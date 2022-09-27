Read full article on original website
Devastating fire wipes out Washington family home, burglars take what’s left
A devastating fire wiped out a home near East Maple and Highway 24 two weeks ago and the family lost nearly everything.
KFOR
Is Oklahoma still in a drought? The new drought monitor is out, and its not good
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The new drought monitor was released Thursday and as you might guess,Oklahoma’s drought continues to worsen. Looking forward, the next chance for rain doesn’t appear for at least 8 to 9 days for OKC, with a few light showers possible for western Oklahoma by midweek next week.
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: ‘We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling’
Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
Purcell city employee recovering after customer dispute turned violent
The Purcell Police Department tells KFOR a city utility customer had a dispute about whether his utilities were on or off. It then escalated into a physical confrontation with one of the city employees inside city hall.
Oklahomans Seek Refuge, Ride Out Hurricane Ian In Florida
Some of Oklahoma's own are riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida. Ian was upgraded from a Tropical Storm back to a hurricane Thursday afternoon. With unrelenting wind and historic rain, Oklahomans who are used to extreme weather, are getting a different version of it on the other side of the country.
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
KOCO
As Hurricane Ian hits, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?
OKLAHOMA CITY — As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?. The Red Cross Oklahoma team arrived on Tuesday. They will provide relief to those who need it, and right now, their main mission is helping those in Florida. "And even to help them...
KFOR
Fire danger concerns stay with Oklahoma everyday until we get significant rainfall.
Oklahoma continues in a very dry weather pattern. We do have weather systems and fronts coming in but the atmosphere is bone dry right now! So fire weather concerns are with us everyday especially on days with stronger winds and warmer temps! The winds Wednesday will drop off by late this afternoon so the fire danger not as high as yesterday. However, the winds come up again Thursday behind a front so the risk increases. Here’s the fire risk map for Thursday. Stay safe Oklahoma!
‘It’s just a shame,’ Several units at troubled OKC apartment complex deemed unsafe
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council deemed several units at the Creekside apartment complex unsafe and unsecured.
5newsonline.com
Hurricane Ian strikes Florida with continued sun for Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast September 28, 2022
High pressure is keeping the end of September and beginning of October dry in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Meanwhile a Category 4 storm (now weakening) hits Florida.
Winter Will Be Coming Early to Oklahoma According to the Farmer’s Almanac
I know, I know, it's not even cool outside yet and we're already talking about snow and ice. If you haven't heard the news it's looking like winter will be coming early for Oklahoma this year according to the Farmer's Almanac. They're predicting our first snow and ice storms to happen before we celebrate Thanksgiving.
Portions Of Interstate 35 Northbound, Ramps To Close This Weekend
Another major closure is expected for a busy Oklahoma City metro interstate this weekend. This weekend, Interstate 35 northbound will be completely shut down between Interstate 40 and Interstate 44. The closure will start at 7 p.m. Friday and continue until 6 a.m. Monday. The detour will be I-40 to...
OKC Authorities Respond To Deadly I-40 Motorcycle Wreck Near I-235 Junction
UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic is resuming as normal. The Oklahoma Highway patrol has confirmed one fatality in a motorcycle wreck that happened around 4:50 a.m. Friday on eastbound I-40 near the I-235 Junction. Oklahoma City Police and firefighters responded to the scene and kept traffic moving...
guthrienewspage.com
Oklahoma remains top state for veterans
(OKLAHOMA CITY) – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) is excited to announce that Oklahoma has achieved the ranking of number ONE amongst the 50 states for veterans in a new category. The Annual Benefits Report for Fiscal Year 2022 published by the United States Department of Veterans...
News On 6
OCPD: Missing Endangered 42-Year-Old Found Safe
**8:39 A.M. UPDATE** The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they found a missing 42-year-old woman. Christina Wetz was found safe, according to Oklahoma City police. An emergency alert has been issued for a missing endangered 42-year-old in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Christina Wetz was last seen in the...
Oklahoma’s First 911 Center Therapy Dog Having Paw-sitive Effect On Dispatchers
A therapy dog, believed to be the first one assigned to a 911 center in Oklahoma, is boosting the morale of dispatchers who take hundreds of calls per day. Bella is the therapy dog for the Norman Emergency Communications Center at the Norman Police Department. She was severely malnourished when...
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
Cleveland County gun fight causes concern
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are thankful that a stray bullet from a gunfire exchange didn’t hit any bystanders.
