in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting another man at a parking lot early Thursday morning, the Mountian View Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Safe Parking lot on Pioneer Way and Evelyn Avenue. KRON On is streaming news live now […]
2 arrested after elderly couple's rare coin collection stolen in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK -- Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of rare coins and currency from a brokerage business run out of the home of an elderly couple in Menlo Park earlier this month, police said. The thefts were reported on Sept. 6 and occurred on several occasions in August, according to Menlo Park police. Investigators eventually identified Rodolfo Navasanchez, 46, and Eric Rodriguez, 24, both of Redwood City, and arrested them Thursday, then went to a home in Redwood City with a search warrant for the stolen currency and recovered some of the stolen items, police said. The pair was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, elder abuse and conspiracy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300.
Two shot near elementary school in Oakland Friday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Laurel District on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Masterson Street just after 2:15 p.m. OPD said that officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a […]
SF Noe Valley meth trafficker sentenced to more than 13 years in prison
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco man convicted of trafficking tens of thousands of dollars worth of drugs monthly received a 160-month prison term, prosecutors announced Friday.Alejandro Alvarez, 46, was sentenced following his guilty verdict in April of drug trafficking in connection with a scheme to distribute more than 65 pounds of methamphetamine, according to a press statement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob Beris. The evidence at the trial showed Alvarez managed a sophisticated drug distribution operation out of his apartment on Sanchez Street in the city's Noe Valley...
Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
news24-680.com
Vallejo Guitar Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor In San Ramon
A Vallejo guitar instructor and registered sex offender was taken into custody by San Ramon police Thursday after allegations of lewd and lascivious acts committed against a child during a lesson in San Ramon. Rex Lee Bell, 69, was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a...
Berkeley brothers plead guilty to Tenderloin fentanyl dealing
A pair of Berkeley brothers could spend decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl in the Tenderloin. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, and David Ordonez, 20, each pleaded guilty this month to multiple counts of distributing at least 40 grams of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced the pleas on Thursday, the same day Hernandez-Ordonez pleaded guilty. Ordonez pleaded guilty on Sept....
