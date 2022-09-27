OMAHA — Tanya Gifford of Lift Up Sarpy County was thrilled this summer to learn that her nonprofit was awarded $1 million to help ward off homelessness in a community still pained by the pandemic. But her cheer, and that of about 50 other nonprofits across Nebraska, was short-lived. State officials informed the bunch last […] The post Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO