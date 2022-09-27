An email statement sent out by East Carolina University on Sept. 29 alerted staff and students of operation changes made in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to the email statement the campus will run on Condition 1 of the University of North Carolina System Adverse Weather & Emergency Event policy. According to the email statement the policy will still be the continuity of instruction and will begin on Sept. 30 at 7 a.m. and continue until Oct. 1 at noon.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO