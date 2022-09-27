Read full article on original website
What opposing coaches are saying about Tua Tagovailoa situation
Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field with a concussion just days after sustaining what looked like a head injury. Mike McCarthy and Sean McDermott offered their takes on the situation Friday.
A national TV audience was sickened by what happened to Tua Tagovailoa | Michael Arace
The ratings for Amazon Prime’s first two Thursday night NFL games exceeded expectations, which is to say that this billion-dollar streaming experiment is working out for Big Tech and America’s most popular televised sport. The third Thursday night game, which pitted the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals, was an advertisement on why Google will soon be bidding for Wednesday night games.
Doyel: Dolphins, NFL must answer for what happened to Tua Tagovailoa
Let’s not talk about the future of football. Not today, not even today, in the hours after one of the scarier scenes we’ve seen on an NFL field. No, let’s talk about the future of Tua Tagovailoa, and the NFL concussion protocol. And while we’re at it,...
Bills get unexpected boost with massive injury update for game vs Ravens
The Buffalo Bills are expected to receive some much-needed help as the team hits the road for a Week 4 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills have been dealing with a variety of injuries across numerous position groups, but no unit has been decimated like the team’s secondary.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa expected to play against Bengals, along with Terron Armstead, Jaylen Waddle
It was leaning in this direction as the short week progressed for the Miami Dolphins. Now, it indeed appears to be happening, barring a setback. Tagovailoa, officially listed as questionable for Miami entering Thursday for the night game in Cincinnati, is expected to be ready to go and play against the Bengals, a league source confirmed to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Outkick first reported ...
J.T. Wilcox: Tagovailoa Saga shows NFL needs to re-examine player safety
Football is a violent game. Always has been. And no matter what rules or technology is put in place, it always will be. But before you roll your eyes thinking this will be another call for the pacifism of the sport, I assure you it is not. It is, however,...
Robby Washington, Miami Hurricanes 4-star athlete pledge, makes one-handed catch, scores 70-yard touchdown
Miami-Palmetto High School (Florida) star Robby Washington, the nation's No. 6 athlete, has built the reputation as an electric playmaker. Just like his father. Bobby Washington was a 2003 Parade All-American who rushed for 5,695 yards in high school. On Friday, however, Washington's ...
Tyler Herro says he doesn’t care if he gets traded but states he wants to stay with Miami Heat
Throughout the summer, the Miami Heat were involved in numerous rumors that linked them to stars elsewhere in the NBA that seemed destined to be on the move. One thing that was essentially a constant component of every proposed trade was Heat guard Tyler Herro. In fact, Herro was often...
