Washington, DC

NFL Week 4 2022: Picks and predictions for every game

The 2022 NFL regular season is nearing the quarter pole, and we’re starting to see who is good, and who is in for a long year. As always, all odds are courtesy of our partners at WynnBet. Tough call, and a great game. Don’t want to underestimate the Dolphins,...
Larry Brown Sports

DK Metcalf takes shot at Lions’ breakout DB

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is clearly not too impressed with one of the breakout players in the Detroit Lions’ defense. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has won plaudits for his performances against top receivers so far in 2022, despite the team’s overall issues defensively. The most notable showing came in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when Okudah held Justin Jefferson to just three catches for 14 yards.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Trevor Lawrence News

Trevor Lawrence is having an impressive start to his second season as an NFL quarterback. The Jaguars are 2-1 on the season following Sunday afternoon's win over the Chargers. Lawrence played well, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. NFL fans aren't happy about that, though. Many believe that...
The Spun

Look: Dolphins Cheerleader Went Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins finally suffered their first loss of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Despite the loss, the Dolphins are still positioned to make a run at the playoffs in the AFC. With Miami in the national conversation, a Dolphins cheerleader went viral on social media following the team's 3-0 start to the year.
atozsports.com

Bengals do something against Dolphins they haven’t done in five years

The Cincinnati Bengals did something on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins that they haven’t done since the 2017 season. In the second quarter, Cincinnati rookie Jeff Gunter blocked a 53-yard field goal attempt by the Dolphins. It was the Bengals’ first blocked field goal since a 2017 game...
The Spun

Dolphins Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver For Thursday

Just over 24 hours before the Miami Dolphins face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former made an interesting roster move. Miami signed wide receiver River Cracraft to active roster from the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. While he's only played a small role so far, he does have touchdowns in back-to-back games.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022

I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
The Spun

Bucs Had 2 Big Returns At Practice On Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hope to welcome back two major pieces of their offense this weekend. Per the team's injury report, wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Donovan Smith returned to Wednesday's practice as limited participants. Godwin left Week 1's game, his first one back from a torn...
