KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee is on the road for a second straight game, traveling to #13 Ole Miss for an 8 p.m. ET contest on Friday that will be streamed on SECN+. The Lady Vols (6-3-1, 2-1 SEC) got back in the win column on Sunday, defeating Kentucky in Lexington, 4-1. Freshman Kameron Simmonds had a pair of goals, and redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas also put one in the net for Tennessee, while UT got a fourth by way of a Kentucky own goal.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO