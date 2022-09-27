ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montesano, WA

Comments / 15

Tresa Johnson
3d ago

at this point, nothing good is going to come of this, and CPS is the majority to blame. That department needs to be investigated by someone not appointed by Inslee.

Reply
20
Arizona Tison
3d ago

He needs to remain in jail as well as the mother until they say what happened to that angle, she did not nor does she deserve what has happened to her!! Please tell us where she is.🙏🏼

Reply(1)
15
James Jennejohn
3d ago

I watched alot of murder she wrote has anyone checked the septic tank just asking cause maybe that's were they hid her body just a suggestion that I'm sure law enforcement never thought of

Reply(1)
8
Related
Chronicle

Man Who Murdered Winlock Woman in 1993 Seeks Release

Jonathan M. Kirkpatrick has now been incarcerated at the Washington Corrections Center for 26 years after receiving a 60-year sentence for the 1993 murder of Winlock resident Joyce Robertson. He was convicted in 1995 after the case initially went unsolved for months. Now, he is seeking to be released early.
WINLOCK, WA
My Clallam County

State Patrol provides update on officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, WA – We received an update Friday on the officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County last week. It reads;. “On September 23, Detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Brinnon Community Center on Highway 101 to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch notes and physical evidence at the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

On 09/28/22 at 2:24 a.m. in the 12000 block of 123rd Ave SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Joshua Kyle Easterday, 22, on suspicion of 1) third-degree driving while license suspended and 2) driving under the influence. Lacey Police Department. On 09/28/22 at 10:32 a.m. in the 4700 block of Yelm Hwy...
YELM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakville, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Grays Harbor County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Montesano, WA
County
Grays Harbor County, WA
City
Oakville, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Bowers
iheart.com

BODYCAM VIDEO: Officer Takes Out Armed Man With Single Shot From 183 Yards

From the Pierce County (Washington) Force Investigation Team:. “On August 28th members of the Pierce County Force Investigation Team responded to the 6700 block of Monroe in the City of Tacoma to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch CAD notes, and physical evidence at the scene.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

‘Known offender’ accused of setting city-owned property on fire

A transient Olympia man, described by police as a “known offender,” is accused of setting fire to a property owned by the City of Olympia. Matthew Colin Hickerson, 27, was arrested on Sept. 26 after 523 Franz Anderson Road SE, a city-owned structure, was set on fire for the second time that day.
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person
thejoltnews.com

Man gets 19 years in prison for 8 felonies

A Lakewood man was sentenced to 19 years in jail after pleading guilty to eight felonies and one misdemeanor committed in April 2022 and November 2021. Gata Leilua plead guilty to the following charges on Sept. 21, according to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. First-degree attempted robbery. Second-degree...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ilovekent.net

Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’

The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Sheriff Candidates Take on Topics at Packwood Forum

Editor’s Note: Look for coverage on the debate between Lewis County commissioner candidates Scott Brummer and Harry Bhagwandin in an upcoming edition of The Chronicle. The Packwood Improvement Club, which runs the community hall, held a candidate forum on Thursday night with the candidates for Lewis County commissioner in District 3 and Lewis County sheriff.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Men arrested in Forks sentenced for 2018 murder of Tacoma woman

Tacoma – 34-year-old Jeremy Jay Warren of Forks was sentenced Friday in US District Court in Tacoma to nearly 22 years in prison for his role in the murder of a 34-year-old woman on federal land belonging to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Also sentenced was 53-year-old Bobbie Pease of Tacoma,...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy