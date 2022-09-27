Read full article on original website
Related
thewaynestater.com
A Weekend Full of Wins for the Wildcats
This last weekend was a big one for the Wayne State Wildcats. Through six different teams, the Wildcats brought home four wins. Wildcat football, women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross-country teams all stayed in Wayne to compete, while the women’s volleyball and women’s golf teams hit the road.
thewaynestater.com
Wayne State College Football Looking to Keep Hot Streak Alive
The Wayne State College Wildcats Football will open their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division schedule against the Winona State University Warriors this Saturday, Oct. 1st. Both teams have had good starts to the season. Wayne State College started 4-0 for the first time since 1993. They performed well through...
thewaynestater.com
WSC Pushes Opportunities to Utilize Skills in Real Life
Wayne State College’s Planetarium unveiled its brand-new banner, created by graphic design major Jillian Grantham. Last year, the previous banner, designed by a WSC student around 10 years ago, blew away in a large windstorm. Todd Young, a professor and director of the planetarium, had seen this as a perfect opportunity to update the banner, giving a new life to that area of campus.
Comments / 0