ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight I-110, I-10 closures set for Baton Rouge Oct. 1

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that a part of I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge will be closed overnight on Oct. 1. According to a DOTD news release, the interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash results in delays along I-10 West near Sorrento

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-10 West near Sorrento, Wednesday (September 28) afternoon. As of 1:13 p.m., DOTD says the left lane is blocked on I-10 West just past Sorrento due to a...
SORRENTO, LA
wbrz.com

Overturned truck blocked I-10 on-ramp, snarled traffic Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Traffic was stuck at a standstill after a pickup truck seemingly tumbled down an embankment along I-10 and landed upside down at an entrance ramp. Law enforcement shut down I-10 westbound at the Essen Lane exit around 8:30 a.m. as EMS and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. The pickup was apparently involved in a wreck with at least two other vehicles on the interstate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit and Run off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Wednesday (September 28) afternoon hit and run off Highland Road. The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Casa Colina Court, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. At this time, there...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP: Denham Springs man killed in crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs man has been killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said the victim, Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, was killed around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The investigation revealed that Bernard was driving north on I-49...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dotd
brproud.com

Closures coming soon to I-110 and I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving everyone a heads up about overnight closures that are happening this weekend. DOTD says “that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1.”. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

BRPD responds to school bus accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle and school bus on Friday morning. After the accident, the school bus was seen in a parking lot off of Government St. Over 40 children were in the school bus at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
brproud.com

BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shooting in Prairieville leaves one man dead, APSO says

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man in Prairieville Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened on Oak Meadow Street and the male victim has been taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

One dead after shooting in Baker; U.S. Marshals investigating

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Baker Thursday morning. According to EMS, the incident happened in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road, just before 8 a.m. One person was confirmed dead once first responders arrived at the scene.
BAKER, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man shot multiple times dies in Donaldsonville subdivision

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a man was found dead after being shot multiple times at a house on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the scene about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 30. David Washington Jr., 31, was found inside a vehicle, deputies said....
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy