In between sipping pumpkin spice lattes and finding the perfect pumpkin comes the adventures of the season. In Omaha, the fun revs up in October with spooky-fun events the entire family will love so much they become annual traditions. Here’s the ultimate list of Halloween events everyone will love in Omaha.
They are seeking the temporary donation of a building that would have around 6,000 square feet. That space would be large enough to house all the interesting odds and ends of the annual sale.
apart from shops. are there any areas like a chinatown? (japanese, korean, etc.)
Something shiny drew Dwaine Ferguson to jewelry smithing. And it wasn’t gold or silver. “I wanted to buy a Jaguar XKE and I didn’t have any money,” he said. Ferguson did eventually get his Jaguar, a bright white 1961 coupe, but not before an infatuation with jewelry smithing sparked an unlikely career pivot. He took over Goldsmith Silversmith in Omaha’s Old Market in 1974. Today, Ferguson is known far and wide for his fine and custom jewelry and restoration, drawing happy customers from all over the city—and even the occasional celebrity—to his little Howard Street retail shop.
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Goodwill is in need of donations to fill its new 10,000 sq. ft. location in South Omaha, according to a press release from Goodwill Industries. The new location is in Stockyards Plaza at 3505 L St. where Hy-Vee used to reside. The grand-opening of the...
Beatrice Public Schools in conjunction with the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for this Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, to launch construction of the new Beatrice elementary school. The event will take place on the school site at the west side of the new site on the corner of Lincoln and 33rd Streets. Attendees have been granted permission to park in the Christ Community Church Parking lot, located at 2727 Lincoln Street.
Valas asks almost $40 a person, too expensive for my family.
My wife needs to get her wedding band resized as we ordered it a bit too big. Has anyone had experience with a specific location in town that would do a good job? Price is less of an issue compared to quality of work being done.
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska Railroad Museum announced Wednesday that some equipment inherited from the Fremont and Elkhorn Valley Railroad will not be kept. The railroad museum plans to dispose of two, 40-foot boxcars that were moved to Humphrey and Schuyler, Neb. A railroad car with sections for both...
OMAHA — Developers have scrapped an ambitious plan that had aimed to turn a largely industrial 25-acre tract south of downtown into a multimillion-dollar wellness and sports complex. A spokesman for Community Health Development Partners told the Nebraska Examiner that there’s a chance the “Intersections” campus could move on, perhaps in some smaller form, elsewhere […] The post Plug pulled on multimillion-dollar “Intersections” project for South Omaha appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
LINCOLN — City Impact, a faith-based Lincoln youth nonprofit, has recently lost staff and volunteers upset over a set of ministry standards that states, in part, that any sexual relationship beyond sex in a heterosexual marriage “constitute sexual immorality.” Over the last week, City Impact has notified families of program cancellations. Its reading program, which […] The post Lincoln faith-based nonprofit enforces its ministry standards appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A faith-based Lincoln youth nonprofit is losing volunteers and employees because of controversial ministry standards, which appears to be a code of conduct that discriminates against the LGBTQ+ community. 10/11 Now has tried reaching out to City Impact, so far we have not heard anything back....
OMAHA, Neb. — One Nebraskan now living in Florida is caught in the path of the hurricane. Brandi Kapoun and her family owned the Bohemian Cafe in Omaha before she moved to North Port Florida. On Wednesday night, she was staying with a friend about a half hour away...
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a theft caught on camera, the crook may have had second thoughts if only they knew what was inside the trailer they were swiping. Early Sunday morning, video shows someone in a truck drive away with the trailer from Borland Wildlife Solutions near North Cotner and Leighton. Now, that business is trying to track that trailer filled with loot that may have left the thief holding their nose.
