Portland, OR

pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in October

Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
HOOD RIVER, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Health alert tied to rabies

Public health officials reported that a rabid bat has been found in Marion CountySALEM — Public health officials are warning area residents to take precautions after a bat with rabies was found in a home located in the Salem area of Marion County. The bat was tested on Monday, September 26, at the Oregon State University, Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. According to Oregon Health Authority, bats are the most common carriers of rabies in this state. About 8-10% of the bats tested for rabies are positive every year. So far, in 2022, seven bats have tested positive for rabies in Oregon....
MARION COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

University of Oregon welcomes record-breaking freshman class

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Oregon is breaking its record for the greatest number of incoming students, with a whopping 5,338 freshmen attending the first day of classes. For the past couple of school years, fewer students were enrolling in college classes due to the pandemic. The...
PORTLAND, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
NEWBERG, OR
The Oregonian

Swiss modern SE Portland house is for sale at $2 million

A new contemporary dwelling in Southeast Portland, with a steeply pitch roof and wide overhangs echoing tree canopies, is called The Treehouse by builder Mark Allen of PEG Construction. Another way Allen describes the four-level house with few exterior adornments but lots of expansive windows and skylights: Swiss modern meets...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Canby history uncovered during marker cleaning

The Heritage and Landmark Commission continues to clean and repair grave markers at historic cemeteryVolunteers assembled on a recent Saturday at Zion Mennonite Church to help preserve and protect some interesting Canby history. Led by the Canby Heritage and Landmark Commission, the volunteers continued the headstone cleaning project that began in 2018. In all, 22 volunteers received training, got cleaning supplies and went to work on the mold and growth that is covering some of Canby's history. "What an impactful way to understand the history of our area and the people who lived here," Janet Lewis noted during the event....
CANBY, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn reveals Parr Road plans

City of Woodburn looks to gain jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road at Parr RoadThe wheels began turning to move the city of Woodburn into pursuit of jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road. The stretch of road at issue runs between Hwy. 219 and Parr Road, which is the vicinity of the construction of Amazon's Fulfillment Center. The retail giant is in the process of installing a roundabout at the north end of this stretch, and Woodburn planners feel the south end of that road at the its intersection with Parr Road would be better regulated in the...
WOODBURN, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Filbert Price Crisis, Rene Gonzalez Calls 96 Percent Rent Discount "Not That Drastic," and Portland's Cartoon Museum Prospects

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! It's time to...
PORTLAND, OR

