GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–With energy prices skyrocketing, home solar energy is becoming commonplace now more than ever before. On Tuesday, a non-profit called Solar United Neighbors hosted a gathering for community members to discuss a solar co-op for Western Coloradan’s who are in the market for solar energy. the co-op model relies on the community to make it all work, but that community buy-in and Solar United Neighbor’s partners–like Alpine Bank, Western Colorado Alliance, and the Clean Tech and Business Coalition are what makes the co-op formula work so well.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO