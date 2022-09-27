Read full article on original website
Related
piratemedia1.com
ECU, Greenville brace for Hurricane Ian’s impacts
East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, city officials prepare for the potential impacts of the incoming weather created by Hurricane Ian. Greenville’s Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said the city of Greenville began emergency preparations for storm conditions about a week before NC Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Sept. 28.
piratemedia1.com
After six days, the Pitt County Fair celebration ends
The Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair ended its annual celebration, which started on Sept. 20th and ended on Sept. 25th, at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, North Carolina which offered food, live performances, music, rides and more. The Pitt County fair introduced people to multiple forms of entertainment,...
piratemedia1.com
ECU announces alternative plan for Friday classes due to Hurricane Ian
An email statement sent out by East Carolina University on Sept. 29 alerted staff and students of operation changes made in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to the email statement the campus will run on Condition 1 of the University of North Carolina System Adverse Weather & Emergency Event policy. According to the email statement the policy will still be the continuity of instruction and will begin on Sept. 30 at 7 a.m. and continue until Oct. 1 at noon.
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend
With East Carolina University football having its first away game of the season, the city of Greenville, North Carolina still has events for community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared, healthy foods along with their nutritional facts to the ECU Community. This will be a series that will continue throughout the semester. Both campuses will continue the series with a variety of peppers served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
piratemedia1.com
Two teenagers injured in Pitt County Fair stabbing
According to an article by Public Radio East from Sept. 26, it was revealed that two teenagers, ages 17 and 19, were stabbed on Sept. 24 in an incident at the Pitt County Fair. The article wrote that the fair organizers and the Pitt County Sheriff's Office had gathered a...
Comments / 0