Key Takeaways Melvin Court in Penn Hills is one of several low-income complexes in the region for which the expiration of tax credit mandates may unlock rent caps. The nonprofits and governments fighting to preserve low-income units are struggling to keep pace. As real estate developers and landlords buy into a limited housing market in […]

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO