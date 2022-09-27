NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) -The Royal Credit Union Foundation is gifting $500,000 dedicated to the construction of Freedom Park Center in New Richmond, Wis. According to a media release from RCU, the 17,400-square-foot facility is said to include three sections including the Veterans Center, the Senior Center, and the Community Event Center. The facility is said to offer a commercial kitchen, a concession stand and meeting rooms for public use. Freedom Park Center is set to be located on Hatfield Lake.

NEW RICHMOND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO