ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: ‘We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling’

Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
kswo.com

USS Oklahoma City memorial complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Gas Leak#Earth#Oklahoma City Fire#Ocfd Battalion#Forestry Service
KOCO

As Hurricane Ian hits, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?. The Red Cross Oklahoma team arrived on Tuesday. They will provide relief to those who need it, and right now, their main mission is helping those in Florida. "And even to help them...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Fire danger concerns stay with Oklahoma everyday until we get significant rainfall.

Oklahoma continues in a very dry weather pattern. We do have weather systems and fronts coming in but the atmosphere is bone dry right now! So fire weather concerns are with us everyday especially on days with stronger winds and warmer temps! The winds Wednesday will drop off by late this afternoon so the fire danger not as high as yesterday. However, the winds come up again Thursday behind a front so the risk increases. Here’s the fire risk map for Thursday. Stay safe Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
guthrienewspage.com

Oklahoma remains top state for veterans

(OKLAHOMA CITY) – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) is excited to announce that Oklahoma has achieved the ranking of number ONE amongst the 50 states for veterans in a new category. The Annual Benefits Report for Fiscal Year 2022 published by the United States Department of Veterans...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

OCPD: Missing Endangered 42-Year-Old Found Safe

**8:39 A.M. UPDATE** The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they found a missing 42-year-old woman. Christina Wetz was found safe, according to Oklahoma City police. An emergency alert has been issued for a missing endangered 42-year-old in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Christina Wetz was last seen in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy