WOWK
WVU comes back, draws with Kansas
West Virginia women’s soccer came back from two goals down to steal a 2-2 draw with Kansas in Morgantown on Friday. The Mountaineers (4-3-5, 1-0-2 Big 12) scored the final two goals after dominating with 60 percent of the game’s ball possession. That didn’t mean they dominated the match, though, as Kansas netted its two goals in the beginning of the second half just 33 seconds apart.
WOWK
Despite “air raid” perception, WVU’s run game is rolling
WVU's offensive yardage is a near-even split between the run and the pass through four games. When Graham Harrell and JT Daniels joined West Virginia in the offseason, it was easy to assume that the Mountaineers would throw the ball a lot. After all, Harrell was a student of Mike...
WOWK
WVU’s O-line has greatly improved, but it’s “not to the finish line yet”
Mountaineer blockers have come a long way since Neal Brown took over in 2019. West Virginia’s offensive line has taken a long journey during the Neal Brown era. In Brown’s first season, the Mountaineers were among the worst rushing teams in the country. They sat dead last in the Big 12 in 2019 with 879 yards on the ground — for reference, Iowa State was the second-worst running team in the league but was still clear of WVU by almost double with 1,729 yards in the campaign.
WOWK
WVU’s Big 12 home opener set for Friday night
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown to open its home conference slate as it welcomes Kansas to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. ET. It’s Mountaineer Kids Club Night, with special appearances from Kids Club mascot Musket and balloon animal...
WOWK
Start time adjusted for WVU men’s soccer match vs. South Carolina
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 4 p.m. ET, kickoff. The contest was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to...
What to expect at the West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival is coming to Camp Muffly this weekend. This year’s lineup includes an assortment of wine, food and artisanal vendors, as well as musicians. What to drink. Forks of Cheat Winery. This prize-winning winery offers a large variety...
