Commanders place OL Wes Schweitzer on IR
The 29-year-old played every snap in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Eagles, after missing the previous contest and leaving the season opener early. He began the year as the starting right guard, but changes were required after center Chase Roullier suffered a major knee injury. That shifted Schweitzer to the middle, though he did nothing to help his PFF rating for the year. With a pass protection grade of 21.6, the San Jose State product has given up six pressures in limited action this year.
Alabama QB Bryce Young leaves with shoulder injury
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left Saturday’s game with a first-half shoulder injury after he was tackled out of bounds. Young,
Social media reacts to OU defensive back Damond Harmon's scary injury against TCU
The University of Oklahoma dropped its second straight game Saturday, falling 55-24 to TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Sooners were plagued by injuries in the game — from quarterback Dillon Gabriel to defensive back Damond Harmon. Gabriel left the game early in the second quarter after TCU middle linebacker Jamoi Hodge dove headfirst at him, making helmet-to-helmet contact and rendering Gabriel motionless. Gabriel got up a few minutes later, walking to the injury tent...
