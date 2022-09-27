Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
DOTD now says I-10 lane closures will last 14 months; previously said 1 year
BATON ROUGE - Since the announcement of a widening project that will reduce I-10 to just two lanes in each direction between the I-10/110 split and Acadian Thruway, DOTD has been the subject of major public scrutiny. The concern and confusion prompted DOTD to release this video that highlights what...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Debris in road along I-12 East near Airline Hwy, proceed with caution
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), drivers along I-12 East near Airline should use caution Wednesday (September 28) afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m., DOTD says there is debris in the left lane on I-12 East past Airline Hwy (US 61).
Sullivan Roadway Update: What drivers in the City of Central can expect
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The process of getting Sullivan Road widened has been lengthy, as the $15 million project has been in the works for years. Officials say they are hoping to get the one-mile-long roadway completed soon. More than 30,000 drivers pass on Sullivan Road each day, according to...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight I-110, I-10 closures set for Baton Rouge Oct. 1
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that a part of I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge will be closed overnight on Oct. 1. According to a DOTD news release, the interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash results in delays along I-10 West near Sorrento
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-10 West near Sorrento, Wednesday (September 28) afternoon. As of 1:13 p.m., DOTD says the left lane is blocked on I-10 West just past Sorrento due to a...
wbrz.com
Overturned truck blocked I-10 on-ramp, snarled traffic Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Traffic was stuck at a standstill after a pickup truck seemingly tumbled down an embankment along I-10 and landed upside down at an entrance ramp. Law enforcement shut down I-10 westbound at the Essen Lane exit around 8:30 a.m. as EMS and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. The pickup was apparently involved in a wreck with at least two other vehicles on the interstate.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit and Run off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Wednesday (September 28) afternoon hit and run off Highland Road. The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Casa Colina Court, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. At this time, there...
LSP: Denham Springs man killed in crash
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs man has been killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said the victim, Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, was killed around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The investigation revealed that Bernard was driving north on I-49...
brproud.com
Closures coming soon to I-110 and I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving everyone a heads up about overnight closures that are happening this weekend. DOTD says “that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1.”. The...
brproud.com
BRPD responds to school bus accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle and school bus on Friday morning. After the accident, the school bus was seen in a parking lot off of Government St. Over 40 children were in the school bus at the...
wbrz.com
Woman's car damaged thanks to gas pump mix-up; insurance company steps up after calls from 2 On Your Side
ADDIS - A month ago, 2 On Your Side shared a story about a woman who filled her car up with diesel thanks to a mix-up at a gas station in Plaquemine. The oil company's insurance adjuster was giving her a hard time and wouldn't cover the cost of repairs — until Brittany Weiss got involved.
wbrz.com
Fire officials investigating after flames consumed shed behind BR home overnight
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a storage shed behind a home overnight. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the fire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Prescott Road, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find...
brproud.com
BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
wbrz.com
Victim dies after shooting in Ascension neighborhood Friday afternoon
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man died Friday night after he was shot in an Ascension neighborhood earlier that day. The shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said one male victim was taken to a hospital. Around 8 p.m., the sheriff's office...
brproud.com
Shooting in Prairieville leaves one man dead, APSO says
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man in Prairieville Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened on Oak Meadow Street and the male victim has been taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.
WAFB.com
New flood gate to help with flooding in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Frank Bonifay grew up on this bayou. “I’ve been here since my childhood. My mom and dad bought me fishing here, right there where the battle lay, and I was 5-6 years old. My sisters were here with us,” he said. Neighbors have...
One dead after shooting in Baker; U.S. Marshals investigating
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Baker Thursday morning. According to EMS, the incident happened in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road, just before 8 a.m. One person was confirmed dead once first responders arrived at the scene.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man shot multiple times dies in Donaldsonville subdivision
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a man was found dead after being shot multiple times at a house on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the scene about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 30. David Washington Jr., 31, was found inside a vehicle, deputies said....
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man hospitalized in Prairieville area shooting, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reports
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sept. 30 shooting in the Prairieville area that sent a man to a hospital. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street, which is located off Duplessis Road and near Airline Highway on the northern side of Gonzales. The...
