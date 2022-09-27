BATON ROUGE - Traffic was stuck at a standstill after a pickup truck seemingly tumbled down an embankment along I-10 and landed upside down at an entrance ramp. Law enforcement shut down I-10 westbound at the Essen Lane exit around 8:30 a.m. as EMS and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. The pickup was apparently involved in a wreck with at least two other vehicles on the interstate.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO