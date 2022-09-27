ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
techaiapp.com

Twitter Unveils New Video-Related Updates That Will Remind You of TikTok

Twitter is still in the race to beat TikTok at its own game. The popular microblogging and social media platform has recently announced it added a new feature that allegedly improves how Twitter users experience videos on the platform. Twitter’s new features are currently available for mobile phones today.
techaiapp.com

Fast Company Hack Impacts Website, Apple News Account

American business magazine Fast Company has confirmed that its Apple News account was hijacked after hackers compromised its content management system (CMS). The monthly magazine focuses on business, technology, and design. In addition to its online version, the magazine publishes six print issues each year. On Tuesday evening, Apple News...
techaiapp.com

The Disney+ App Has a Hidden 8-Minute Film

When we look through our streaming apps, we are often bombarded by the hits and mainstreams first before we reach the other films. There are times though when we get tired of what the media usually endorses and give other movies a chance. Patrick Holland, a writer from CNET, has...
techaiapp.com

Podcast 128: Indie beauty can change your life

Never has the barrier to entry to becoming a skincare formulator and starting your own beauty business been so low. Yet, with all the social media hype and hustle, we can get distracted by news of the indie beauty brand personalities who raise millions in funding and then sell their businesses to mainstream brands, and decide it’s all too overwhelming to think about.
techaiapp.com

Meta takes down massive Russian network spoofing Western news sites

Meta dismantled an extensive network of Facebook and Instagram accounts spreading disinformation published on more than 60 websites that spoofed multiple news organizations across Europe. The disinformation operation began in May 2022, and this influence network targeted Germany, France, Italy, Ukraine and the UK. It was spreading fake content related...
techaiapp.com

MEV Bot Makes $1 Million, But a Hacker Steals it all Within an Hour

An odd development in decentralized finance saw an Ethereum (ETH) arbitrage trading bot win big and destroy it all on the same day. Robert Miller, a researcher at the company Flashbots, revealed on Twitter how a MEV bot, through arbitrage trades, with the prefix 0xbadc0de could make 800 Ether (ETH), or almost $1 million.
techaiapp.com

Shiba Inu Fanbase Awaits Eternity Download Event

The original release of the blockchain implementation of Shiba Eternity occurred in Australia on September 17. Shiba Inu followed the larger market sell-off that began on September 13 and rallied nearly 7% from September 17-18. During this time span, the rally did not significantly alter market sentiment. New information about...
