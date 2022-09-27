Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Labor accepting American Rescue Plan Act grant applications
Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Labor announced it will begin accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Act grants. Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the department will review applications for premium pay for nurses, teachers and workforce development projects. The state legislature appropriated $10 million in federal funds for...
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
OMAHA — Tanya Gifford of Lift Up Sarpy County was thrilled this summer to learn that her nonprofit was awarded $1 million to help ward off homelessness in a community still pained by the pandemic. But her cheer, and that of about 50 other nonprofits across Nebraska, was short-lived. State officials informed the bunch last […] The post Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
3 News Now
Six small Nebraska towns are trying to ban abortion. Will it change anything?
For three weeks this July, Pastor Bill Forbes left his house around 5 p.m. and didn’t return until sundown. The Lutheran pastor went door to door in his western Nebraska town asking his neighbors the same question: Would they sign a petition in support of banning abortions in Paxton?
KETV.com
Nebraska gets approval for electric vehicle charging network
Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections gives staff, hiring update
Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Corrections gave an update on its hiring efforts. Since December 2021, the agency said it's hired 675 staff members — nearly 270 workers from 39 states outside Nebraska, and 576 of them in protective service positions. Corrections said due to the increase...
kfornow.com
Lancaster County Resident Dies Of Covid-19
Lincoln, NE (September 29, 2022) One death was reported in Lancaster County thursday from Covid 19. He was a man in his 50’s. The pandemic death toll now stands at 455. The Health department reported 27 new cases of the virus today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT. Lab-confirmed cases reported today:...
News Channel Nebraska
ACLU criticizes dress code policies in 15 Nebraska school districts
OMAHA, Neb. -- The ACLU of Nebraska evaluated the dress codes of Nebraska's largest school districts, issuing sharp criticism in most cases. The ACLU report said that it found the dress codes to be "rooted in stereotypes" and aimed disproportionately at girls, particularly Black girls and other students of color.
1011now.com
ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ACLU of Nebraska issued a report card Wednesday evaluating the dress codes of Nebraska’s 15 largest school districts — and the grades weren’t good. ACLU analyzed the dress-code policies — including district-wide, grade-level, and individual school policies — of Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Kearney Public Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools, Norfolk Public Schools, Columbus Public Schools, North Platte Public Schools, South Sioux City Community Schools.
KETV.com
Sherwood Foundation donation to help maintain Omaha's bikeway
OMAHA, Neb. — The pilot program for the Market to Midtown bike path is over, but the lane will remain in place for now. KETV spoke with Mayor Jean Stothert Friday night about the future for this bike lane on Harney Street. She said the Sherwood Foundation will donate...
KETV.com
New University of Nebraska Lincoln Teachers College officially opens
The University of Nebraska Lincoln officially unveiled the new home for its Teachers College at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. The new $38 million state-of-the-art facility comes as the state and the country desperately needs qualified teachers. "This building is a direct reflection of Nebraska's investment in teacher preparation and...
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Sept. 25-30
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman's experience riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida, a traumatic brain injury survivor's "nerves of steel," and more highlight our top seven stories of the week. 1. Behind-the-scenes look at extensive runway rebuild for Offutt Air Force Base. KETV NewsWatch 7's Rob McCartney got...
WOWT
Unannounced police training in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who live around the Omaha Housing Authority’s Spencer Homes are angry, they say they were not notified of an Omaha Police training exercise that took place a couple of weeks ago. Demolition of the Spencer Homes housing project is underway but neighbors say the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
klkntv.com
Inmate escapes while in downtown Lincoln for appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate went downtown for an appointment on Wednesday and “slipped away,” according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Danielle Zelazny, 37, is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. She was sentenced to two to four years for burglary in Lancaster County.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recognizes child welfare specialists with proclamation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Child welfare specialists were the subject of a Tuesday proclamation made by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts proclaimed September 2022 as “Child Welfare Workforce Development Month.”. The proclamation recognized the work done by Nebraska teammates, agencies, and partners providing critical services to children and...
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
iheart.com
Nebraska, other states file challenge to Student Loan Cancellation Program
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska, along with five other states, file a challenge to the Biden Administration’s student loan cancellation program. The challenge was filed on Thursday in federal court in Missouri. In it, the Attorneys General asked the Court for an immediate temporary restraining order pausing the program. The group of states say prompt relief is being sought because the Biden Administration has indicated it will start cancelling loan balances as early as next week.
dakotafreepress.com
Nebraska Expands Medicaid, Reduces Uninsured, Unpaid Care, and Bankruptcy
Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018. Foot-dragging Governor Pete Ricketts finally implemented the voters’ will in October 2020. Two years in, Medicaid expansion appears to be working out pretty well for Nebraska:. Since the expansion began:. The number of Nebraskans without health insurance has dropped 14.5%. Nebraska hospitals...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
