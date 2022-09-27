Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Roommates and other victim of hit-and-run in Clifton remember Cayden Turner at candlelight vigil
CINCINNATI — An emotional vigil was held on the campus of University of Cincinnati for 18-year-old Cayden Turner. She was killed Wednesday in a hit-and-run. Hundreds gathered, including some who did not know her. But for those who did, they shared their memories of Cayden wanting everyone to know...
Fox 19
Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
WLWT 5
Police: At least 2 hospitalized after car hits group of people in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — At least two people were rushed to the hospital overnight Friday after a car hit a group of people in north Avondale. It happened shortly before midnight on Reading Road near Greenwood Avenue. Police have not said how many people were hurt, but at least two were...
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati community mourns student killed in crash near campus
CINCINNATI — Reminders of the tragic hit and run crash near the University of Cincinnati. The chalk writings the, flowers and balloons from people just wanting answers about something so senseless. “It’s a college campus you know people walking around all the time. It’s just unbelievable in a crosswalk...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in West Price Hill
Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in West Price Hill
70-year-old dies one week after fire
A 70-year-old man is dead after an apartment fire in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's office
LATEST: UC student from Moraine is hit, killed by car; Her roommate, also hit, is stable, police say
CINCINNATI — UPDATE @ 9:55 p.m.:. The second of the two University of Cincinnati students hit by a car Wednesday as they crossed a street near campus has been identified by police as 18-year-old Namiya Russell. Russell is listed in stable condition at a hospital, the Cincinnati Police Traffic...
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
Reports of a person shot on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale.
Fox 19
TANK bus driver charged months after crash that killed runner
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A bus driver is facing charges after his bus hit and killed a runner in March. Dennis Rahtz, 38, was running around 12:30 p.m. on March 10 when he was hit by a Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky bus at the intersection of 4th Street and Scott Street, Covington police said.
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on McHenry Avenue in East Westwood
Reports of shots fired on McHenry Avenue in East Westwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
OSP: 16-year-old dies after crash in Highland County
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died after a crash Thursday morning in Highland County. It happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township. An investigation revealed a driver, identified as 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, was traveling west on State Route...
TANK bus driver charged after pedestrian struck and killed in Covington
A TANK bus driver has been indicted months after a man was hit and killed while in a crosswalk in Covington.
'This couldn't come at a worse time': Local band robbed of half their equipment
According to an Instagram post, someone took a bass guitar, two pedal boards fully loaded with more than 20 pedals, three power supplies, cables and an amp head.
Prosecutor: Man stabbed another to death, then raped a woman hours later
A man previously indicted for allegedly stabbing another man to death has now been indicted for raping a woman multiple times just hours after the murder happened.
WKRC
Suspect allegedly shot man 5 times and stole his phone in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Fairfield man is in custody for a shooting in Colerain Township. Jeremiah McCloud is accused of shooting a man five times on Monday and stealing his phone. Assistant prosecutor David Wood said the victim was shot in the chest, stomach and hand. McCloud is...
WLWT 5
Details of unsolved Cincinnati homicides will soon be shared in new podcast series
CINCINNATI — The phrase "cold case" conjures up pain and frustration for William Franklin. He lost his teenage son to gun violence more than three years ago. No one has been arrested in connection with the crime. "He was a typical kid, you know, doing everyday things," Franklin said.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Betts Avenue in College Hill
Reports of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Betts Avenue in College Hill.
Mother of escapee shot to death by police says 'demons' had hold of her son
The mother of Thomas Cromwell, a River City Correctional Center escapee who was shot to death by police in July, said her son had "severe" mental illnesses and drug use disorders.
Fox 19
2nd suspect named in ‘senseless’ slaying of NKY grandfather walking home from work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities on Tuesday named the second suspect a shooting earlier this month that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Northern Kentucky man walking home from work. Zachary Holden faces charges of murder and robbery in the shooting death of Virgil Stewart, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Beekman and Pulte streets in North Fairmount
Reports of an assault with injuries on Beekman and Pulte streets in North Fairmount. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
