Twitter Unveils New Video-Related Updates That Will Remind You of TikTok
Twitter is still in the race to beat TikTok at its own game. The popular microblogging and social media platform has recently announced it added a new feature that allegedly improves how Twitter users experience videos on the platform. Twitter’s new features are currently available for mobile phones today.
‘Protestware’ is on the rise, with programmers self-sabotaging their own code. Should we be worried?
In March 2022, the author of node-ipc, a software library with over a million weekly downloads, deliberately broke their code. If the code discovers it is running within Russia or Belarus, it attempts to replace the contents of every file on the user’s computer with a heart emoji. A...
Fast Company Hack Impacts Website, Apple News Account
American business magazine Fast Company has confirmed that its Apple News account was hijacked after hackers compromised its content management system (CMS). The monthly magazine focuses on business, technology, and design. In addition to its online version, the magazine publishes six print issues each year. On Tuesday evening, Apple News...
Non-Americans Are Sharing "Dead Giveaways" That Someone Is American And, Well, They're Not Wrong
"I'm an American who works for an international company. Europeans are often amused by how we describe distances. Instead of saying, 'We're X number of miles from that city,' we'll say, 'We're two hours away' or 'That's a four-hour drive.'"
The Disney+ App Has a Hidden 8-Minute Film
When we look through our streaming apps, we are often bombarded by the hits and mainstreams first before we reach the other films. There are times though when we get tired of what the media usually endorses and give other movies a chance. Patrick Holland, a writer from CNET, has...
Podcast 128: Indie beauty can change your life
Never has the barrier to entry to becoming a skincare formulator and starting your own beauty business been so low. Yet, with all the social media hype and hustle, we can get distracted by news of the indie beauty brand personalities who raise millions in funding and then sell their businesses to mainstream brands, and decide it’s all too overwhelming to think about.
Lil Nas X Delayed A Concert Because He Was "Dropping Demons" In The Bathroom
"I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."
Meta takes down massive Russian network spoofing Western news sites
Meta dismantled an extensive network of Facebook and Instagram accounts spreading disinformation published on more than 60 websites that spoofed multiple news organizations across Europe. The disinformation operation began in May 2022, and this influence network targeted Germany, France, Italy, Ukraine and the UK. It was spreading fake content related...
MEV Bot Makes $1 Million, But a Hacker Steals it all Within an Hour
An odd development in decentralized finance saw an Ethereum (ETH) arbitrage trading bot win big and destroy it all on the same day. Robert Miller, a researcher at the company Flashbots, revealed on Twitter how a MEV bot, through arbitrage trades, with the prefix 0xbadc0de could make 800 Ether (ETH), or almost $1 million.
Shiba Inu Fanbase Awaits Eternity Download Event
The original release of the blockchain implementation of Shiba Eternity occurred in Australia on September 17. Shiba Inu followed the larger market sell-off that began on September 13 and rallied nearly 7% from September 17-18. During this time span, the rally did not significantly alter market sentiment. New information about...
