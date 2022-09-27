Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Doug Pederson, Jaguars are a tough matchup for Eagles
The Eagles will have yet another reunion this weekend when they take on Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field.
Detroit Lions’ new kicker vs. Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing
Who is the Detroit Lions’ new Kicker?Dan Campbell willing to give Austin Seibert another chance. The Detroit Lions’ new kicker this coming Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing. On Friday afternoon, the Lions released their final injury report for...
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 4 vs. Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars will bust out the teal pants for the first time in 2022 when they travel for a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Jaguars revealed their uniform combination for Week 4: white jerseys over teal pants. Last season, the white-over-teal uniform was...
NFL Week 4 2022: Picks and predictions for every game
The 2022 NFL regular season is nearing the quarter pole, and we’re starting to see who is good, and who is in for a long year. As always, all odds are courtesy of our partners at WynnBet. Tough call, and a great game. Don’t want to underestimate the Dolphins,...
DK Metcalf takes shot at Lions’ breakout DB
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is clearly not too impressed with one of the breakout players in the Detroit Lions’ defense. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has won plaudits for his performances against top receivers so far in 2022, despite the team’s overall issues defensively. The most notable showing came in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when Okudah held Justin Jefferson to just three catches for 14 yards.
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Trevor Lawrence News
Trevor Lawrence is having an impressive start to his second season as an NFL quarterback. The Jaguars are 2-1 on the season following Sunday afternoon's win over the Chargers. Lawrence played well, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. NFL fans aren't happy about that, though. Many believe that...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Look: Dolphins Cheerleader Went Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins finally suffered their first loss of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Despite the loss, the Dolphins are still positioned to make a run at the playoffs in the AFC. With Miami in the national conversation, a Dolphins cheerleader went viral on social media following the team's 3-0 start to the year.
Bengals do something against Dolphins they haven’t done in five years
The Cincinnati Bengals did something on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins that they haven’t done since the 2017 season. In the second quarter, Cincinnati rookie Jeff Gunter blocked a 53-yard field goal attempt by the Dolphins. It was the Bengals’ first blocked field goal since a 2017 game...
Lions Anxiously Await Jameson Williams' NFL Debut
Read more on the Detroit Lions anxiously awaiting rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' return.
Christian McCaffery misses second straight practice: Status for Carolina on Sunday uncertain
The Carolina Panthers may have to go this Sunday without star tailback Christian McCaffery, who missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday. McCaffery missed a total of 23 games in the 2020 and 2021 seasons with a variety of injuries, after not missing a game in any of his first three NFL seasons.
Lions expect Jameson Williams to hit the ground running
The Lions second-ranked scoring offense has no shortage of weapons. Their most dangerous weapon might be waiting in the wings: Jameson Williams.
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
Two of the more surprising teams from last weekend will face off on the gridiron as the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to take a look at our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Eagles prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
Dolphins Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver For Thursday
Just over 24 hours before the Miami Dolphins face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former made an interesting roster move. Miami signed wide receiver River Cracraft to active roster from the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. While he's only played a small role so far, he does have touchdowns in back-to-back games.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) will meet for the first time this season in Week 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium. With both teams coming off of their first wins of the season, this should make for an interesting matchup. Neither team has played up to expectation, but getting that first win out of the way was huge.
Bucs Had 2 Big Returns At Practice On Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hope to welcome back two major pieces of their offense this weekend. Per the team's injury report, wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Donovan Smith returned to Wednesday's practice as limited participants. Godwin left Week 1's game, his first one back from a torn...
‘There’s undeniable buzz’: Jameson Williams’ latest injury update will fire up Lions fans
The Detroit Lions made a massive move during the 2022 NFL Draft, trading up from 32 to 12 in order to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. And as his debut draws near, Lions coaches are acknowledging the undeniable buzz surrounding the rookie. Williams has not played this season. He...
NFL Week 4 picks: Colts vs Titans odds in AFC South matchup
This matchup has been, in recent years, the bellwether for AFC South leadership. The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) host the Tennessee Titans (1-2) in NFL Week 4 action, and, this time, both teams come in with plenty of questions. The Colts are 3-point favorites, according to Draft Kings, and the over/under...
