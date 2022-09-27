ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WYSH AM 1380

More on proposed Constitutional Amendments in Tennessee

(TN Secretary of State press release) Four proposed amendments will appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot directly after the candidates for governor. For information on amendments being considered for the 2026 ballot, click here. Proposed Constitutional amendments are presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote is a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville, TN
Elections
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
thecentersquare.com

Illinois' 6th Congressional District candidates take sides on abortion

(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, candidates for Illinois' 6th Congressional District shared their thoughts on abortion. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, spoke at a Planned Parenthood event this week in Aurora to support women's access to abortion. He said Illinois is an example of what to do regarding abortion care.
ILLINOIS STATE
radionwtn.com

US Attorney For West Tennessee Sworn In

Kevin G. Ritz was sworn in September 28, 2022, as United States Attorney for the. Western District of Tennessee. In a brief ceremony at the federal courthouse in Memphis, Chief. U.S. District Court Judge S. Thomas Anderson administered the oath of office, in front of. Ritz’s family and U.S. Attorney’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
Person
Beth Harwell
Nashville Scene

The National College Housing Crisis Looks a Little Different at TSU

Chandler Holt wasn’t expecting to live in a Best Western the first semester of her sophomore year at Tennessee State University. But two-and-a-half years into these “unprecedented times” of ours, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that things still aren’t back to normal. Holt, who...
NASHVILLE, TN
#Election Local#Congressional District#Energy Independence#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republican#Tennesseans
thecentersquare.com

Campaign finance deadline today in Wisconsin

Candidates and organizations involved in Wisconsin’s statewide elections must file campaign finance information by September 27, 2022. The general election will take place in Wisconsin on November 8, 2022. What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in Wisconsin?. Seventeen of the 33 seats in the Wisconsin State...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maryland commission to begin reviewing sports wagering applications in October

(The Center Square) – A Maryland panel tasked with reviewing sports wagering applications anticipates ramping up the frequency of its meetings as an anticipated influx of documents begins funneling in. The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission has been gathering in recent months to hash out processes and procedures related...
MARYLAND STATE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
thecentersquare.com

Rep. Brandtjen questions Elections Commission’s new Elections 101 lessons

(The Center Square) – One of the Republican lawmakers in Madison who continues to have questions for the Wisconsin Elections Commission isn’t impressed with the Commission’ new lessons for kids. The Elections Commission this week launched what it’s calling Election 101 lessons for high schoolers across Wisconsin....
WISCONSIN STATE

