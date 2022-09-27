Read full article on original website
Red Oak Man arrested on Assault Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 20-year-old Alec Jordan Jeffries of Red Oak early this morning in the 2400 block of North Broadway Street. Officers transported Jeffries to the Montgomery County Jail for Aggravated Assault. Authorities set Jeffries bond at $2,000.
Henderson woman arrested for Assault
(Red Oak) A Henderson woman was arrested this morning for Assault. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Michelle Marie Burns struck the victim without justification in the Magistrate’s Office while being seen for a previous assault charge. Magistrate Brian Mensen witnessed the assault and called police. Burns was...
Glenwood man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Christopher Patrick Schoening, of Glenwood, on Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Schoening was held on no bond.
Mills County law enforcement seek public assistance for body identification
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual. The Sheriff's Office says they are attempting to identify the remains of a male subject found in the Missouri River on April 23rd just north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska to Iowa. Authorities say the individual was recovered wearing dark pants and boxers, and, with the assistance of the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office, has identified some of the tattoos on the body. Those include a large skull or face on the right side of his back, a skull or face with ram like horns and a goatee on his left shoulder blade, a design with multiple curved points, possibly flames, on his right shoulder blade, a design that at one time included an animal image on his right calf, a red geometric shape on the right side of his chest, a large geometric shape resembling a compass or four point star with a face on his right foot, images of people with visible faces on his right shoulder, and a long red line with a red ring located at the top on his right side.
Fremont County Man Charged on Multiple Counts of Animal Neglect
(Thurman) A Thurman, Iowa, man faces Animal Neglect Charges in Fremont County. The Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Morgan Moe on four counts of Animal Neglect resulting in death, and five counts of Animal Neglect, with no serious injury. On September 17, Fremont County Deputies responded to a rural Thurman...
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
Fremont County man arrested after nine puppies found in neglectful conditions
THURMAN, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa man was arrested after allegedly neglecting nine puppies. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 17 deputies were called to an address in Thurman, Iowa for a neglected animal report. When deputies arrived they found nine puppies, including one which was...
Fremont County Sheriff’s arrest juvenile for arson after fire in high school
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile in connection to a high school fire last Wednesday. Deputies made the arrest Monday and the juvenile was arrested for first-degree arson. The sheriff’s office and Sidney Fire & Rescue went to Sidney High School on reports...
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 52-year-old Chadwick Zucco, of Red Oak, this morning for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 3rd Offense. Zucco was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $5,000 bond. Red Oak Police also arrested 30-year-old Jamie Gene Neville, of Red Oak,...
Sheriff investigates Highway 75 accident
NEBRASKA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital with suspected injuries Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 75 near Road C. A man drove his a pickup and trailer from the roadway, went over a field access road and into a stand of trees. The truck sustained front-end damage by hitting a tree before coming to a stop.
Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrant Arrested in Gentry County
(GENTRY COUNTY, MO) – An Independence man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested in Gentry County Sunday. Just before 12 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Richard D. Adams who was wanted on a Linn County Sheriff’s Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant originally for failing to register a motor vehicle.
Woman who allegedly assaulted Sarpy County deputy arrested
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A shoplifting suspect who allegedly injured a deputy while fleeing in a car has been located. A week ago, our 6 On Your Side Crimestoppers alert showed dramatic body cam video of the assault on an officer. That the story led to a tip and an arrest.
Auditor Galloway identifies concerns in audit of Nodaway County, provides recommendations to county officials
On September 20, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Nodaway County that identifies areas of concern and provides recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. The review gave a rating of “good,” the same rating given in the previous audit of Nodaway County. “Audits...
Prosecutor notes 'personal use' in meth deal sentence
FALLS CITY – Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel noted the personal use of a Kansas woman in her recommendation of a probation sentence following a conviction for dealing methamphetamine. Richardson County Sheriff’s Office investigators claim that a confidential informant bought over 2 grams of methamphetamine from 41-year-old Renee...
Falls City police drug investigation yields misdemeanor conviction
FALLS CITY - Candace Chandler, 24, of Salem was sentenced to 18 months probation for attempted possession in June of 2021. Chandler was arrested after someone called Falls City police to report a drug deal at her Eastview Apartment. Police say they were given permission to search the apartment and observed Chandler attempting to hide meth in a shoe.
Judge seeks convict's treatment for 'cannabis disorder'
FALLS CITY – Ty Larson, 25, of Falls City was sentenced to 30 months probation Tuesday for delivery of marijuana and possession of money during a drug crime in October of 2021. Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel and Defense Attorney Dylan Handley agreed that Larson suffers from “cannabis...
Page County Attorney's Report
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office released its latest summary of recent court activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Fremont County Sheriff's Blotter
(Sidney) -- Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope has released a report of recent activity for his department. You can view the full release below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
