3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
3 members of Janus family died in 1982, and pain has passed on to generations
COMING SOON, 'PAINKILLER': A multipart docuseries about the Tylenol Murders. Watch a preview and learn more about the case. CHICAGO (CBS) -- "When I see this bottle, it takes me back to the most tragic moment of my family's life," said Monica Janus.She was only 8 years old when a killer or killers deliberately laced Tylenol capsules with cyanide and placed the tainted bottles on the shelves of stores around the Chicago area. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini asked Monica's father, Joe Janus, if he thinks the crime will ever be solved. "I hope so, before I die," Joe said as he broke...
Former ABC7 Chicago photographer Charles Marshall dies at 87
ABC7 Chicago is remembering the life and legacy of former cameraman Charles Marshall.
wgnradio.com
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how they serve the Lake Forest community, and how the people are involved with the hospital by volunteering their services. “Better knowledge means better health for you and...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Calvary church makes room for deeply affordable housing at 39th and Chicago
The Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center (CAFAC) will be creating a public art piece guided by the Calvary community, which includes the congregation, food shelf and Urban Arts Academy, all of whom have also used space in the buildings. To show examples, volunteer coordinator and instructor Jess Berman Tank (above...
Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions
Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer. Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire
The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
Englewood chef starts a restaurant, training program to give back to the community
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago chef's small business has more to it than meets the eye. What might look like a restaurant is so much more. He tells CBS 2's Steven Graves about how he aims to feed the stomachs and minds of his Englewood community.Chef Darryl Fuery said his decades of culinary chops and skills on the grill makes, for example, a simple bratwurst stand out."Jerk chicken sausage, a regular chicken sausage," Fuery said. "Most times, you would go and just get a regular hot dog with ketchup and mustard."They're Haute Brats, what he calls his business, which is near...
Evanston teen born with his intestines outside of his stomach now a star high school football player
EVANSTON, Ill. — Shannique Shelton recalls a moment from 15 years ago as if it happened 15 seconds ago. The Chicago teaching assistant was pregnant and had just completed her first ultrasound when the doctor abruptly left the room. When he returned, he had the image, and several concerns. “He goes, ‘Ms. Shelton?’ I said, […]
chicitysports.com
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested for trespassing
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested in Oklahoma City. According to Koco News, the police report stated that the incident started on Sunday night when a bartender at the Omni Hotel decided to cut Tommie Harris off and not serve him any more alcohol because he thought he had had enough to drink.
CFD pulls body of man from lake in Rogers Park: Chicago police
The 54-year-old was found Friday morning, according to officials.
napervillemagazine.com
Going their own way
Three local entrepreneurs share their startup stories. Great things can happen when you follow your passion. Here, three west suburbanites—a hair stylist with her own product line, a hyperlocal podcaster with a passion for social justice, and a former financial services exec working to transform the industry—talk about the paths that led them to found their own businesses.
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago
The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
A reckless left-turning driver killed Sylwia Wagner-Jarosz, 43, on bike in Arlington Heights
Update 9/30, 9:00 AM: Tragically, the bike rider has died from her injuries. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Sylwia Wagner-Jarosz, 43. The post has been updated accordingly. As I’ve recently discussed, all too often when drivers fail to yield to other road users when making...
Former Chicago couple moves to Florida just in time for harrowing experience of Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven people have been confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, and President Joe Biden is warning that it could be the deadliest hurricane in that state's history.Late Thursday, rescuers continued to search for survivors amid historic flooding – which swamped a hospital near Fort Myers. Workers were forced more patients to safety.More than 2 million customers were without power in Florida Thursday night, and authorities were warning it could be days or even weeks before the power is back on.The storm came ashore as a Category 4 – one of the strongest ever to hit the U.S....
indiana105.com
‘Goodwill on the Go’ Event in Gary
In Gary, Goodwill will be at Rees Park from 3pm-6pm Friday September 30, 2022, with Goodwill on the Go. The casual and free event brings the many and varied services Goodwill offers out to the community. There is no need to call or register in advance to attend.
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
getnews.info
Bernie Mac’s 65th birthday is to be celebrated by releasing balloons in presence of his daughter and granddaughter
Legendary actor/comedian Bernie Mac’s 65th birthday will be celebrated by fans by releasing golden and black colored balloons in Chicago. Bernie Mac was a legendary actor and comedian who would have turned 65 on October 5, 2022. However, he died on the 9th of August in 2008. To celebrate his life, his laughter, and his legacy, an event Titled: Celebrate the King will be organized in Chicago. A balloon release ceremony will be held in honor of the veteran actor/comedian.
Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
