#TheSteamSix 6 Things to Know Before You Play Survival Horror RPG Chernobylite
Survival horror is undoubtedly one of the most popular video game genres out there for both developers and gamers. We have seen a wide spectrum of stories and concepts, including the usual zombie video games and even psychological horror escape room games. If you happen to be looking for one...
Why Continuous Improvement Of Cybersecurity In Business Is Essential
Modern-day businesses rely heavily on technology. Technology has transformed how industries operate, allowing them to implement practices that have improved efficiency and saved time. Installing and investing in new technology can help companies progress and get one step closer to their targets. To keep them safe, they invest in cybersecurity to allow them to grow their company safely.
GaN, SiC and Smart Monitoring
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on GaN SiC, smart monitoring technology, and much more!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
Heath Zenith S SL-5407-BZ 180-Degree Replacement Sensor, Selectable Timer, Adjustable Detection Sensitiity Upto 70Feet…
Heath Zenith SL-5407-BZ 180-Degree Replacement Motion Sensor, Selectable Timer, Adjustable Motion Detection Sensitiity Upto 70Feet Range, LED Indicates Motion Sensed (Day or Night), 500W, Bronze. From the Manufacturer. The SL-5407-BZ replacement motion sensor detects motion in a 180-Degree arc up to 70-Feet. Detection Range: Adjustable up to 70 ft. (21m),...
‘Protestware’ is on the rise, with programmers self-sabotaging their own code. Should we be worried?
In March 2022, the author of node-ipc, a software library with over a million weekly downloads, deliberately broke their code. If the code discovers it is running within Russia or Belarus, it attempts to replace the contents of every file on the user’s computer with a heart emoji. A...
How to create a crypto token in a hassle-free manner??
Presently, major counties accept cryptocurrencies and due to the effect, many crypto startups prefer to indulge in crypto-related businesses to gain profit. The crypto platform is a compatible and lucrative zone to reap benefits in a short span. Among multiple business activities, crypto token creation is a beneficial acitivity to...
Prepare for the Closure of PA-DSS
On 28 October 2022, the Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA-DSS) and Program will close and will be replaced by the PCI Secure Software Standard. To prepare for this transition, assessors should be aware of the following information:. PA-DSS Application Validation and Listing:. Change submissions to listed PA-DSS applications must...
Podcast 128: Indie beauty can change your life
Never has the barrier to entry to becoming a skincare formulator and starting your own beauty business been so low. Yet, with all the social media hype and hustle, we can get distracted by news of the indie beauty brand personalities who raise millions in funding and then sell their businesses to mainstream brands, and decide it’s all too overwhelming to think about.
How Can Businesses Build Customer Confidence In A Digital Economy?
The importance of developing business-customer relationships with digital trust. Online shopping is becoming the norm within the retail market. Whilst this presents many opportunities for businesses to expand and thrive, it also means that organisations must focus on a new aspect of customer relations: building digital trust. The pandemic dramatically...
How to spot a potential cheat
A few years ago, the chess website Chess.com temporarily banned U.S. grandmaster Hans Niemann for playing chess moves online that the site suspected had been suggested to him by a computer program. It had reportedly previously banned his mentor Maxim Dlugy. And at the Sinquefield Cup earlier this month, world...
Taro Is Here! Lightning Labs Releases The Code’s Alpha Version
The controversial Taro protocol is ready for testing. The initial version of the code is available on GitHub, and it enables “developers to mint, send, and receive assets on the bitcoin blockchain.” Notice that the company isn’t talking about the Lightning Network yet. In a blog post announcing the Taro launch, Lightning Labs promised, “once the on-chain functionality is complete, we’ll work towards integrating the Taro protocol into lnd, bringing Taro assets to the Lightning Network.”
Linux running slowly? This one simple tweak could fix it for you
Researchers have discovered a remarkably easy way to make your Linux machines run faster. Many Linux devices have been plagued by Windows-centric hardware management since 2002, but this could be about to change. Sophisticated interfaces between a machine’s operating system and its hardware, such as the chips that have been slowing down your Linux machine, have long been required in order to ensure that processors with billions of transistors maintain efficiency.
PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program Launches on October 5
Sony is giving new reasons for gamers to stick to or pick PlayStation consoles. Sony has recently announced its new loyalty program, which promises to reward players for completing “campaigns,” will be available to PlayStation gamers in North America by early October. Sony’s PlayStation loyalty program first launched...
Logitech Launches ‘Diverse Portfolio’ of Mice and Keyboards Exclusively for Macs
Logitech has something new in store for Mac users worldwide. The popular computer peripheral developer had recently launched a new suite of mice and keyboards specifically made for Mac users’ needs. These Mac peripherals are now available at its official online store and other global retailers. Logitech New Mac...
First Hand analysis: a good open source demo for hand-based interactions
I finally managed (with some delay) to find the time to try First Hand, Meta’s opensource demo of the Interaction SDK , which shows how to properly develop hand-tracked applications. I’ve tested it for you, and I want to tell you my opinions about it, both as a user and as a developer.
The time to harvest for us VR people is now
A few weeks ago, I was discussing with a colleague of mine that I hadn’t seen for months, and while we were updating ourselves about each other’s lives, we started talking about our VR careers. We both are in a better situation than a few years ago, so at a certain point, he told me a sentence that made me think: “I’m finally now harvesting the fruits of the plants I sowed in the past years”. This sentence remained in my head after the call, and from time to time I kept thinking about it. I have to say that also from my personal experience, it is true: now it’s the time to harvest for us VR people.
D-Link’s New ‘VR Air Bridge’ Dongle Gives Quest 2 Dedicated Wi-Fi Connection for PC VR Gaming – Road to VR
VR Air Bridge (DWA-F18) is said to include D-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 firmware and Meta’s proprietary VR algorithms for low latency wireless connectivity and improved Wi-Fi efficiency, essentially serving up a plug-and-play solution that’s both compact and simple to install. It also doesn’t tie up bandwidth on your...
SolarMarker Attack Leverages Weak WordPress Sites, Fake Chrome Browser Updates
Researchers have discovered the cyberattack group behind the SolarMarker malware targeting a global tax consulting organization with a presence in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe, which is using fake Chrome browser updates as part of watering hole attacks. It’s a new approach for the group, replacing its previous...
PlayStation Plus October 2022 Free Games: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, Superhot
PlayStation Plus’ monthly free games for October 2022 have been announced. These games will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. On October 4, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the racing game Hot Wheels Unleashed, side-scrolling superhero fighter Injustice 2, and the smash-hit FPS Superhot. These titles can be added to your PS games library until October 31, after which you will be required to hold onto your subscriptions to play them.
Intel Foundry’s ‘No. 1’ Customer—U.S. DoD—Targets GAA
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS’s) “No. 1” customer, IFS president Randhir Thakur told EE Times, noting that IFS plans to be part of the DoD state-of-the-art heterogeneous integrated packaging (SHIP) program. That program will necessitate deep knowledge of gate-all-around (GAA) technology facilitating high-transistor–density 3D chips.
