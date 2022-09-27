Read full article on original website
Related
WTNH.com
Police probe slain teen’s role in deadly California shootout
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday. Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were...
WTNH.com
Romance novel cover model pleads guilty to assaulting police at Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, Michigan, pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the riot at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Barnhart was part of the mob that clashed with law enforcement at the Archway leading into the Capitol...
WTNH.com
Father: Jones Sandy Hook lies forced move from Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Robbie Parker says he can tell when conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has said something on his show about the Sandy Hook school massacre, because that’s when another round of abuse begins. Parker, whose 6-year-old daughter Emilie was killed, testified Thursday at Jones’ defamation trial...
WTNH.com
Texas homecoming queen gives crown to childhood friend
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — From the mum flower arrangements to the football game, from the spirit of the fans to the pageantry of the court, homecoming is a Texas tradition that’s as old as time. Burkburnett High School, located near the state’s northern border with Oklahoma, celebrated their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTNH.com
Starstruck: 10 celebrities you didn’t know were from Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — To us, our favorite stars and celebrities may only exist on the big screen (or small screen, if you’re on TikTok). But, most of our icons didn’t get their start in Hollywood. In fact, Connecticut is home to dozens of famous people! From an...
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: Connecticut schools seeing a spike in COVID cases
(WTNH) – In today’s Health Headlines, Connecticut schools are seeing a spike in COVID cases. Plus, the most resistant variant to date. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing these topics. Watch the video above for...
WTNH.com
California governor signs laws to boost housing production
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — They’ve become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers...
WTNH.com
Out & About: Fall Happenings
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenco takes a look at some of the exciting events in her “Out & About” segment. Fall is officially in the air here in Connecticut, and there’s lots of fun to be had for the whole family:
RELATED PEOPLE
WTNH.com
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Apple Harvest Festival, Wee Faerie Village & Pumpkintown U.S.A.
Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!. All weekend, catch a performance of Mean Girls at The Bushnell, telling the tale of a sweet girl falling prey to a trio of frenemies. Fair season continues! All weekend, check out the 165th Annual Harwinton...
WTNH.com
Stretch Your Dollar: National Coffee Day offers free cups of joe
Conn. (WTNH) — Coffee lovers, this is for you! In honor of National Coffee Day, we’re stretching your dollar with where you can save money on a cup of joe. As always, Dunkin’ has its free medium for perks members when you buy at least one other item.
Comments / 0