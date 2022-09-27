ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - During Tuesday's city council meeting, City Representative and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein requested the City Council's approval to direct city staff from El Paso to develop a solution in coordination with the City of Sunland Park to mitigate traffic congestion on Frontera Road before Sun River Estates Subdivision Preliminary
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KVIA

EPFD, OEM encouraging El Paso families to be prepared in case of an emergency

EL PASO, Texas -- September is National Preparedness Month. It's an important time to discuss plans with you and your family to be proactive. "The biggest tip is to always be ready. You never know when a disaster or an emergency is going to happen. So it's better to be prepared and be prepared," said Brandon Donat, an Emergency Management Specialist with the El Paso Office of Emergency Management.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

City seeks volunteers for weed clean-up event while battling staffing shortage

EL PASO, Texas– Monsoon season brings rains to the Borderland, but the weeds that are left have some city workers strained. With several vacancies, the city is turning to a clean-up effort that serves as volunteer hours for high schoolers in the Borderland. This week the city has come out with a plan to clear
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso to reach out to Sunland Park over concerns on development

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Front and center at City Council Tuesday afternoon, residents shared their concern over a proposed development that could be built on Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane. The residents worry that, with little resources available to them already in the City of Sunland Park, they could be even more strained. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City employees pulled from day jobs to assist migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council Representative for District 3, Cassandra Hernandez bringing up concerns of city staff including fire and police as the community assists with the hundreds of migrants crossing the border into El Paso daily. “My concern is with our city services, I mean I can’t go anywhere without […]
EL PASO, TX
multihousingnews.com

Best Self Storage Buys El Paso Facility

Stuff Hotel was built in two phases. Best Self Storage has acquired Stuff Hotel, a 48,753-square-foot facility in El Paso, Texas, from Price Cos. According to El Paso County records, the property is subject to a $3.3 million loan, originated by American Business Bank. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap’s...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Migrants sitting idle El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants are sitting idle for long periods of time at El Paso International Airport, according to El Paso officials. Director of the El Paso International Airport, Sam Rodriguez, said that there are several improvements underway in response to this issue. According to a city FAQ on...
EL PASO, TX
Veronica Escobar
El Paso News

El Paso apartment rents drop in past month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Although the cost of rent in El Paso has risen year-over-year, the Sun City remains one of the most affordable places in the country for apartment seekers. Out of 100 cities studied by Zumper.com, El Paso ranked 96th overall based on median rent. The...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services hires Borderland-native veterinarian

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced the addition of a new veterinarian who is from right here in the Borderland. El Paso Animal Services hired Dr. Anthony Chacon to the shelter after it experienced an almost year-long vacancy amid a nationwide veterinarian shortage. Dr. Chacon is a borderland-native, growing up […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Burlington to open new store this fall in Eastlake area of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burlington Stores announced that it will open a new location in El Paso this fall. The store will be located at Eastlake Marketplace, 13371-2 Eastlake Boulevard. The company did not announce a specific opening date. Burlington is a major “off-price” retailer with 877 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Border Patrol seized $100K worth of cocaine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – CBP officers working at the Ysleta Border crossing seized nine pounds of cocaine on Friday. On Friday, two U.S. male citizens in their early twenties, were crossing at the Ysleta border from Mexico, in a vehicle, when they were caught with 9.61 pounds of cocaine. The two were sent for […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Lockdown lifted at Harmony School of Innovation (Middle/High) in northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to a statement from Harmony Public Schools, after a report of a possible security concern from a member of their school community, security protocols were immediately activated, including moving the Harmony School of Innovation- El Paso (Middle-High) campus to "lockdown status." The statement says local law enforcement told...
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

Update: NM State Police continues investigation into NMSU student’s death

This article contains descriptions of suicide and domestic violence. If needed, the Aggie Health and Wellness Center provides mental health resources for students by visiting wellness.nmsu.edu or calling 575-646-1512. A spokesperson for New Mexico State Police confirmed Friday Sept. 23 that the death of New Mexico State University student Emilia...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

New cars with prices well above MSRP in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many people have been dealing with sticker shock when it comes to the price of cars in recent years, but some vehicles are particularly costly in El Paso due to markups well above MSRP (manufacturer’s suggest retail price). According to a study conducted...
EL PASO, TX

