California State

WTNH.com

Police probe slain teen’s role in deadly California shootout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday. Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTNH.com

Romance novel cover model pleads guilty to assaulting police at Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, Michigan, pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the riot at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Barnhart was part of the mob that clashed with law enforcement at the Archway leading into the Capitol...
HOLT, MI
WTNH.com

Father: Jones Sandy Hook lies forced move from Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Robbie Parker says he can tell when conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has said something on his show about the Sandy Hook school massacre, because that’s when another round of abuse begins. Parker, whose 6-year-old daughter Emilie was killed, testified Thursday at Jones’ defamation trial...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Texas homecoming queen gives crown to childhood friend

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — From the mum flower arrangements to the football game, from the spirit of the fans to the pageantry of the court, homecoming is a Texas tradition that’s as old as time. Burkburnett High School, located near the state’s northern border with Oklahoma, celebrated their...
BURKBURNETT, TX
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: Connecticut schools seeing a spike in COVID cases

(WTNH) – In today’s Health Headlines, Connecticut schools are seeing a spike in COVID cases. Plus, the most resistant variant to date. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing these topics. Watch the video above for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

California governor signs laws to boost housing production

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — They’ve become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTNH.com

Out & About: Fall Happenings

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenco takes a look at some of the exciting events in her “Out & About” segment. Fall is officially in the air here in Connecticut, and there’s lots of fun to be had for the whole family:
NEW HAVEN, CT
