Oklahoma continues in a very dry weather pattern. We do have weather systems and fronts coming in but the atmosphere is bone dry right now! So fire weather concerns are with us everyday especially on days with stronger winds and warmer temps! The winds Wednesday will drop off by late this afternoon so the fire danger not as high as yesterday. However, the winds come up again Thursday behind a front so the risk increases. Here’s the fire risk map for Thursday. Stay safe Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO