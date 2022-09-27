Read full article on original website
Tennessee Softball Releases 2023 Schedule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With the Southeastern Conference unveiling the league slate for the 2023 softball season Thursday afternoon, Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly has announced the Lady Vols' entire schedule for the upcoming campaign. Tennessee's 2023 regular-season schedule includes two home tournaments, three road tournaments, four midweek contests and...
PREVIEW: Swim & Dive at UNCW
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Tennessee swimming and diving opens the 2022-23 campaign with a meet at UNC Wilmington on Friday, Sept. 30, at Seahawk Natatorium at 2 p.m. The meet is part of a weekend-long trip for the team. The squad will partake in different forms of training and team bonding throughout the trip. The meet will be live streamed on FloSports ($), and live stats will be available on the Meet Mobile app.
MATCH CENTRAL: UT at #13 Ole Miss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee is on the road for a second straight game, traveling to #13 Ole Miss for an 8 p.m. ET contest on Friday that will be streamed on SECN+. The Lady Vols (6-3-1, 2-1 SEC) got back in the win column on Sunday, defeating Kentucky in Lexington, 4-1. Freshman Kameron Simmonds had a pair of goals, and redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas also put one in the net for Tennessee, while UT got a fourth by way of a Kentucky own goal.
Lady Vols Share TV Schedule, Tip Times
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 2022-23 Southeastern Conference women's basketball television schedule was released on Wednesday, clearing the way for the University of Tennessee to reveal nearly all tip times and TV designations for the upcoming season. Fans interested in being part of one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in...
