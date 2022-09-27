ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarkio, MO

Comments / 3

Related
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Man arrested on Assault Charges

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 20-year-old Alec Jordan Jeffries of Red Oak early this morning in the 2400 block of North Broadway Street. Officers transported Jeffries to the Montgomery County Jail for Aggravated Assault. Authorities set Jeffries bond at $2,000.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Henderson woman arrested for Assault

(Red Oak) A Henderson woman was arrested this morning for Assault. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Michelle Marie Burns struck the victim without justification in the Magistrate’s Office while being seen for a previous assault charge. Magistrate Brian Mensen witnessed the assault and called police. Burns was...
HENDERSON, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County law enforcement seek public assistance for body identification

(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual. The Sheriff's Office says they are attempting to identify the remains of a male subject found in the Missouri River on April 23rd just north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska to Iowa. Authorities say the individual was recovered wearing dark pants and boxers, and, with the assistance of the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office, has identified some of the tattoos on the body. Those include a large skull or face on the right side of his back, a skull or face with ram like horns and a goatee on his left shoulder blade, a design with multiple curved points, possibly flames, on his right shoulder blade, a design that at one time included an animal image on his right calf, a red geometric shape on the right side of his chest, a large geometric shape resembling a compass or four point star with a face on his right foot, images of people with visible faces on his right shoulder, and a long red line with a red ring located at the top on his right side.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Port, MO
Atchison County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Tarkio, MO
County
Atchison County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Rock Port, MO
Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Life-Net called for Cass County car accident

CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
CASS COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Violent Crime
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 52-year-old Chadwick Zucco, of Red Oak, this morning for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 3rd Offense. Zucco was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $5,000 bond. Red Oak Police also arrested 30-year-old Jamie Gene Neville, of Red Oak,...
RED OAK, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff investigates Highway 75 accident

NEBRASKA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital with suspected injuries Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 75 near Road C. A man drove his a pickup and trailer from the roadway, went over a field access road and into a stand of trees. The truck sustained front-end damage by hitting a tree before coming to a stop.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrant Arrested in Gentry County

(GENTRY COUNTY, MO) – An Independence man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested in Gentry County Sunday. Just before 12 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Richard D. Adams who was wanted on a Linn County Sheriff’s Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant originally for failing to register a motor vehicle.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
WOWT

Woman who allegedly assaulted Sarpy County deputy arrested

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A shoplifting suspect who allegedly injured a deputy while fleeing in a car has been located. A week ago, our 6 On Your Side Crimestoppers alert showed dramatic body cam video of the assault on an officer. That the story led to a tip and an arrest.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Prosecutor notes 'personal use' in meth deal sentence

FALLS CITY – Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel noted the personal use of a Kansas woman in her recommendation of a probation sentence following a conviction for dealing methamphetamine. Richardson County Sheriff’s Office investigators claim that a confidential informant bought over 2 grams of methamphetamine from 41-year-old Renee...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Falls City police drug investigation yields misdemeanor conviction

FALLS CITY - Candace Chandler, 24, of Salem was sentenced to 18 months probation for attempted possession in June of 2021. Chandler was arrested after someone called Falls City police to report a drug deal at her Eastview Apartment. Police say they were given permission to search the apartment and observed Chandler attempting to hide meth in a shoe.
FALLS CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Judge seeks convict's treatment for 'cannabis disorder'

FALLS CITY – Ty Larson, 25, of Falls City was sentenced to 30 months probation Tuesday for delivery of marijuana and possession of money during a drug crime in October of 2021. Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel and Defense Attorney Dylan Handley agreed that Larson suffers from “cannabis...
FALLS CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Page County Attorney's Report

(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office released its latest summary of recent court activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Fremont County Sheriff's Blotter

(Sidney) -- Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope has released a report of recent activity for his department. You can view the full release below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy