rochesterfirst.com
NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. State regulations being...
rochesterfirst.com
Hurricane Ian to bring ‘life-threatening’ floods, storm surge to Carolinas
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After barreling through southwest Florida and battering Tampa Bay with strong winds and heavy rains on Wednesday, Ian weakened overnight and became a tropical storm Thursday morning. By Thursday evening, the storm regained hurricane strength ahead of a Friday South Carolina landfall. The storm made...
rochesterfirst.com
Putting Hurricane Ian in perspective: Can western New York get hurricanes?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — What once was major Hurricane Ian may be thousands of miles away from us here in Western New York, but the eyes of the entire nation continue to follow the storm with impacts being felt from both near and far. It’s difficult to put a storm like this in perspective especially if you’ve never experienced one, but the effects of this storm are likely to make history, and not in a good way.
