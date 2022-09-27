Read full article on original website
Meet the Candidates: Federal and state office seekers answer our questionnaire
Meet the Candidates: John Gentry for Tennessee governor
News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.
WBIR
Tennesseans will soon vote to end slavery exception clause in state constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee constitution currently allows slavery as a criminal punishment in some cases. This was adopted more than 150 years ago, soon after the end of the Civil War which resulted in slaves being freed across the U.S. Today, around ten states including Tennessee still have...
WYSH AM 1380
More on proposed Constitutional Amendments in Tennessee
(TN Secretary of State press release) Four proposed amendments will appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot directly after the candidates for governor. For information on amendments being considered for the 2026 ballot, click here. Proposed Constitutional amendments are presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote is a...
thecentersquare.com
radionwtn.com
US Attorney For West Tennessee Sworn In
Kevin G. Ritz was sworn in September 28, 2022, as United States Attorney for the. Western District of Tennessee. In a brief ceremony at the federal courthouse in Memphis, Chief. U.S. District Court Judge S. Thomas Anderson administered the oath of office, in front of. Ritz’s family and U.S. Attorney’s...
thunder1320.com
What Tennesseans need to know about the proposed constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot
Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot and the process for amendments to pass in Tennessee. The four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot:. An amendment to...
Nashville Scene
The National College Housing Crisis Looks a Little Different at TSU
Chandler Holt wasn’t expecting to live in a Best Western the first semester of her sophomore year at Tennessee State University. But two-and-a-half years into these “unprecedented times” of ours, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that things still aren’t back to normal. Holt, who...
themoorecountynews.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Tennessee
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Tennessee using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wmot.org
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee proclaims Sep. 30 a statewide day of prayer and fasting
(Mike Osborne) — Gov. Bill Lee says Tennesseans need to acknowledge a sovereign God and seek forgiveness. The governor is again this year declaring an official state day of prayer, humility and fasting. The proclamation signed by Lee this past week sets the observance for this coming Friday, Sep....
Williamson County Schools ranked third best in state
Several Middle Tennessee school districts have been ranked as the best in the state.
wpln.org
Tennessee’s new attorney general says he’s a lawyer, not a politician. Here’s how he sees his role on issues like abortion.
Tennessee is unique as the the only state in the U.S. where the attorney general is appointed by the state Supreme Court, not elected by the public. The state’s new attorney general is Jonathan Skrmetti, who took over on Sept. 1 from Herbert Slatery. He’ll serve in that role for the next eight years.
thecentersquare.com
wgnsradio.com
Newly Elected Mayor Speculates Landfill in Rutherford County Could Close Within 3-Years
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN – The Middle Point Landfill in Walter Hill may have a shorter lifespan than expected. During a report filed less than a year ago, it was indicated to media outlets that the landfill had up to 7-years of use left, but not anymore... That was Rutherford...
thecentersquare.com
thecentersquare.com
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Tennessee
TopAgency found the most popular beer brand in each state, including this brew for Tennessee.
thecentersquare.com
WBBJ
Tennessee Highway Patrol seeks to fill 130 vacant positions across the state
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for recruits in West Tennessee. Currently, THP has 130 positions vacant across the State of Tennessee. Job duties consist of traffic patrol, crash investigation, and drivers safety education. Starting pay is $46,000 annually. Applicants are expected to pass a physical...
