California State

nwahomepage.com

Romance novel cover model pleads guilty to assaulting police at Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, Michigan, pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the riot at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Barnhart was part of the mob that clashed with law enforcement at the Archway leading into the Capitol...
HOLT, MI
nwahomepage.com

South Carolina pier collapses as Hurricane Ian batters coast

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A pier on Pawleys Island, in South Carolina, has collapsed as Hurricane Ian batters the coast on Friday. The Pawleys Island Police Department shared two photos of strong waves crashing into the pier and eventually overtaking the structure. Officials said the pier was “floating south.”
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
nwahomepage.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce

(The Hill) – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) husband filed for divorce Wednesday on the grounds that the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents. Perry Greene is also asking the Floyd County Superior Court to seal the divorce proceedings, “because the parties’ significant privacy...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
nwahomepage.com

Why do hurricanes cause tornadoes at landfall?

(WHTM) — With the impacts of Hurricane Ian starting to affect the Florida peninsula, there have been tornado watches and warnings issued for the coast and the center of Florida. This is a common phenomenon when a hurricane is close to making landfall. So, why do tornadoes form when...
FLORIDA STATE
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Cinema Society to screen “Nightmare” films

The Arkansas Cinema Society is continuing its mission of bringing films and filmmakers to the state of Arkansas. Here to tell us more about how they are doing that this “spooky season” is Kody Ford and Bo Counts. Keep up with the latest announcements and upcoming shows and...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Drought impacts NWA farmers

As of Thursday, all of Northwest Arkansas was classified as being in a moderate, severe or extreme drought. That's according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
