Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say

A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best of Pittsburgh 2022: Goods and Services winners

1404 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles. 429 Fourth Ave., Downtown. 5775 Baum Blvd., Bloomfield and 5446 Penn Ave., East Liberty. 2906 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont. 703 S. Negley Ave., Shadyside. 2nd:. The Inn on the Mexican War Streets. 3rd: Brownsville Road House: Bed & Breakfast. Best Beer Distributor. Duffy's Beer &...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location

PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
PLUM, PA
wtae.com

Hartwood headaches over wedding woes

PITTSBURGH — Summer is behind us, but wedding planner Heather Davis just can't shake her frustration over a season of hiccups at one particular venue: Hartwood Acres. "I didn't realize this was happening every single weekend," Davis said, referring to a pattern of disruptions her clients encountered during their parties.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Will the rent rise? When affordability rules expire, agencies can be outbid and out-hustled by private firms

Key Takeaways Melvin Court in Penn Hills is one of several low-income complexes in the region for which the expiration of tax credit mandates may unlock rent caps. The nonprofits and governments fighting to preserve low-income units are struggling to keep pace. As real estate developers and landlords buy into a limited housing market in […] The post Will the rent rise? When affordability rules expire, agencies can be outbid and out-hustled by private firms appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 9-28-2022

Department Overview: The Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MWDBE) Program provides maximum opportunities for Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged business enterprises (MBEs, WBEs and DBEs) to participate in county contracts. The department certifies business enterprises as disadvantaged (per Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 49: Parts 23 & 26) and provide services and resources to help them grow their business.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple Pittsburgh Police cruisers set on fire at training facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple Pittsburgh Police cruisers were left burnt and charred overnight after being set on fire.The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at the Pittsburgh Police training facility along North Lincoln Avenue on the city's North Side.Police tell KDKA that the incident is considered suspicious.No other details surrounding the incident have been made available.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver threatened with gun in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver told police he was shot at Tuesday morning.  Officers were called to Beechwood Boulevard and Forward Avenue for a report of someone threatened with a gun around 8 a.m.Police said a delivery or vendor driver said another driver in a different vehicle pointed a gun at him and discharged the weapon. There was no damage to the vehicle and no one was injured, police said. The investigation is ongoing. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in the back in Pittsburgh's Upper Hill

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a shooting in the city's Upper Hill neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. This happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lyon and Cherokee streets. When first responders arrived, they located a male with gunshot wounds to the upper back. Police said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport leaders still waiting for joint investigation of August explosion

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Local leaders are still waiting on a joint scene examination of an explosion in McKeesport. The explosion happened at the former YWCA building last month and two people were hurt. RELATED: Explosion injures 2, damages Common Ground Building in McKeesportMultiple groups, including the city, gas company, and fire marshal's office still have to examine the scene. A structural engineer first surveyed the scene to determine what sections can be accessed for further investigation. It's believed that contractors and subcontractors failed to notify the Pennsylvania One-Call system. Under state law, anyone digging with powered equipment is required to notify the one-call system. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Futuristic taco murals, a tuna pizza, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pittsburgh Barack Obama Academy of International Studies. 515 N. Highland Ave., Highland Park. pghschools.org/ibworld2. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris will join various organizations to help address youth food insecurity during Hunger Action Month. On Tue., Sept. 27 at 9 a.m., Harris, along with Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters and other board of education officials, will unveil the Grab and Go breakfast cart program. A press release promises that the program, funded through a donation from the American Dairy Association North East’s National Football League Hometown Grants Fund, will provide Pittsburgh Barack Obama Academy students with "greater access to school meals."
PITTSBURGH, PA

