Bryan College Station Eagle
Full coverage of Hurricane Ian, Betty White’s belongings up for auction, and more top news from the past week
From the transition from Hurricane Fiona to Hurricane Ian, here are our top national stories from the past week. Betty White’s belongings up for auction: Here are some items you could own. By Christie D'Zurilla, Los Angeles Times. Updated 20 hrs ago. Among the highlights of items from the...
Trump news – live: Trump rallies in Michigan as most voters say no to 2024 run for ex-president
Donald Trump heads to Michigan, a state that spurned him in 2020 after he saw a surprise victory there four years earlier, on Saturday.He’s in the state for a rally in Warren where he hopes to bump the candidacy of Tudor Dixon, his chosen acolyte in the race to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The president is eager to have a supporter of his bogus conspiracies about his 2020 defeat in the governor’s mansion should he make another bid for the White House in 2024.Polls show Ms Dixon badly trailing the governor, who was the intended victim of...
What the war in Ukraine means for Asia's climate goals
NEW DELHI, India — (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
Humiliation for Vladimir Putin as Ukrainians liberate key city of Lyman
Military defeat in Donetsk comes hours after Moscow declared that the region was Russian territory ‘for ever’
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas; tensions flare over Trump special master; Miami QB's scary injury
Today is Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By MEG KINNARD and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON - Associated Press. Updated 2 min ago. By JON GAMBRELL and HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press. Updated...
