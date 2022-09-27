Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Some business owners on Pittsburgh’s North Side moving neighborhoods due to violence
PITTSBURGH — “I think there has been more crime,” said North Side/North Shore Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Gina Grone. She says the owner of East Street Beer Distributor was recently stabbed during an attempted robbery. And an employee of Max’s Tavern was robbed while making a bank deposit.
wtae.com
Guests evacuated at extended stay hotel in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — Guests at the Homewood Suites on Smallman Street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District were forced outside for a little less than an hour on Thursday morning. That followed a report of smoke that brought firefighters to the building around 4:15 a.m. There was no word on the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say
A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
pghcitypaper.com
Best of Pittsburgh 2022: Goods and Services winners
1404 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles. 429 Fourth Ave., Downtown. 5775 Baum Blvd., Bloomfield and 5446 Penn Ave., East Liberty. 2906 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont. 703 S. Negley Ave., Shadyside. 2nd:. The Inn on the Mexican War Streets. 3rd: Brownsville Road House: Bed & Breakfast. Best Beer Distributor. Duffy's Beer &...
wtae.com
King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location
PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
wtae.com
Hartwood headaches over wedding woes
PITTSBURGH — Summer is behind us, but wedding planner Heather Davis just can't shake her frustration over a season of hiccups at one particular venue: Hartwood Acres. "I didn't realize this was happening every single weekend," Davis said, referring to a pattern of disruptions her clients encountered during their parties.
Will the rent rise? When affordability rules expire, agencies can be outbid and out-hustled by private firms
Key Takeaways Melvin Court in Penn Hills is one of several low-income complexes in the region for which the expiration of tax credit mandates may unlock rent caps. The nonprofits and governments fighting to preserve low-income units are struggling to keep pace. As real estate developers and landlords buy into a limited housing market in […] The post Will the rent rise? When affordability rules expire, agencies can be outbid and out-hustled by private firms appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man has died in the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood. According to information from police, officers were called to the 600 block of N. St. Clair Street after a 911 call for shots fired. When police arrived they found a man...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 9-28-2022
Department Overview: The Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MWDBE) Program provides maximum opportunities for Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged business enterprises (MBEs, WBEs and DBEs) to participate in county contracts. The department certifies business enterprises as disadvantaged (per Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 49: Parts 23 & 26) and provide services and resources to help them grow their business.
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Upper Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were sent to Lyons and Cherokee Streets in Upper Hill at around 1:38 p.m. Pittsburgh police said they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds to...
Multiple Pittsburgh Police cruisers set on fire at training facility
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple Pittsburgh Police cruisers were left burnt and charred overnight after being set on fire.The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at the Pittsburgh Police training facility along North Lincoln Avenue on the city's North Side.Police tell KDKA that the incident is considered suspicious.No other details surrounding the incident have been made available.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Pittsburgh police offering $10,000 reward for information on burned police vehicles
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for burning three police vehicles. Police say three of their marked cruisers were intentionally burned Wednesday morning on the corner of North Lincoln and...
Bridge collapses under a truck in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge has collapsed under a truck in Beaver County. A 911 dispatcher said emergency responders were called to Blackhawk Road in Darlingotn for reports of a collapsed bridge at around 12:28 p.m. They believe the dump truck driver was attempting to cross the bridge...
Pittsburgh couple postpones Florida wedding due to Hurricane Ian, at least 20 guests stranded
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh couple was supposed to get married on Marco Island this week but now they’ve had to postpone due to Hurricane Ian. However, the bride tells Channel 11 that’s not her biggest concern. “We have so many friends that are already down there that...
Driver threatened with gun in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver told police he was shot at Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Beechwood Boulevard and Forward Avenue for a report of someone threatened with a gun around 8 a.m.Police said a delivery or vendor driver said another driver in a different vehicle pointed a gun at him and discharged the weapon. There was no damage to the vehicle and no one was injured, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
wtae.com
Escaping Kennywood: How one person describes being at the park during Saturday's shooting
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Katherine Shaw and her son wanted to end their Saturday night at Kennywood Park by going through a haunted house. The family went inside looking for a scare, not knowing the real nightmare was outside. As police swarmed Kennywood in West Mifflin, Shaw and her...
Pittsburgh natives in Florida give update on hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying off Florida, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5. The National Hurricane Center says only two category 5 hurricanes have hit the U.S. in the past 30 years. Fort Myers is at the highest risk.
wtae.com
Man shot in the back in Pittsburgh's Upper Hill
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a shooting in the city's Upper Hill neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. This happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lyon and Cherokee streets. When first responders arrived, they located a male with gunshot wounds to the upper back. Police said...
McKeesport leaders still waiting for joint investigation of August explosion
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Local leaders are still waiting on a joint scene examination of an explosion in McKeesport. The explosion happened at the former YWCA building last month and two people were hurt. RELATED: Explosion injures 2, damages Common Ground Building in McKeesportMultiple groups, including the city, gas company, and fire marshal's office still have to examine the scene. A structural engineer first surveyed the scene to determine what sections can be accessed for further investigation. It's believed that contractors and subcontractors failed to notify the Pennsylvania One-Call system. Under state law, anyone digging with powered equipment is required to notify the one-call system.
pghcitypaper.com
Futuristic taco murals, a tuna pizza, and more Pittsburgh food news
Pittsburgh Barack Obama Academy of International Studies. 515 N. Highland Ave., Highland Park. pghschools.org/ibworld2. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris will join various organizations to help address youth food insecurity during Hunger Action Month. On Tue., Sept. 27 at 9 a.m., Harris, along with Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters and other board of education officials, will unveil the Grab and Go breakfast cart program. A press release promises that the program, funded through a donation from the American Dairy Association North East’s National Football League Hometown Grants Fund, will provide Pittsburgh Barack Obama Academy students with "greater access to school meals."
