CVTC Transportation Education Center Open House
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Technical College hosted an Open House for a new Transportation Education Center Thursday. Those with the college say it finally allows all students in transportation programs to be under one roof. It’s been in the works since 2020 when a referendum passed, allowing for its construction.
Lee & Mary Markquart Boys & Girls expansion construction begins
CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Construction at the Eau Claire Boys & Girls Club - Lee & Mary Markquart Center is underway. A media release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley says components of the project include:. Enhance Entrance safety: Improve the line of sight for...
Augusta Area School District receives donation for early learning facility
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - As parents throughout western Wisconsin are struggling to find child care, school districts are looking to help fill the gap. The Augusta Area School District plans to launch its early childhood learning program in November. It plans to begin using a temporary facility at the Augusta Senior Center serving about 50 kids.
RCU Foundation gifts $500,000 to Freedom Park Center in New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) -The Royal Credit Union Foundation is gifting $500,000 dedicated to the construction of Freedom Park Center in New Richmond, Wis. According to a media release from RCU, the 17,400-square-foot facility is said to include three sections including the Veterans Center, the Senior Center, and the Community Event Center. The facility is said to offer a commercial kitchen, a concession stand and meeting rooms for public use. Freedom Park Center is set to be located on Hatfield Lake.
UW System pushing for more FAFSA applicants
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The UW System is helping students apply for federal aid for college. UW System President Jay Rothman stopped at UW-Eau Claire to talk about a statewide campaign encouraging students to file for the free application for federal student aid, also known as FAFSA. The new campaign is reaching out to students and parents over a variety of social media sites, including Facebook and TikTok.
Cancer awareness event at UWEC volleyball game
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds Volleyball Team hosted a cancer awareness event in partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System at Wednesday night’s game. People attending the game at McPhee Physical Education Center could visit cancer awareness booths to learn about colon health, polyps, and how a colonoscopy can help reduce the risk of colon cancer.
Jurassic Quest is bringing dino-filled fun to Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most time-expansive dinosaur exhibit and it’s making a stop in Eau Claire. September 30th through October 2nd at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, Jurassic Quest features 165 million years’ worth of dinosaur history. In addition...
Together Farms creating community in Mondovi
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -When members of one family moved to Mondovi, more than a decade ago, they wanted to grow food for their table. A few years ago, they started sharing that hard work with others. When work brought the Schneider family from the eastern part of the state to...
Sniffspot rentals offer benefits for dogs
FAIRCHILD & TOWN OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Private dog parks are gaining popularity for pet parents as a safe place to provide their dogs with physical and mental exercise. Sniffspot started in Seattle in 2018 with community members renting out their yards and private land to dog owners. It can be especially beneficial for reactive dogs that don’t do well around other dogs.
Preparations for ‘ANASTASIA’ at Pablo Center
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Pablo Center at the Confluence is busy preparing for their first Broadway show this season. The musical “ANASTASIA” is scheduled to be shown Friday night with two more performances on Saturday. “ANASTASIA” follows the journey of a young woman, Anya, from the Russian Empire to Paris as she searches for her family and home.
Cantus
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A widely known men’s vocal ensemble, Cantus, will perform in Chippewa Falls this week, and it includes a local connection. Chippewa Falls native and McDonnell High School graduate, Jacob Christopher, is one of the singers in the ensemble. The concert, “Alone Together”, draws inspiration...
DNR asks for deer samples to test for CWD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With deer hunting season coming up, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters to be mindful of chronic wasting disease. CWD is a fatal and contagious neurological disease in deer, elk, moose and caribou. While there’s no evidence of transmission to humans, the Wis. DNR is asking for samples to help keep track of the number of infections in each county in the state.
Illinois man suspected of 1st OWI offense, 4 children in vehicle
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Illinois man is arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 39-year-old Jeffery Presley of Lansing, IL has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.
Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew opens in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A new storefront just opened in downtown Augusta with treats for both people and pets. Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew is located on East Lincoln Street in Augusta. Four years ago, Jennifer Hinze and her son, Nick, started making dog treats. Nick has cerebral palsy and Hinze says she wanted more than just a job for her son.
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 30th (Part Two)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More prep football action featuring Northwestern at Cumberland, and Cochrane-Fountain City at Augusta among others. Plus, UW-Eau Claire volleyball heads down to La Crosse for a match with the Eagles.
Verdict vacated in Eau Claire hit and run case
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A verdict is vacated in an Eau Claire hit and run case. Court documents show 65-year-old Robert Booth has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (10th offense), hit and run of an attended vehicle, failure to install ignition interlock device and operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a Chippewa Falls woman charged with stealing money from a youth basketball organization. 54-year-old Lisa Johnson is accused of stealing $83,846.93 from Cardinal Flight Girls Basketball while she was the treasurer of the non-profit group from September of 2014 to August of 2021.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
Chippewa Falls, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Chippewa Falls, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The River Falls High School football team will have a game with Chippewa Falls High School on September 30, 2022, 14:30:00.
WAGNER TAILS: Monster Kisses and Dutch
LA CROSSE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Equal parts cuddly and playful- that’s the purrfect recipe for Monster Kisses. Named after the Halloween candy (the Hershey’s kisses wrapped in monster foil) this Monster Kisses is a spunky 3-year-old who came to the Coulee Region Humane Society as a stray.
