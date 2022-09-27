Read full article on original website
Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday, approving measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates but denying bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates’ wages. Starting in...
Gun rights vs gun control battle continues in Colorado
The gun control battle continues in Colorado, and Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive Director, Taylor Rhodes has a message to all the gun owners out there. “Our goal right now is to take back our state. Take back the freedoms that were stolen from us by tyrants at the local level and at the state level.”
Solar Co-op Comes to Western Colorado Yet Again
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–With energy prices skyrocketing, home solar energy is becoming commonplace now more than ever before. On Tuesday, a non-profit called Solar United Neighbors hosted a gathering for community members to discuss a solar co-op for Western Coloradan’s who are in the market for solar energy. the co-op model relies on the community to make it all work, but that community buy-in and Solar United Neighbor’s partners–like Alpine Bank, Western Colorado Alliance, and the Clean Tech and Business Coalition are what makes the co-op formula work so well.
